11 Red Flags of Sexually Abusive Narcissists

I’ve been raped a handful of times by a handful of men, all of whom I knew. One thing that disturbs me when I look back on these individuals is that they all share specific traits and exhibit certain patterns of predatory behavior. Here are eleven of them.

…

They lie about their age (for two disturbing reasons). One of my rapists lied about his age after he raped me. Shortly after he raped me, he disclosed he was 19. He had this sick smirk on his face that I would later learn was a thing he did when he was toying with someone maliciously. I panicked and freaked out because even if 19 was legal, I felt uncomfortable with the idea of even toeing the line like that. I felt predatory because I was 27. Thankfully, it came out that he was two years older than me, 29. But the disturbing thing is the fact that he wanted me to feel like a pedophile. He was smirking and amused the more panicked I got. Never mind the fact that he raped me. But this was no isolated incident. Last summer, he told a woman I knew that he was 19 when she asked how old he was. She was 38 and interested in him. I gave her his correct age to spare her what I went through. But this was the moment I realized this was a pattern for him. He lied to women about his age for two separate reasons. He lied to older women and women close to him in age to make them feel like predators. He lied to younger women to make himself appear closer to their age. He also looks young, meaning he can get away with this. They refuse to ask your age. This is a manipulative implementation of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. This behavior is especially predatory because many women and men look young for their age despite being legal. Many young girls and boys today also look like fully grown women and men. Predators know this and won’t ask their potential victims for their age because if they don’t know their age, they figure they have nothing to worry about because technically they “didn’t know”. This is their way of pinning the blame for their predatory pursuit on their victims. This tends to be more prominent among males. Female predators usually know the age of their victims and pursue them regardless. They ask for your age and have a weird response to your answer. I’m usually approached by men much older than men; this has been ongoing since I was 12 years old, which is disgusting because I look considerably young for my age. At 12, I looked 10. At 30, I can still walk into my junior high school with other students. Countless times, men old enough to be my father (and grandfather) asked how old I was, and when I said any number under 18, they started salivating. Most of them also never revealed their ages unless I asked for it (more on this later). But the predatory and pedophilic nature of these men became crystal clear to me in recent years. An overt narcissist in my building asked me how old I was when he first laid eyes on me. His exact words were “18 to 30?” This was how he asked my age. When I told him 27, he proceeded to look disappointed. Ironically, when we spoke, I discovered he had a 19-year-old daughter. Why would he even approach a woman who looked like she could be younger than your daughter? To this day, I never ignore the look on a man’s face once he realizes that I’m much older than he thought, as whatever plans he had for me start fading out of his eyes. It’s disgusting. They tend to stare at (and pursue) underage girls or boys. One thing me and a mutual friend noticed about my rapist was that he would check out underage girls right in front of us. He would stare at them and follow them with his eyes. On one occasion, he was so into it that he didn’t notice us watching him stare at little girls. At the time, he was 32, and it was clear these girls were no older than 16 (some looked as young as 12 or 13). It got to be so disturbing that, on one occasion, our mutual friend commented that one girl he was staring at looked too young for him. Instead of looking away or feeling embarrassed by being caught, he tried to watch her more discreetly as he continued eyeing her. They hesitate to reveal their age. I came across a covert narcissist named Kareem, the cook at a restaurant I visited to get a Philly cheese steak. He asked me how old I was; I answered 23. I asked for his age, and he said, “How old do you think I am? Guess.” This, for me, is always a red flag when a man says this. It’s juvenile (pun intended), and it’s only been older men who have done this. What’s creepy is that they each say it with the same smirk, as if they may or may not tell you. Knowing someone’s age is important which is why he asked. Making a game out of reciprocating the same information is a major red flag. After a guess or two, Kareem revealed he was ten years older than me, 34. We began dating shortly after, and he pressured me into sex four days into the relationship. I would go on to be raped by him a year later when I blacked out in bed after coming home drunk one night; I woke up in the middle of the rape before passing back out. They have an addiction and will usually offer their drugs to their victims persistently. At 16, I was groomed by a 27-year-old man with three young daughters. He couldn’t keep a job to support them; he kept failing drug tests because he wouldn’t stop smoking weed. I was with him for three years, and throughout the relationship, he offered me weed constantly. I always said no. One night, during football season, he had alcohol and pressured me to drink some. I did. I got drunk and started feeling ill. He proceeded to orally rape me for two hours until I was crying and threw up. He then raped me when he was done. I was too drunk to fight him off but still sober enough to be aware of what was happening. They tend to hang in male-dominated groups. Every sexual predator I’ve ever known hung with a group of men of a similar mindset. It was rare to see them alone, and it was rare to see them around women. This is because they separate the two groups. The drug dealer who raped me was part of an all-male friend group I briefly hung out with during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Many people didn’t know what was happening to me behind closed doors because, in front of them, he was passive and quiet. Because of this, many people are accusing me of lying on him because “he doesn’t seem like the type of person to do that” and because “I don’t get that vibe from him; he’s so quiet and chill”. That’s because he can express his skewed view of women to his friends but reveal his true nature when he is alone with his victims. And since his victims were women, he made sure to keep himself surrounded by like-minded men this way, if any one of us decided to cry wolf, who would believe them when they hardly see him around them? Female sexual predators tend to make solo moves. They may be seen in groups but they are predominantly alone. They watch toxic content that spews hate against women. These same men all watch content by Andrew Tate and Kevin Samuels. They all seemed to share rage against women and have dangerous views of how women deserve to be treated. The man who raped me in 2020 always quoted Kevin Samuels. They have two very dangerous opinions of women. These sexual predators all agreed that they felt women needed to be manipulated into having sex. And, yes, they have stated this to me. Every single one of them believed they were “playing the game” the way women forced them to have to play it. They blamed the boundaries and standards women have established as reasons why men have to manipulate and coerce women into having sex. This belief leads them directly to the next one; if they succeed at coercing a woman into sex under false pretenses, it is not rape because, technically, they got consent. Coercive rape exists and is an ugly tactic of gaslighting and manipulation. If you have to manipulate someone into sleeping with you, then that already implies the sex would not have come into play any other way; unless the rape was direct and violent. But as I said, they were playing the game. So, coercive sex was the route they chose to manipulate women into having sex because, according to them, that’s how it has to be. They initiate sex at inappropriate times. The man who groomed me at age 16 initiated sex the morning of my father’s funeral. A former friend sexually assaulted me after we left the funeral of a mutual friend who committed suicide. In 2020, the drug dealer who raped me knew I was fresh off of a suicide attempt of my own. Another ex forced me to give him oral while I was in bed with a fever of 102, laying in bed too weak to move. He said he did it because my high body temperature made it feel better for him. In each of these scenarios, I was vulnerable and not mentally and emotionally in a stable place. Predators will not be able to control themselves from showing their true colors when their victims are at their weakest because predators love catching prey at a weak moment. Even those who enjoy the thrill of the chase look forward to the conclusion of the pursuit. The wounded get eaten in the wild. They were previously accused of predatory behavior. We all know that most rape victims refuse to come forward because of the public shaming they’ll face if they do. I’m currently going through this where I live for speaking up. But some of these predators already have a story attached to them (whether you know it or not). A man in my building tried to take advantage of me and I still have yet to come forward about this, but I’m not the only one with a story. Another woman he violated did come forward — to the police; much like my rape, their intimacy started consensual. He wanted to sodomize her, and she said no so he physically assaulted her to get his way. His case appears on Google. Whether or not the stories make the news, predators have patterns. Where there is one victim, there are several more, afraid to tell their story. The one who speaks up first is usually the one in the most danger. Keep this in mind because nine times out of ten, if you find out that someone you know has been sexually assaulted by someone, it is highly unlikely they are the only victim.

…

You may notice that a lot of this list is male-leaning, and this is because I am writing from my experience, but many of these same traits and behaviors are displayed by female sexual predators.

As a victim, I missed these red flags because I was young and naive; I later dismissed them out of shock and denial; there will be women and men targeted by these individuals because of that same inexperience.

Future victims need to prepare themselves by knowing what red flags to look out for. So, if you know anyone who fits these descriptions, please get away from them and keep yourself and those you love safe; and if it’s possible, report it or tell someone.

If you know anyone who may be in the early stages of becoming a sexual predator’s next victim, speak up. If all else fails, pass this on and save someone else’s life.

Thanks for reading ❤

© Linda Sharp 2024. All Rights Reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

