12 Scientifically Proven Life-Changing Habits You Can Form In 66 Days

How long does it take to form a new habit? Research shows that on average, it takes 66 days to form a new habit. However, I think that the number isn’t important because we can try doing something new and better every single day.

If you’re looking for a change, you first have to know why the change is needed.

Is it pain or restlessness? If you can’t stand your current situation or behavior, you should definitely change yourself.

For many years, I’ve been in this position multiple times. For example, I used to abuse people for no good reason. Eventually, I was left alone and this is when I realized that this habit would destroy my life. So, I changed myself and made small improvements with time. Now I consider myself a better and more responsible person than ever.

Whether you’re measuring in quantity of time needed or degree of efforts, you’ll agree that making substantive changes to your life is hard but not impossible.

Two months or 66 days might look long to some people, but trust me, there’s nothing like that.

Plenty of ideas and tips are on offer in this regard from experts, such as spending time with family and friends, focusing on career, changing the environment and utilizing triggers. We’ve put together the basics for you.

1. Shout It From The Rooftop

We’re all humans, meaning we often feel foolish and fear embarrassment.

The best way to deal with such things is to stop waiting for the approval of other people.

You should tell them everything about your plans and stick to what you’re doing confidently and gracefully.

2. Self-Analysis

You don’t have to shell out for a therapist, but substantive change involves a bit of self-analysis.

For 20 to 40 days, you need to dig deeper and focus on your motivation.

You should be able to analyze yourself and replace bad habits with the good ones.

3. Focus On The Finish Line

You probably have come a long way in your life and are not tired in the middle of the journey.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you focus on the finish line, you will want to move on giving yourself a swift kick in the pants after a few days.

4. Celebrate Yourself

A celebration is always required, no matter if you’ve just started changing yourself or are forming new habits for weeks.

For the next 66 days, you should plan things properly and spend some time patting yourself on the back for doing something really important and difficult.

5. Set Two to Three Daily Priorities

It is one of the most important productivity strategies out there.

You should set a couple of priorities and focus on what could lead you to outstanding results.

By limiting your options every day, you can distract your attention from useless and meaningless things.

6. Read Every Day

You might not have enough time to read something daily, but you should still manage to read a few pages or even a couple of paragraphs.

If you don’t like to read, you should change your mind and spare some moments to learn something new from the books, journals, magazines or blog posts.

7. Don’t Sacrifice Your Sleep

You should always get 6 to 8 hours of sleep even if you’re too busy and don’t want to go to bed.

You can cancel the late-night meeting and do the things that refresh your mind.

8. Walk 20 Minutes a Day

There’re many of us who would not like the idea of a daily walk. Isn’t it? Well, you’ve to manage time and keep your body moving because this is not only good for your health but also will help you boost the performance.

If you cannot walk long miles, then you can spare only 20 minutes a day to go outside alone or with somebody.

9. Follow a Great Eating Pattern

Obesity is one of the major problems nowadays. If you’re obese or lazy, then this is the right time to change your eating habits.

You should neither skip your breakfast, lunch or dinner. Instead, you need to eat healthy food in an appropriate quantity.

You can try fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, and juices, and don’t forget to drink lots of water every day.

10. Be Patient

Sometimes, life will bring you a lot of problems or troubles. So many of you will feel bad and hopeless, but you need to be patient and polite all the times.

In order to achieve something, you’ve to stay focused and find a trigger that can bring you to the peaks of success. Some things will take extra time, and this is when your patience will be tested.

11. Learn to Give Love Freely

If you think that your love is not free and should not be given to everyone, then you are making a big mistake.

When you begin loving everybody and everything around, you’ll eventually see good results. In return, you should stop expecting something.

12. Save 20% Every Month

You might wonder how to save 20% every month. It’s okay if you can’t do that. Can you save 10% or 5%?

When you start saving on small things, you will slowly grow your income, and the money can then be spent on important purchases.

When you take these things into consideration, you’ll see how your life changes. It will be easy for you to keep going, and most of the problems will be solved automatically.

What is your opinion in this regard?

—

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto