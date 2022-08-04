11 Genders As Described by Medical Doctors

Another in my discussion series. I hope maybe you can use these in your support group, church group, work DEI discussion group, classroom, etc.

Today’s discussion comes from an article that was authored and reviewed by two Medical Doctors in May of this year.

For a more detailed understanding, I highly recommend taking a few moments to review the content at the link above.

Here are the summation bullet points if you don’t have time to review the entire wealth of information on this topic available here.

Excerpts are provided with proper citation in case you don’t have time to read the whole article.

…

A primer: What do we mean by gender identity and expression?

Gender identity is how a person sees themselves. It is their internal sense and personal experience of gender. Some people whose biological sex does not match their gender identity may make physical and social changes to express their identified gender. It may also involve medical changes, such as taking hormones or getting gender-affirming surgery. This process is called transition.

Gender expression includes all the ways a person communicates their gender based on societal factors, such as gender norms and perceptions. Some people have the same gender expression all the time whereas others may change their expression over time or based on circumstances. Some play with gender expression for theatrical purposes or “drag” (a Victorian-era theatre slang). People can choose to express their gender identity in different ways at different times. It can be psychologically distressing for some people who do not feel safe or comfortable expressing their gender identity.

Physical sex is the development and changes of a person’s body over their lifespan. It depends on various factors, such as sex chromosomes, reproductive organs, hormones, secondary sex characteristics, and related medical care.

The basics: What are the 4 genders?

Masculine gender: denotes a male subtype.

Examples are king, man, boy, father, bull, fox, etc.

Feminine gender: Denotes a female subtype.

Examples may include queen, woman, girl, mother, hen, cow, vixen, etc.

Neuter gender: Denotes nonliving and lifeless things. Neuter means neither, which is neither male nor female.

For example, table, hair, city, etc.

Common gender: Denotes either a male or female sex.

For example, teacher, student, cousin, parent, etc.

The others: What are the 7 other genders?

Agender: An agender person does not have a gender.

Cisgender: Many people identify as cisgender; this means that you believe your biological sex, or the one you were assigned at birth, corresponds to your gender identity or how you perceive yourself.

Genderfluid: A genderfluid person does not identify as male or female but rather as one or the other depending on the day. This refers to being flexible with one’s gender expression, which is distinct from one’s gender identity.

Genderqueer: This person may identify as male or female, as between or beyond genders, or as a mix of the two.

Intersex: Intersex refers to a group of medical conditions in which a person is born with chromosomes, genitalia, and/or secondary sexual characteristics that contradict the traditional definition of a male or female body.

Gender nonconforming: Gender nonconforming refers to a person who either by nature or by choice does not conform to gender-based expectations of society. This identity goes along with a lot of the ones above.

Transgender (trans man, trans woman, or trans person):Transgender is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity differs from the one assigned to their physical sex. It includes transmen, transwomen, genderqueer people, crossdressers, and drag queens/kings, among others.

Discussion questions:

Do you consider yourself fluent in the discussion of gender identity and expression?

Does this information clarify the distinction between gender identity and gender expression for you?

Had you ever heard of “neuter gender” before?

Is “Genderfluid” the same as “Gender Nonconforming?”

Are you close with anyone whose sex assigned at birth does not match their gender expression or identity?

Do you feel that your workplace provides a safe and inclusive environment for people that identify outside of “Cisgender?”

Are there any circumstances in business where gender identity or expression can be perceived in a less positive light?

Are there any circumstances in which companies could legitimately inhibit or prohibit gender expression?

Two medical doctors produced this information — do you suspect/suppose the above is widely agreed upon in the medical field? (Given that none of us reading this are likely doctors…)

Do Trans Men or Trans Women likely have special or different needs when it comes to health care?

Again, find the comprehensive story at MedicineNet.

I would very much like to hear your responses to the above discussion questions in the comments, KEEP THEM CIVIL PLEASE — it’s a discussion, not a shouting match.

