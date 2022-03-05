10 Ways to Maintain Your Blood Pressure: The Ultimate Guide

Hannah Boothe

Maintaining your blood pressure is one of the best ways to ensure you don’t have a heart attack or stroke. It can also help people struggling with conditions such as diabetes. The following article will teach you how to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Suppose you want to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication. In that case, the absolute best thing you can do is make sure your diet consists of foods that help rather than hurt your blood pressure. For example, vegetables such as kale and spinach often get a lot of praise for their high nutrient contents but they also help maintain healthy blood pressure. Other foods you should make sure to include in your diet are almonds, salmon, and oranges.

Avoid Caffeine

Caffeine is a chemical stimulant that tends to raise a person’s heart rate and increase their blood pressure. If you want to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication, it is an excellent idea to avoid caffeine. It would be best if you also tried to avoid other stimulants such as nicotine and cocaine; while they may not raise your blood pressure as caffeine does, they still aren’t great for you.

Reduce Stress

You want the stress in your life to be manageable; if your stress levels get too high, it can cause your blood pressure to skyrocket. On the other hand, suppose you want to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication. In that case, you should reduce the number of daily stressors in your life. Relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation are great for this; additionally, many different types of massage can help you feel relaxed.

Exercise

Exercise is one of the best ways to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication. If you want to keep your heart in good shape, all you need to do is start exercising at least 30 minutes per day, five days per week. But, of course, anything more than that can be constructive as well.

Quit Smoking

Many people don’t realize that smoking causes a person’s blood pressure to increase even further, leading to an early heart attack or stroke. If you want to keep your blood pressure healthy without medication, all you have to do is quit smoking. Your blood pressure should not only go down, but you will likely notice your physical health improving as well.

Use Relaxation Techniques for High Blood Pressure

One of the easiest ways to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication is by using relaxation techniques that calm the nervous system. One way to do this is through breathing exercises; all you have to do is close your eyes and focus on breathing deeply for 10 minutes. If you find that difficult, consider trying guided imagery where you put yourself in a relaxing setting like the beach or mountains and just let go of all your worries and stress.

Take Care of Yourself

The best way to maintain healthy blood pressure without medication is to take care of yourself. If you eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid stimulants and regular stresses in your life, get enough sleep every night, and quit smoking. In that case, there is no reason for you to have high blood pressure at all.

Take Natural Supplements

Several different supplements can help you maintain healthy blood pressure without medication. By taking magnesium and potassium supplements, as well as Vasodilators such as Gingko Biloba and Hawthorne Berries, you will notice your blood pressure start to go down over time.

Take Care of Your Body

As we mentioned before, the best way to maintain healthy blood pressure is by simply taking care of your body. If you eat a healthy diet and regular exercise, not only will your heart be in tip-top shape, but you will improve your overall health as well. In addition, you must eliminate the stressors from your life, such as work and family.

Monitor Salt Intake

Though it can be hard to cut salt completely out of your diet, you can find a salt substitute that works well for you. Some of the best salt substitutes for high blood pressure contain all minerals found naturally in sea salt but with less sodium. One good salt substitute is potassium chloride, it can be found in most grocery stores and is less likely to cause hypertension. Do your own research and experiment around to find which option is best for you.

Conclusion

Hopefully you have found this guide to be informative and helpful. If you are interested in maintaining your blood pressure or more information about how diet changes can help with hypertension, don’t hesitate to contact a specialist today.

