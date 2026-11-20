1. You miss the love bombing

Not them. The feeling.

The specific intensity of being chosen, seen, elevated. The mornings that felt charged with meaning. The sense of being the main character in your own life for the first time.

That feeling was real. The chemistry was real. What wasn’t real was the person producing it.

You miss a feeling that was engineered to be missed. That’s not love. That’s withdrawal.

2. Intermittent reinforcement is the most addictive pattern in the world

More addictive than consistent reward. More addictive than consistent punishment.

The unpredictability itself is what creates the dependency. The random moments of warmth, arriving without warning after stretches of coldness, produce a neurological response that is clinically identical to addiction.

You are not going back because you love them. You are going back because your reward system was hijacked and is still looking for the next hit.

Treat the urge the way you would treat a craving. It will pass. It always passes. The question is whether you act on it before it does.

3. Your dignity was damaged and you want to restore it

This one is rarely named. But it is one of the most powerful forces pulling people back.

The way they treated you was beneath you. You know this. And the specific agony of having allowed it, of having stayed, adjusted, performed, accepted things that should never have been accepted, sits in the body as something close to shame.

You want to go back not to love them but to rewrite the ending. To be seen as valuable this time. To have them confirm, finally, that they were wrong about you.

They won’t. And even if they did, a person who had to be convinced of your value never understood it to begin with.

The dignity you’re looking for cannot come from them. It can only come from the decision to never accept that treatment again.

4. You want them to acknowledge the damage

You want them to say: I hurt you. I know what I did. I’m sorry.

They won’t.

Not because they don’t know. They know precisely what they did and what it cost you. But acknowledgment means accountability, and accountability is structurally impossible for a narcissist. It would require dismantling the entire false self to admit that the damage was real and that they caused it.

Instead they ping. They send a meaningless image. They arrange to appear in your peripheral vision. They create conditions where you might initiate contact, so that they never have to take responsibility for wanting you back.

Stop waiting for the acknowledgment. It is not coming.

Give it to yourself instead. Say it out loud if you need to: what happened was real. It caused real damage. I don’t need them to confirm it for it to be true.

5. You believe they might change

Every time things got difficult, something in you said: this is temporary. This is a hard moment. It will go back to how it was before.

It won’t. Not because of the specific person. Because of the structure.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder forms in early childhood, before conscious memory, before the capacity for deliberate change. The grandiose false self that built itself over the wound is not a habit. It is the architecture of the psyche. It cannot be dismantled through love or patience or the right conversation at the right moment.

They are not broken in a way that can be fixed. They are built in a way that prevents them from seeing that anything needs fixing.

There are no exceptions to this. There are only endless cycles.

6. You believe what you felt was real

It felt like the most real thing that had ever happened to you. Like finally arriving somewhere you had been looking for your whole life.

And then you found out it was engineered.

The connection that felt telepathic was assembled from information they extracted from you. The understanding that felt rare was a mirror. What felt like finally being seen was someone learning the map of you so they could use it later.

When this lands, really lands, it produces a specific kind of nausea. Not just grief. Revulsion. At the fakeness. At having been reduced to a resource. At having mistaken extraction for love.

But here is what is also true: your feelings were real. The love you felt was real. The hope was real. They used real things to build a false structure.

The real things were yours. They still are.

7. You can’t reconcile the two versions of them

How could someone who was so warm also be so cruel?

This question will keep you circling for a long time if you let it. Because the mind cannot hold the contradiction. It keeps reaching for an explanation that makes both versions make sense.

Here is the explanation: the warm version was a performance. The cruel version was the person.

A person who loves you will be generous even in pain. They will protect you even when they are hurt. Only a narcissist delivers maximum damage precisely when you are most vulnerable, and calls it a reaction to their feelings.

The cruelty was evidence. Your pain was not a side effect of the conflict. It was the point. Confirmation of their power. Proof that they mattered.

The moment I understood this, that the vindictive version was the real one, the question stopped tormenting me. Not immediately. But eventually.

8. Your nervous system is addicted to intensity

After I left, everything felt flat. Not bad. Just without colour. Without charge.

Even a fight felt better than the quiet. At least the fight meant something was happening. At least I could feel something.

This is adrenaline dependency. The nervous system that spent months or years in a state of high alert does not know how to register ordinary life as sufficient. It has been calibrated to intensity. Stability feels like numbness.

This will recalibrate. But it takes time. And in the meantime, the pull toward intensity, toward them or toward recreating the same dynamic with someone else, will feel like instinct.

It isn’t instinct. It’s a nervous system looking for what it was trained to expect.

Give it safe experiences instead. Repeatedly. Until it learns a new baseline.

9. The trauma bond

They hurt you. And you wanted them to comfort you for the hurt they caused.

They were the wound and the only available bandage. When they withdrew, the need for them intensified. When they came back, even briefly, even with crumbs, the relief was so overwhelming it felt like love.

This is not love. This is what trauma bonding produces: an attachment formed not despite the pain but because of it. The intermittent reinforcement, the cycles of threat and relief, the nervous system that learned to associate this specific person with the end of suffering. Even when they were also the source of it.

The bond was real. So was the attachment. The person who produced them was not.

10. You want them to crawl back

This is the one nobody says out loud.

I wanted it. I wanted the no contact to work as a punishment. I wanted them to realise what they had lost, to feel the absence, to come back not with a meaningless ping but on their knees. Apologising. Diminished. Finally understanding what they had thrown away.

I wanted the ending that would restore everything. That would prove I had mattered. That would make the whole thing mean something.

It didn’t happen that way. It never does.

Not because you didn’t matter. Because a narcissist coming back is not the restoration of something real. It is an attempt to restore supply. They return when the dependency runs out, not when the conscience kicks in. There is no conscience to kick in.

And the wanting. The specific wanting of their suffering, their crawling, their begging. That wanting is a thread that keeps you attached. Every fantasy of their return is a reason to stay inside the story.

The only ending that actually heals is the one where you stop needing an ending from them at all.

That’s not the ending you wanted. But it’s the only one that’s yours.

11. You think that this time you can win

This is the most dangerous one, because it does not feel like the pull back. It feels like strength.

You have studied them now. You understand the pattern. You can see the moves coming. And somewhere in you a quiet voice says: I could go back in with my eyes open this time. I would not react. I would stay regulated. I would anticipate every move and finally come out on top.

And there is a real temptation underneath it. Narcissists often do want you back, especially once you have recovered, once you are whole again and carrying the exact energy they feed on. Being wanted that intensely feels like winning before you have even started.

You cannot win against someone who has nothing to lose. Someone who does not love you. Who is not afraid to do damage. Who is not afraid that this time you will never forgive them, because the fact that you are considering going back, after everything, is already proof to them that there is nothing they cannot do to you and keep you.

That is the only lesson they take from your return. Not that they have to behave. The opposite. That the boundary moves. That there is more room. That the abuse can expand.

It will. After you go back, it gets worse. It has to, because you have shown them the ceiling was never real.

So take that recovered energy, the energy that makes them circle back, and spend it on yourself. On your own life. On the things you were building when you were finally free.

Do not pour it back into the narcissist.

That is not winning. There is no version of this where you win. There is only the version where you leave with your energy still in your own hands.