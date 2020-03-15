Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 100 Words on Love: ‘There Is No Sincerer Love Than the Love of Food.’

100 Words on Love: ‘There Is No Sincerer Love Than the Love of Food.’

What is more than this?

Food. Our (almost) everyday necessity. The basic need of every single human being.

But I believe there is much more to it than that. Food can be one’s job, hobby, or even passion and love.

I fiercely declare myself as a food lover. A tasty steak with French fries and homemade coleslaw. Or a grilled salmon with fresh salad and a ranch dressing. And a strawberry cheesecake as the grand finale.

What is more than this?

There is no sincerer love than love of food.

A quote from the great Irish writer George Bernard Shaw I can totally relate to.

 

 

 


About Terry Red

Terry Red is a graduate of Sales Management with focus on e-marketing. He is a real food lover who travels to taste local cuisines. He works as a Researcher for https://www.where-am-i.me/

