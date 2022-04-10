10 Types of Bad Men To Avoid at All Costs

Can I just avoid being stuck in the cycle of dating different iterations of the same types of partners? Asked Dianna.

The realization that I have been having an endless litany of messy relationships so far with the same types of men is driving me insane.

Sounds familiar?

Often, being romantically involved with partners having the same patterns of toxic behaviors sucks.

Whether you often end up with psychopathic egomaniacs that rarely apologize whenever they unintentionally or otherwise hurt you or the types that always make you prove your worth to them, dating the same trash over and over again can be quite distressing.

It’s easy to blame everything on one’s lack of luck in love. But that’s quite wrong. You can reduce your chances of ending up with or wasting your precious time with the same types of bad men if you can see their toxic behaviors for what they really are.

Shall I show you how?

1. The difficult conversation and conflict evader

Many problems, pains, stress, and even fears in one’s life are avoidable and are best avoided.

However, quite often, avoiding some things instead of dealing with them head-on only makes matters worse. Yes, it results in more problems, pains, and stress —just to name a few.

The truth is, difficult conversations or conflicts avoidance does no good to anyone; they only delay the inevitable and most times make things worse.

Hence, if your man always gives off the “I don’t want to talk about it” or “Let’s not argue over this” attitude, he probably lacks trust, dignity, and respect for both you and himself.

His lack of guts and integrity to diplomatically approach difficult conversations will leave a lot of problems unresolved and will eventually ruin the relationship in a significantly painful way.

You deserve a respectful and courageous partner who knows better than to avoid difficulties instead of dealing with them.

So don’t let any difficulty evader get in the way of your dream of enjoying a healthy relationship that’s also about confronting hard difficult truths and healing.

…

2. The condescending or disrespectful man

His outright dishonest behaviors are nothing but selfish and disrespectful. Or what might seem like an innocent attempt to feel safe and open up on your insecurities and shortcomings might turn out to be an opportunity for him to put you down and belittle you.

He might even go as far as being condescending or putting you down in regards to his perceived level of intelligence or even professional position.

Like what’s the point of staying with a highly disrespectful partner that doesn’t care enough about his choice of words during big or small arguments and simply resort to calling you names?

Because a good man wouldn’t just respect you by being honest, not being condescending, or overly critical, and not being verbally abusive, he will go as far as treating you as an equal whose opinions, desires, and interests matter as much as his.

…

3. The flat out discouraging buzz killer

Sure, a healthy and strong relationship entails having a partner that listens to your problems, cheers you up when you’re feeling down, and even cheers you towards your goals, but a terrible partner will simply drag you down in every possible way he could.

If you try too hard to convince your man to show up when you’re celebrating important moments like promotions, birthdays, etc, if he’s kind of dismissive of your winnings no matter how small they may be, if he shows little to no interest in your goals, or puts up any other unsupportive behaviors — is there any point staying with him?

Because such kind of a man will always discourage, and make you feel as though you can’t do what you intend to do with your life instead of walking with you through every step of the way, cheering on your victories, and being your comforter in times of defeat.

…

4. The one that constantly doesn’t make you trust him

He seems to be overly secretive towards his online or social media activities, who he talks to on phone, who he texts, his whereabouts, etc, not that you care about invading his privacy (yeah, you shouldn’t resort to that) but his secretiveness is questionable.

He might even take things too far to project his untrustworthiness on you by accusing you of cheating, and your gut feelings always tell you that he’s not trustworthy largely due to his behaviors.

But being comfortable and confident about your relationship is one of the necessary requirements for a healthy relationship. And by this I mean, being able to feel safe and having confidence that your partner will not violate or hurt you. In other words, having trust for your partner.

Many people subject themselves to unhappy situationships, wasting their time with partners who don’t deem it fit to earn and keep their trust.

If a man consistently put up behaviors that don’t make you trust him, dare not waste a considerable amount of the little time you’ve got in this world with him.

…

5. The invalidation abusive guy

This guy does nothing more than incessantly minimize, shaming, or invalidating your feelings.

Even though he might simply choose to cheer you up when you’re sad, it’s mostly because your feelings make him uncomfortable. That’s why this is also a form of emotional invalidation since your feelings are rather dismissed instead of being accepted and understood.

A romantic relationship with a serial emotional invalidator is downright painful and draining because it means being in a relationship with someone to whom you don’t matter enough for him to consider your feelings as important as you are in his life. Such a partner isn’t deserving of you.

…

6. The one whose words always never align with his actions

A relationship with this guy can not only be best described as perplexing and downright confusing, but also disappointing, exhausting, and dissatisfying.

A great man would never tell you something a day ago, and then do something entirely contradictory today —he wouldn’t leave you scratching your head in confusion by acting differently from his words but that’s what this guy does so well.

Don’t get yourself exhausted by a partner that might go beyond failing to honor little commitments like promises to call, text, or show up on time, etc, to making you second guess or doubt their feelings for you even though they might always say they love you, but their actions often prove otherwise.

Because nothing beats a relationship where you know your stands with your partner because his or her thoughts, words, and actions are mostly in sync.

…

7. The habitual cheat

He tricks you into living in delusion instead of being grounded in the reality of the way things should be and will be. He fills you with a delusional hope that he wouldn’t cheat on you just as he did to his (ex) with you.

He doesn’t just make you feel special, but also makes you believe that cheating on his previous partners has a lot more to do with them than it has to do with him.

He cheats on you. Even more than once. Yes, cheaters are always cheaters, but with each time, you might be tempted to believe that one more chance is enough to change him and make things right. But that might never be the case.

…

8. The boundaries and privacy burster

He’s selfish. He loves you only when you say ‘yes’ and are in compliance with whatever he wants, says, or does, irrespective of how his actions affect you.

He could be more loving and considerate but chose to believe in a conditional love that only exists when he does nothing more than trampling all over your personal boundaries and invading your privacy.

He doesn’t just despise personal boundaries, he also constantly tries to manipulate you into believing that you should normalize enduring and accommodating his lousy behaviors, that you have to give up your needs for his own, and that you have to do his biddings even when you don’t want to.

Well, a relationship with such type of a terrible man, will only make you wallow in feelings of sadness, and at the very worst, you might end up having your self-worth and value destroyed.

…

9. The one that makes you feel bad about yourself and looks

Yes, you don’t give a d*mn about looking perfectly beautiful because nobody is anyway. But this guy never ceases to demoralize you about your looks and appearance.

He’s so scared of confidence in a woman since that’s one of the things he perceives as what will make a woman reject or leave him if they’re a thing already. So his trump card is to do whatever it takes to cripple your self-worth and reduce your confidence level to total zero.

You shouldn’t try to stay too long with this type of guy because his controlling behaviors and his unending attempts to fill you with doubts just suck. But a man who’ll make you feel beautiful even if you feel insecure about your short hair, your not-so-great weight, shape, or whatever is simply a keeper.

…

10. The terribly complacent guy

For almost all the time you’ve spent and will be with this type of man, he’s never ready to put in the best possible efforts he could in the relationship to ensure positive growth. We all want to be comfortable in life and our relationships but this guy’s life could be best described as a life of apathy and passivity.

He takes everything in his life for granted that’s why he doesn’t really care to make you feel appreciated —he takes you for granted too.

He often doesn’t see it as a big deal to throw cynical and hurtful comments at you. Are we going to talk about how he often acts like he knows your thoughts and feelings before you say them but it always turns out that he doesn’t? Or the shallow conversations you always have?

That’s why you’re better off without him. You deserve a partner who cares enough to put in more effort into the relationship and doesn’t relent in showing you how much he cherishes and appreciates you.

…

—

