11 Thought Patterns Keeping You Trapped in a Relationship You Don’t Want

If you’re at an age where your friends are getting hitched and having babies, it can make you feel like you’re supposed to stay in your relationship even if you’re not happy or it’s not what you want deep down because you don’t want to be left out.

How we choose to think about the relationships we’re in can determine whether or not we’re happy in them or we’re simply trapped. Sure, at times, a relationship really isn’t meant for you.

But more often, your thoughts about it are the biggest culprit.

The good news is that if you identify a negative thought pattern, you can begin to change how you show up in your relationships and, most importantly, make sound choices about the kind of relationship that makes you feel loved and fulfilled.

What follows now are eleven thought patterns keeping you trapped in a relationship you don’t want.

Note that one thought pattern may affect the relationship you have with yourself while another may influence the type of relationship you have with your lover.

1. You’re not aware that a relationship is a mirror to yourself.

Nothing shows you who you are like the person you fall in love with. You learn to see your insecurities, self-doubt, strength, and your willingness to sacrifice. You unmask aspects of yourself that you’d normally not see, and yes, at times, they make you uncomfortable.

But if you don’t know that your relationship is a mirror to yourself, you’ll run each time a feeling of discomfort confronts you. But love is much deeper than just revealing your flaws. It’s also how you heal and become stronger. It’s how your heart expands.

2. You define love as a feeling while it’s a commitment.

It’s a daily commitment of learning to love and understand someone else in small ways. It’s a continuous choice to commit to someone regardless of how you feel about them on the day. Because there will be days when love isn’t there. There will be days you’ll need to remind yourself why you choose the person in the first place.

Love isn’t constant. It ebbs and flows, and you can’t rely on feelings to show up for the other person. Relying on a feeling means you’re only there for as long as it lasts.

3. You avoid negative emotions because you don’t see them as tools for healing.

You’re quick to change them when they creep up because you don’t know how to sit with your pain. Relationships will make us feel bad. The people we love will make us feel bad.

Yet, often, these negative emotions are not about what the people we love are doing wrong. They’re signals of what we are misunderstanding. They’re signs that we’re still being controlled by our pasts and beliefs rooted in fear.

4. You don’t know how to use your heart and mind simultaneously.

When you don’t realize you have these two tools, you risk losing yourself and failing at love. Using one without the other never works. Your heart (map) shows you what you want. Your mind (compass) shows you how to get it.

5. You focus on short-term pleasure.

Instead of the long-term satisfaction of sharing a life with someone who sees you as you are.

Life’s truest moments aren’t in the short highs; they’re in the mundane, everyday things. You need to choose someone who will walk these days with you, not the short-term flings that give you a momentary high, and then they are gone.

6. You’re not comfortable with who you are deep down.

If you can’t be honest with yourself, it’s impossible to know what you want and need from someone else. The main reason why we don’t know what we want is that we’re so focused on impressing others. When we’re too busy enhancing ourselves to gain someone’s approval, we can’t really know what we want.

Neither can the other person give us what we want because we sell them a version of ourselves that isn’t in alignment with who we are.

7. You believe that surrendering to love means losing yourself.

Or your freedom to live life as you please, or sacrificing your passions. Thinking this way stirs up a fear that keeps you trapped in surface-level relationships. The truth is, a real relationship doesn’t take away from you; it makes you willing to give whatever the other person needs. And it gives you so much more in return.

Anytime you approach a relationship from a place of fear, you’ll end up sabotaging it.

You have to muster the courage to let love grow and take you where it may. People’s lives have been changed simply because they found the courage to take a step towards someone they love.

8. You’re too attached to an idea of how love should look like.

You imagine that the person you fall in love with should look a certain way. That life should change and become a certain way. This idea does nothing but stirs insecurity which puts you on the edge of always trying to prove yourself to other people.

You also overlook the people who love you for real and are capable of loving you the way you deserve to because you’re continually holding out for those who fit the idea in your head. The reality is, it’s hard to know how love should look like because it rarely shows up the way we imagine it will.

We fall for people we never imagined we could, and we alter our lives in ways we never thought we could.

9. You think that love will find you when the circumstances are right.

You feel as if you have to be a “certain way.” You spend so much time trying to change yourself and prepare your life, not realizing that emotions and hormones don’t ascribe to timeframes. Expectations do not fit in a box. Love happens when you’re busy doing life. It’s present every day. It is here and now, not then and there.

The harder you try to “prep” your life to be worthy of love, the further away you step from being authentic to who you are deep down.

Besides, the people deserving of you will love the real you, not the made-up enhanced version of you. Remember, the enhanced version is a mask that wears off with time.

10. You go in expecting someone else to fix you.

Or to bring you happiness and give you confidence and then decide that something isn’t right with them if they don’t. But placing that kind of responsibility on someone else is not only unfair but is also unrealistic.

What’s indisputable is that not only are we responsible for ourselves, but others don’t have an obligation to fix us, and nothing is wrong with them if they don’t.

11. You’re seeking in someone else the very thing you are not giving yourself.

People who fail in relationships go in expecting someone to give them what only they can give themselves. They want to feel good about themselves, but no one can make you feel this way. The things that bring you happiness are those which you already have within you. But so many people don’t realize this.

To enjoy a relationship, you must look at it as an enhancer of what you already have.

Without a relationship with yourself, it’s impossible to enjoy a relationship with someone else because you don’t know what you need. Loving yourself means giving yourself what you expect someone else to.

I’ve learned that most of the time, we look for solutions outside of ourselves while in fact, we only need to do some deep soul-searching to escape the traps we set for ourselves.

So if falling in love is something you desire, take a moment to reflect on these. Ask yourself if your thoughts are standing in the way of what you want. Next, take time to think about what the alternative thoughts are.

