We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

11 Years Old — A Note to You on Your Birthday

You are a light in a world that needs illumination.

11 years.

To say that I was surprised 11 years and 9 months ago would be an understatement.

To say that I was unprepared would be incomplete.

I didn’t know how. I didn’t understand what it meant. I didn’t grasp how I could possibly do this job… the most important job… being your dad.

And then you came.

Everything changed.

Through you, I found purpose.

Through you, I discovered clarity.

It’s not always been perfect, nor will it ever be. But I can promise that for 11 years to the date and for as many years into the future as I get with you, I will work to live to be a better man tomorrow than I was today. Because that is what you deserve… the absolute best of me.

I understand that change is the only true constant and that as you enter this next season of your life the change will be abundant.

I don’t know what it will look like 1 year from now, nor do I want to… the gift with you is not in the destination, but in the journey.

In you, I see the hopeful future that somewhere deep down we all desire. Thank you, Zoey… you are a light in a world that needs illumination.

From you dad,

Joey

About Joey Szolowicz

Passionate Health and Nutrition Coach who believes everyone can lead a healthy life and reach their goals through intentionally building new habits.

