11 People Were Trampled to Death at a Concert and the Band Kept Playing — Here’s Why

“It’s something that never, ever goes away…You never stop thinking about it. … Young people, really young kids,” The Who member Pete Townshend said.

In November of 2021, eight people died during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival. It ranked the seventh deadliest concert in American history.

Before the Travis Scott concert, the most notorious concert surge in America was when 11 people died in a concert by The Who, one of the most popular rock bands in the world.

In a 1979 Cincinnati concert, arena doors were open before the band actually started playing. 11 young people, between the ages of 15 to 27, died in the crush and trampling that followed.

According to psychology professor Jerome Chertoff and consultant Russell Kushigan, The concert had not actually started. It was either a soundcheck or a movie about the group playing in the background.

But the crowd heard the sound and assumed the concert started early, surging through only two open doors.

Many would think to cancel the concert after 11 people died and many more were injured.

The fact is more people could have died if it were not for certain decisions made on the day.

The band kept playing, unaware there had been an incident and tragedy outside. Manager Bill Curbishley told WCPO had a disagreement with a fire marshal, who insisted the band stop the show.

Curbishley thought more people would die or get hurt if the show stopped. Another fire marshal agreed with Curbishley.

“If keeping my band on stage saves even one life, to me, that’s what it’s about,” Curbishley said.

The rock stars and members of The Who have differing views on what the band should have done. It wasn’t the deadliest concert in American history — fires at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in 1977 and The Station Nightclub in 2003 killed over a hundred people.

It is important to remember and analyze such crowd surges to make sure similar incidents never happen again. This is the story of The Who’s infamous 1979 concert that killed 11 people, and the legacy of the concert.

Who was The Who?

In the late 1970s, The Who was one of the most popular rock bands in the world. But the band was no stranger to tragedy. Drummer Keith Moon famously died from an overdose in September of 1978, and they struggled to keep playing and keep touring in the aftermath of Moon’s death.

Left with singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townshend, and bassist John Entwistle, the band struggled to find a new drummer. They found drummer Kenney Jones to replace Keith Moon.

In 1979, the band started its first tour after Moon’s death, moving on with Jones as their drummer.

At the end of 1979, The Who toured Cincinnati for the first time in four years, as the third show of the tour. Time Magazine says the concert sold out within 90 minutes. 18,348 tickets were sold immediately after the tickets went on sale at the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.

It was scheduled for December 3, 1979.

The deadly concert

The aftermath of the Cincinnati “Who” concert — Photo from Jack Klumpe at the Public Domain

It was a cold and windy day in Cincinnati on December 3rd, almost freezing.

According to Brittany Shammas at the Washington Post, thousands of people were waiting to enter the arena, and authorities estimated there were anywhere from 7,000 to 12,000 fans outside the arena.

The concert had festival seating, where there are no seats assigned and spots at the front of the stage are first come first serve.

Disaster would strike at 7 p.m. Shammas says the band had a soundcheck since the band was arriving early, but the crowd outside thought it was The Who starting their concert early.

The crowd outside got anxious to see The Who play. No one communicated about the music just being a soundcheck, but one research engineer said “the crowd became an almost fluid mass” as the group became a bottleneck that pushed through two doors that had been opened.

As the whole crowd of thousands pushed through the two doors, people were lifted off their feet, propelled, and worst of all trampled.

No one really knows what happened next, besides the people who were there. But in a short amount of time, 11 people were killed by asphyxiation, and 26 others were injured.

Manager Bill Curbishley was told of the incident right outside the arena, and of course, the band did not know. Curbishley kept the information from the band so they kept playing. He thought canceling the show would lead to even more loss of life and injury.

Curbishley later told Townshend he went outside and saw the loss of life and carnage. He saw, according to WCPO, “bodies of teens covered by blankets, others weeping and searching for friends, torn-off clothes and shoes gathered in piles.”

And so the band kept playing, unaware of the tragedy. They would only be told by Curbishley after the concert was over. To Townshend, performing was very strange since the concert itself was “very joyful and uplifting,” but what was going on outside obviously was not.

The next night, the band was scheduled to tour in Buffalo. They left Cincinnati and continued to tour in Buffalo. Singer Roger Daltrey said “We lost a lot of family last night. This show’s for them” in Buffalo.

It is a decision Townshend regrets to this day.

“We should have stayed. We should have stayed.”

Takeaways

In the aftermath of The Who’s December 3rd concert, Cincinnati mayor Kenneth Blackwell gathered a task force to investigate the event and make concerts and large events safer. Blackwell decried the “perception that normal rules do not apply at these events” and blamed an unruly few for violating the rights of other decent citizens.

Paul Wertheimer, who was the Chief of Staff and the Public Information Officer of the Task Force, said most live concerts and events are not safe today, citing many recent tragedies in the 2000s and 2010s, with many nightclubs and concerts causing mass casualties.

Wertheimer thinks most cities should follow Cincinnati’s rules and regulations to make events safer. For him, the fight is “disinterest and greed” in crowd safety, from bands who are against safety standards and who are only interested in profits.

As a result, Wertheimer created Crowd Management Strategies, a consulting firm that focused on crowd safety.

“There were piles of shoes and clothing…I couldn’t shake the feeling after studying this incident and being there,” Wertheimer said.

Wertheimer told Holly Yan at CNN there were no federal regulations around crowd safety at the time, and there still aren’t even after the 2021 Travis Scott Astroworld Concert.

However, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)has created the 101 Life Safety Code for crowd management.

This most recent edition suggests there should be a crowd manager for every 250 people at an event. There also shouldn’t be a crowd density of over one person every square foot, and there should be each event should have “adequate access to exits,” according to Yan.

Events are not required to be subject to these regulations, and the NFPA CodeFinder.

He also lamented the dangers of festival seating. Festival seating is “the most dangerous seating for crowds.” Festival seating makes people compete to get the perfect spot on stage, but this leads to crowd pressures that make the environment difficult to breathe. Bodies also start getting very hot, due to thermal insulation, leading to people weakening and fainting, and someone could only be removed from the crowd by being lifted and passed overhead.

Cincinnati decided to ban festival seating on December 27, 1979. But the city reversed its ban on festival seating for concerts in 2004, especially after granting an exception for a Bruce Springsteen concert with no incident. Wertheimer emphasizes festival seating itself isn’t inherently dangerous, since it can be “reasonably safe” with NFPA standards.

However, the problem with keeping these “reasonably safe” standards means fewer tickets get sold and fewer people can come to the concert. That means reducing the money that can be made for the concert, which disincentivizes bands and event planners from prioritizing safety.

Townshend also blamed festival seating for part of the tragedy, as well as arena operators for not opening the doors until the concert almost started. The city of Cincinnati agreed — the concert started 30 minutes before the show started (by accident), and the city started opening doors at least 90 minutes before the show.

As for The Who, the band would struggle after the concert. The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, canceled The Who’s concert. This was despite the assigned seating of this concert, compared to the festival seating of the Cincinnati concert.

The Bowling Green Daily News said Townshend and Daltrey had to testify as part of hearings of lawsuits filed by victims’ families. Some of the victims’ families sued the band, concert promoter, and the city of Cincinnati. In 1983, the lawsuit was settled for $2.1 million to be paid to the families of the dead and injured.

Members of The Who struggled greatly with the incident, especially Pete Townshend, whose drinking problem worsened afterward. Townshend also said the event played a part in Townshend leaving the band two years later. The Who is scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, 42 years after the tragedy.

Better crowd management and safety measures were taken after The Who’s concert in Cincinnati, but it wasn’t the last event to have fatal crowd surges for a variety of reasons.

Needless to say, a safe concert or large event is in everyone’s best interest — the band or performer, concertgoers, and event personnel. No one wants to fear for their safety going to a concert.

