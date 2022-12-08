Men often underestimate how handsome they are.

In my role as a dating coach, I often hear guys blame their looks for their lack of success when they are objectively attractive.

It’s usually their lack of self-esteem holding them back in this case, rather than their appearance.

Of course, you’d probably get a HUGE confidence boost from realizing you’re better-looking than you thought. That’s why I wrote this guide for you.

Here are 12 surprising signs you’re a more attractive man than you realize.

1. Women Stare At You

Here’s an important fact to understand. Women will actively avoid doing anything that an unattractive man might consider an indicator of interest.

They don’t stare at unattractive guys. They don’t hold eye contact. They don’t smile at them for no reason.

So, if you catch women staring at you a lot, there’s a good chance you’re widely considered as an attractive man.

If you notice women do a ‘double-take’, or even stop what they’re doing to stare when you enter a room, these are even bigger signs that you look really good.

2. Women Stand Near You Unnecessarily

If you spot groups of women gravitating towards you at the bar, that’s not a coincidence. They do this because they want to catch your attention.

Have you ever had women back up into you on the dancefloor at the club? Maybe some are even bold enough to twerk on your crotch? That’s not an accident either.

Perhaps they’re just having a bit of drunken fun, but they DON’T do this with unattractive guys.

If you notice women hovering unnecessarily close to you in daytime venues like libraries or coffee shops, it’s probably also because they want you to talk to them.

Unless you’re a very handsome guy, women like to keep as much personal space as they can.

3. Women Instantly Open Up To You

I’m not a traditionally good-looking guy. So, when I start conversations with women, they’re usually very guarded for the first couple of minutes.

I’ll usually have to carry the conversation until they realize I’m cool, then they’ll begin to open up.

With my better-looking friends, it’s often the other way around.

Women are often instantly friendly and welcoming to them, only to lose interest because they’re boring.

This isn’t a guaranteed science. Sometimes, women will initially be closed off and nervous with handsome guys.

But, if women tend to be instantly warm and friendly to you, it’s probably because you’re very good-looking.

4. Women Touch You Unnecessarily

Unnecessary touch is one of the most obvious signs of flirting. So, don’t misjudge her as ‘just a touchy person’.

Women will do everything they can to avoid touching unattractive guys at all costs.

The more intimate the touch, the more obvious the hint.

If women are constantly squeezing your ass or your biceps, you need to wake up and realize you’re a stud.

5. Pay Attention To Women’s Body Language

Open body language is another big hint to watch out for.

Women don’t only avoid touching unattractive men. They protect themselves from being touched even more.

For that reason, you can expect women to have closed protective body language when first meeting a man.

If you often notice women facing you with open body language and a big smile, that’s usually because they think you’re attractive.

6. Women Want To Be Your Friend

The idea of being ‘friendzoned’ is described as such a terrible ordeal for men.

In reality, if a woman wants to be your friend, it probably means you have a lot of attractive qualities.

Most likely, if you were better at building sexual tension, she would have been more excited to date you.

7. You Actually Get Matches On Tinder

Dating apps are part of the reason why so many young men think they’re unattractive.

There is so much competition on these apps that only the top 20% of guys attract matches.

Tons of above-average-looking men get NO meaningful attention on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and the rest.

Yet, other guys complain because they’re only attracting one or two matches per day.

If you’re getting that many, you’re probably a decent-looking guy.

8. Random Women Follow You On Instagram

If you’re mostly posting photos of yourself on Instagram and random women begin to follow you, it’s probably because you’re a good-looking dude.

They’re not there for your edgy captions, bro.

If women you don’t know are trying to get your attention with comments and DMs, it’s almost definitely because you’re attractive.

The only possible exception to this rule is if your account focuses on your hobby, your job or your photography.

9. Women Try To Help You

Have you ever been in the streets trying to navigate Google Maps — and some woman offers to help you?

Maybe you’ve dropped a shopping bag and a couple of hotties helped you pick up your groceries?

Consider yourself good-looking, then. This rarely happens to unattractive guys. They have to fend for themselves.

10. Women Find Other Excuses To Talk To You

A classic move is that they’ll ask you to look after their coat or jacket. Maybe they’ll ask you for directions or advice on a good bar in the area.

Don’t be fooled if this happens. She could have asked anyone and she chose you.

If she tries to continue the conversation afterwards, she’s trying to build a romantic connection.

11. Women Compliment Your Appearance

This might seem like an obvious sign that you look good, but I’ve seen men ignore women’s compliments and assume they’re “just being friendly”.

If you struggle to accept compliments as being genuine, check out my list of tried-and-tested self-confidence tips.

