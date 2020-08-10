1,288 Black Physicians Penned a Letter to America

A collective of over 1,200 American doctors of color released an open letter to America recently. This letter intends to raise their voice. Against acts of injustice instigated against the Black Lives Matter movement during the pandemic. The protesters who carry out demonstrations against police brutality and racism. That escalated after the George Floyd murder.

The physicians want the authorities to think differently about Black protesters over the demonstrators against the COVID-19 lockdown measures. They insist not to shut down Black protests, using coronavirus as an excuse.

I know that this might sound hypocritical. As opposed to the message to stay home and stay safe. But this is a pressing issue which has its fair share of history. It warrants our attention.

These health workers encourage people to come together to protest. From their point of view; racism is a public health issue that dates back to centuries. So, the professionals think it is beneficial to let the people protest. To mitigate the adverse effects of health concerns related to racism-related oppression. They want you to see the big picture for once. Because according to them, if they stop their voices now, their rights will be silenced forever.

Dr. Dorothy Charles, a family medicine resident at the University of Illinois, who is a signatory to this letter, has this to say.

“Addressing the root causes of racial inequality is more imperative at this point than staying at home.”

These health workers are determined to show their support despite the rising cases of COVID-19 patients. They are considering the gravity of this sensitive atmosphere.

They claim that the Black minority is receiving a lower quality of health care and protection in contrast to their White counterparts.

They advocate this with facts. Around 13 percent of Americans are African American. Yet, Black people are excessively exposed to both police brutality and the coronavirus — than more their White majority. The Foundation for AIDS Research has confirmed this with a report. Which states that in May, Black people made up over half of the coronavirus cases in America.

The letter further states police should stop using tear gas and pepper spray, which provokes coughing. In such an instance, it could derail the safety measures adopted by protesters. Resulting in an enhanced probability of coronavirus infections. The health professionals also point out that the duty of safeguarding the demonstrators from COVID-19 is the duty of the crowds and law enforcement. Avoiding chaos and carnage is imperative for social order. Especially during this time.

They notice that, despite public health officials recommending wearing face masks, there is a double standard approach on display when Black people were deemed threatening. This surely doesn’t help the situation but aggravates it.

While promoting individuals to stand for their rights, the health workers have also laid down some guidelines to reduce the health risk of the protesters.

I would like to quote the exact guidelines laid down by the health professionals as follows:

Support local and state governments in upholding the right to protest and allow protesters to gather.

Do not disband protests under the guise of maintaining public health for COVID-19 restrictions.

Advocate that protesters not be arrested or held in confined spaces, including jails or police vans, which are some of the high-risk areas for COVID-19 transmission.

Oppose any use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase the risk for COVID-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing.

Demand that law enforcement officials also respect infection prevention recommendations by maintaining a distance from protesters and wearing masks.

Reject messaging that face coverings are motivated by concealment and instead celebrate face coverings as protective of the public’s health in the context of COVID-19.

Prepare for an increased number of infections in the days following a protest. Provide increased access to testing and care for people in the affected communities, especially when they or their family members put themselves at risk by attending protests.

Support the health of protesters by encouraging the following:

Use of face coverings.

Distance of at least 6 feet between protesters, where possible.

Demonstrating consistently alongside close contacts and moving together as a group, rather than extensively intermingling with multiple groups.

Staying at home when sick, and using other platforms to oppose racism for high-risk individuals, and those unable or uncomfortable to attend in person.

Encourage allies who may wish to facilitate safe demonstrations through the following:

Providing masks, hand-washing stations, or hand sanitizer to demonstrators.

Providing eye protection, such as face shields or goggles, for protection against COVID-19 and chemical irritants used to disperse crowds.

Bringing wrapped, single-serving food or beverages to sustain people protesting.

Providing chalk markings or other designations to encourage appropriate distancing between protesters.

Supplying ropes, which can be knotted at 6-foot intervals, to allow people to march together while maintaining spacing.

Donating to bail funds for protesters

Listen and prioritize the needs of Black people as expressed by Black voices.

I know that still some of you might not agree with the Black health experts on this. But I believe it is time to change our perception of communal issues. Whatever our skin color might be, the color of our blood is the same. I dislike discrimination on any grounds. But it’s a fact that I’ve got to live with. When will we realize that being different is a blessing and not a curse? I want to take this moment to make one thing clear. I want my Black friends to understand — even though injustice happens throughout history, not all White Americans are racist or love killing. It is just a handful of people often misguided by hostility, greed, and misinformation harvested by the media, politicians, and evil social elements with vested interests.

Please do not give up your hope. As you can see, there are a vast number of White people standing by you for love and solidarity. Please don’t hurt the feelings of those at any point in time. Out of emotion and pain. We all understand your plight. And now it’s us who say enough is enough. We are holding placards with you that state Black Lives Matter.

But you got to realize this. For a leader who thinks concrete walls are see-through. And there is no such phenomenon as global warming. Nothing really matters. Until we all unite against the common enemy.

Let’s broaden our love for humanity and equality by rephrasing something. Like from Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter.

Because all living creatures have the same right to live with love, live with dignity, and live with humanity. God Bless America, God Bless the good people.

