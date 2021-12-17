12 Questions You Should Answer To Find the Love of Your Life in 2022

If you want to find true love next year, you will. But the right person will not just magically come along.

It’s not romantic, and it goes against every storyline we saw in the movies, but finding a compatible partner requires a lot of work.

It requires a process of getting to know yourself and realizing what you are looking for in life, and in others. The first step is to ask yourself some questions.

Reflect on Your Past

1. Was there a time you felt completely happy in a relationship? How did it look like?

Chances are, at least once in your life you felt happy in love. How did that look like? How were you like on your own, and in the context of that relationship? How was your partner like? What made you happy? Did you laugh often? Did you feel secure? Could you imagine a future together? In brief, what was it that made it so special? When you find your answer, you will know what you are looking for now.

2. What led to the end of your previous relationships?

Relationships might end for many reasons and, sometimes, those reasons are too specific to teach you anything valuable. You might break up because you had to move for work, or because you lost a child together and couldn’t process the pain. Let those situations out of the equation.

But often, especially if you already had several relationships, you notice a pattern. Your relationships end because you lose interest, because you cheat, or because you can’t communicate. If more than one relationship ended for the same reason, it’s worth it taking a long, hard look at it. Chances are that, if you didn’t address that issue yet, it will pop up again and ruin yet another relationship.

3. Is there something about yourself that different partners called you out on?

This might not be the reason why your previous relationships ended but maybe it harmed them. If many partners called you out on something, do a deep analysis, and stop treating it like a character trait. Is it something you can’t and don’t want to change? Or were they right? Maybe you are indeed too stubborn / always forget important details of what they told you / make fun of your partners in hurtful ways / [enter anything they might have said to you].

Analyze yourself without judgment, and fix these it before it becomes a problem again.

4. Have your past relationships changed you somehow?

The more relationships you have, the more scars you collect. Someone at 18 loves so differently from someone at 35. Sometimes, they change for the better, other times they change for the bitter.

Do you have any baggage you’re taking with you from one relationship to another? Are you reacting defensively because you had an abusive relationship 10 years ago? Have you lost trust in people because someone cheated on you?

Hard as it is, try to leave the past where it belongs. Every new partner should be a new chance at love with a clean slate.

Reflect on Yourself

1. Are you free to love?

This has nothing to do with whether you want to be in a relationship. Are you actually free and emotionally available to be in one?

Or are you only looking for someone to fight the loneliness because you can’t stand being alone? Or it’s been a year since your last relationship ended and you decided you should be over it by now. But you still aren’t.

Do you have what it takes to be the bright side of someone’s life and give love, regardless of what you receive back?

2. What do you value the most in a relationship?

Don’t get stuck in your old patterns. At 18, we all want a hot body and lots of sex. In our 30s, you look beyond that: are you compatible? Will they be there when you break down? Will they respect your relationship with your family? Will they support your career goals? Do they manage money the same way you do?

It sounds analytical and non-romantic, but it’s important to answer these questions before you dive right in.

Otherwise, you waste time and emotional capacity with someone with whom you can’t agree on the most essential aspects of a relationship. What are these essential aspects for you?

3. What are your love languages?

“Different people with different personalities give and receive love in different ways”. The 5 love languages consist of acts of service, quality time, receiving gifts, words of affirmation, and physical touch.

If you and your potential partner have different love languages, that is not a problem. What’s important is that you are aware of each other’s preferences and learn to adjust. As they say “by learning to recognize these preferences in yourself and in your loved ones, you can learn to identify the root of your conflicts, connect more profoundly, and truly begin to grow closer”.

4. What scares you about love and being in a relationship?

Often, we are afraid to love and be loved. True love requires vulnerability, which is something that scares even the bravest amongst us.

What are your fears? Where do they come from? Did you witness your parents’ troubled relationship growing up? Was your ex abusive? Are afraid of commitment because you don’t want your freedom taken away from you? Can you pinpoint your fears? And ways to overcome them?

Reflect on Your Other (Future) Half and the Relationship

1. What are your goals with your next relationship?

What kind of relationship are you looking for? There are no right or wrong answers, but there should be an answer, and it will greatly impact how you approach meeting new people.

If you want a casual affair, you will pay more attention to physical attraction. But if you are looking for a life partner, other aspects become of vital importance. You can’t find what you’re looking for if you don’t even know what it is.

2. What are you not willing to compromise on?

Relationships are all about compromising for the sake of building a present and a future together. Even “perfect matches” need compromising every now and then. But not all compromise is created equally.

Think about it: what are the facets of your life that you are not willing to let go of? What are the things that, if you changed them, would make you lose who you are? And what are the characteristics you look for in a partner that you are not willing to overlook?

It can be something as simple as the need for personal space, or something as complex as agreeing on whether to have children. Whatever it is, it’s valid. Don’t let the initial excitement of a new relationship make you think it will be sorted out eventually, somehow. It won’t.

3. Do you have a role model couple? How does their relationship look like?

You have heroes who shine a light on your path towards your personal and professional goals. Why would it be different when it comes to love?

Is there a couple within your circles whose relationship is what you aim for? Talk to them and, if they are willing to share, ask them about their couple routines, do’s and don’ts. More often than not, these seemingly perfect relationships don’t just happen, they have a lot of thought and work sustaining them.

4. Are you meeting new people regularly?

Finally, a very practical question: are you meeting new people? We live in a day and age, where everything happens online. Plus, the pandemic still impacts the number of people you meet in real life, so this is an issue you need to address. Are you putting yourself out there? Be it in real-life events, or virtually, through dating apps?

Looking for a potential partner is not about rainbows and butterflies magically happening. Rather, it means more work than we like to admit. It requires you to search, filter, expose yourself, and get disappointed a few times until you meet the right person. But there are hacks you can use: watch this Ted Talk where Christina Wallace explains the concept of zero date.

Before You Leave

Meeting the right person requires work but a little luck too. Knowing all your answers doesn’t mean you will be kissed by the love of your life at midnight and start 2022 happily in love.

But it means that, whenever the right person comes around, you will be ready. You will be the best version of yourself and enter a new relationship with everything you need to make it successful.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

