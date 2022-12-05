11 Things I Wish I Had Known Before Entering the Workplace

I have been in the corporate world for a long time. I was an ingenue when I first started, hopeful, trusting, very naïve. Fast forward to today, I have learned a lot, some good and some bad. There have been high highs and low lows. I have had some amazing experiences in the workplace and some downright traumatic experiences. I have seen the worst of humanity and the best of humanity, all in the workplace.

Here are 11 of the top lessons I’ve learned to date:

You can go from loving a job to hating a job in a short amount of time– So many things can happen that can change your work environment. A recession, a reorganization, an acquisition, change in leadership or someone waking up on the wrong side of the bed. What you thought you signed up for, can change literally in minutes and you may no longer recognize your work environment. You can go from being grateful for a job, to dreading it, loathing it and wanting out. Work changes. Be aware.

2. A manager can go from loving you, advocating for you to hating you and blocking your chances for promotion- Before I started my work life, I thought that managers, by virtue of their position were all noble, hardworking, with strong ethical values. Let’s just say, after so many years in the workforce, I have been disabused of that notion. Managers are human beings, with fears, goals and insecurities. If an insecure manager feels threatened by you, he or she will not help you advance. There are managers who are actually committed to helping their employees grow, but I have not found that to be super-common. The managers I have seen that were committed to their employee’s growth, were only interested in particular employees, their favorites if you will. The rest of the employees did not receive that level of support.

3. Ageism, Sexism, Racism and every other type of ’ism exists in the corporate workplace- We’d like to think of the workplace as a place that is entirely merit based but alas it is not true. It is unfortunate because on one hand, companies very much understand the importance of diversity, but on the other hand, if you are on the “right side” of these ’isms, you benefit and so therefore, have every incentive to propagate the status quo.

4. Speaking up about work issues will get you quickly marked for replacement– Do not believe companies that say they have a no-retaliation policy for speaking up. Do not believe companies that tell you to be 100% transparent in filling out company questionnaires. Do not be lulled into thinking there won’t be retaliation. There will be. Answer honestly and you will soon notice you are being written up. Don’t believe me? Read these stories from Forbes and LinkedIn.

From Forbes

“Knoller had allegedly placed some individuals on performance improvement plans when they voiced discontent with her leadership”

From LinkedIn

“I’ve watched employers come up with some extremely creative ways to fire people they dislike, and more than once I’ve seen it start right after pulse surveys go out. (Think: have you ever seen someone suddenly start having “performance issues” or be declared a “poor cultural fit” right after a pulse survey?)”

5. Being excellent at your job, can keep you from advancement– This seems counterintuitive but it is unfortunately very true. Some managers would rather keep you in the position you excel at for years on end, rather than help you grow your career. They do this because your current position makes them look good and to them that is all that matters. This is why many people have to switch jobs to grow. I am not suggesting that you deliver subpar work. Just keep this in mind as you work hard.

6. There is no such thing as job security- I think by now this is common knowledge. Most people don’t stay in one company for the entirety of their work lives. Layoffs, firings, company failures, restructurings and more happen on a regular basis. The only security you can have is to keep acquiring skills that are relevant. Don’t stay stagnant. Keep learning.

7. Performance reviews are not worth the paper they are written on– They are political, subjective and dependent on the whims of managers and HR. I once got an excellent performance review from a manager. Fast forward a few months, the manager made a mistake and tried to blame it on me. I gently stood my ground. A week later, I was told my performance was suddenly “lacking” and threatened with a write-up.

8. Your intuition will serve you better than any management, leadership or corporative advice book– I once worked for a company that advocated “Assume positive intent in all interactions”. It was the most toxic, most cutthroat, most vile, most nepotistic place I’d ever worked in. Working there caused me panic attacks, stress and sleepless nights. It was horrid. I have found that rather than follow such advice, to instead follow my intuition.

9. Nobody is untouchable- Sometimes you can’t help but feel powerless in the workplace, but what I’ve found is that everyone, eventually is powerless. The people you think are so high up in the company hierarchy, that can never be replaced, including the CEO and superstar managers can all be replaced. I have seen it happen time and time again. Change is inevitable and no one is spared.

10. HR is not your friend– It is a sad, sad reality. Reddit is chock-full of stories of HR taking management’s side and removing employees that did not deserve it. I have personally experienced being framed by H.R. shortly after I brought up an enterprise-wide issue. I wish I were joking. You would think they would have wanted to use that information to improve the company. Nope. Instead, bringing that information up, marked me as a troublemaker and they sought to punish me. This trend of trying to suppress people who speak up is actually quite common. People in positions of authority do it everyday. It is very unfortunate but alas the reality of the workplace and anywhere there is power. Be aware.

11. The workplace can be cutthroat– This includes back-biting colleagues, bullies, managers that sabotage you, mobbers, jealous colleagues, competitive colleagues and more. There are mean girls, mean boys, mean-everything. Sometimes it feels like a really vicious high school. Some people use workplaces as a place to exorcise their negative emotions. Others use it to exercise the power they lack in their personal lives. So called work friends can turn on you and sabotage you for their own advancement. There are good people too but just be aware and keep a lot of things private.

So here they are, 11 of the top lessons I wish I had learned. Learning of course never ends so I’m curious to see what new lessons the future will bring. But for now, I hope these are helpful and or confirm some of what you have also experienced in the workplace. If not, just wait :-).

