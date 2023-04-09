11 Signs That Your True Love Is Closer Than You Realize

It can be frustrating waiting for true love.

Perhaps you’re tired of seeing your friends in perfect relationships and wondering when that’ll happen to you.

Well, there are clues that reveal when your true love is likely to be around the corner.

I’ve listed 11 of them below.

1. You’re Putting Yourself Out There

Romance movies often suggest that your dream partner will suddenly appear out of nowhere, and that can happen.

But that’s far less likely to occur if you’re spending most of your time at home or in the office.

If you’re putting yourself out there in social environments more often, there’s a great chance that your true love is closer than you realize.

2. You’re Overcoming Your Fear Of The Opposite Sex

It’s common to be nervous when talking to the opposite sex.

These nerves can prevent us from approaching someone or make us act in off-putting ways.

The good news is: these nerves can easily be overcome with practice. The more you speak with attractive people, the more you’ll realize that there’s nothing to be afraid of.

If you’re beginning to feel more confident talking with the opposite sex, that’s another sign you’re about to meet your perfect match.

3. You No Longer Feel Like You Need A Partner To Be Happy

When we feel this way, our conversations with the opposite sex carry this desperate, needy energy. We become too outcome-dependent and that pushes people away.

Once you find happiness in your life as a singleton, people can sense this joy within you. This is far more attractive and you’ll notice people are more excited to talk to you.

It’s no coincidence that our perfect partner tends to appear once we’ve reached this peak level of happiness.

4. You’re Creating A Life That Your Dream Partner Would Want To Be A Part Of

Attracting a great partner isn’t just about your looks, money or personality.

Your overall lifestyle is a huge factor which attracts great people towards you.

It’s all good knowing what type of person you want to date, but have you considered what type of lifestyle would attract them?

If your lifestyle aligns with your romantic desires, you can expect your soulmate to waltz into it soon.

5. You’ve Had A Glow Up

Are you starting to see the results of your diet and exercise routine? Have you invested in a style upgrade?

These changes often speed up the arrival of your true love, and it’s not just because you look better. You also feel better and carry yourself with more confidence. This new confident energy attracts people towards you, and there’s every chance one of them could be your soulmate.

6. You’ve Started Shooting Your Shot

It’s all good being around more attractive people and being more appealing to them. One of you still needs to make the first move.

If you’ve got over your fear of asking people out, that’s another sign that your true love could be around the corner. More importantly, you’ll be in a position to take advantage when they arrive.

7. You’ve Stopped Simping

Simping is the act of putting basic women on a pedestal. The problem with doing this is that you convince yourself that you’re unworthy of them.

If you’ve got over this bad habit, the universe will reward you by sending an amazing woman into your life.

8. You Have Friends Of The Opposite Sex

Society frames being ‘friendzoned’ as one of the most embarrassing things that can happen to a single person. It actually says a lot of great things about you.

If you’ve attracted a lot of friends of the opposite sex, this is a clear sign that your true love is closer than you think. Most likely, you just need to drop a few of your ‘nice guy’ habits.

9. You’re Receiving More Compliments Than Usual

If you notice more people staring, smiling and complimenting you, take it as a sign that you’re levelling up in life.

You’re attracting people towards you, so it’s only a matter of time before your soulmate arrives.

10. You’re Winning In Other Areas Of Life

Success often comes in waves. When you’re on a roll, you can build momentum and stack wins in other areas of your life. It’s as if the universe lets you cash in on your hard work when it decides you’re ready.

The swagger from all this success will help you in your romantic life — and often speed up the arrival of your true love.

11. You Feel Excited About The Future

The Universe often sends subtle messages when your soulmate is about to arrive. These can be external signs or internal feelings.

So, take note if you find yourself feeling unnecessarily excited for the future. This might be the Universe preparing you for something great.

…

