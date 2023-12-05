13 Micro-Behaviors That Make People Respect You More

It’s fascinating how others can form quick judgments about your personality with minimal information.

That’s something I learned through years of being socially awkward. It was a journey filled with cringe-worthy moments, but those experiences turned out to be valuable lessons.

You can shape people’s impressions of you intentionally by making a few subtle shifts in your everyday actions.

These micro-behaviors, often overlooked but immensely impactful, have the potential to reshape the way people perceive you and how much they respect you:

1. Pay attention when others speak.

When people talk to you, are you really listening, or just waiting to speak?

If you’re in a rush to express your own thoughts or share your experiences, the other person will immediately feel unheard and undervalued.

When you pay attention to others as they speak, you signal a genuine interest in what they have to say. That not only sets the stage for effective communication but also earns you the respect of those around you.

2. Stick to your guns.

If I listened to other people’s opinions, I would have never become a writer. When I first mentioned that dream to my family and friends everyone either laughed or told me how impossible it was to make a living from writing.

Flash forward, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

Great things happen when you start living for yourself and pursuing what truly lights you up. Stand up for what you believe in, even when it is difficult or unpopular. Even when everyone else is doing the opposite dance.

That’s courage in action, and it commands tremendous respect.

3. Stay grounded.

One great way to lose people’s respect?

Bragging about your achievements. It’s like walking around telling everyone “I’m so great and obviously better than you”.

Don’t act like you’re superior to others. Carry yourself with grace and humility instead.

There’s this quiet strength in humility, a magnetic charm that draws people in because, let’s face it, nobody likes a big ego. Modesty is a virtue that earns immense respect.

4. Say what you mean.

It might be uncomfortable at times, but being honest and direct is a really important component of respect.

Think of it like the backbone of authentic connection — no sugarcoating, no beating around the bush, just a genuine, clear-cut expression of your thoughts.

People appreciate honesty, and when your words align with your intentions, it builds a foundation of trust.

It shows you’re reliable and that reliability is a key ingredient in earning respect.

5. Stop playing the victim card.

We’ve all had those moments where life throws us a curveball, and it seems like the universe is conspiring against us. It’s completely normal to feel that way.

But here’s the thing — continuously playing the victim card isn’t going to earn you respect.

What really impresses people is resilience, courage, and the capability to overcome challenges.

When you stop being a victim, you’re saying, “I’m in control here.” Instead of getting tangled up in self-pity, shift gears, identify what you can do to change the game, and take intentional steps forward. People respect someone who owns their story and refuses to let setbacks define them.

6. Ask for help.

I used to hate asking other people for help. I thought it would make me look weak and inadequate and I avoided confiding even to my family whenever I faced a challenge.

Deep down, I was afraid of being vulnerable with others. It took a long time for me to understand that I’m human and I can’t possibly have all the answers all the time.

People will be more inclined to trust you if you display occasional vulnerability. It’s human nature to trust those who share not only their successes but also their struggles.

Asking for help when you need it is not a sign of weakness; in fact, it’s a courageous move that commands respect.

7. Talk less.

Excessive and superficial chatter is draining and time-consuming.

No one will want to be around you for long if you want to dominate every conversation.

When you talk less, people pay more attention to what you say. It’s like you’re curating your words, making each one count.

Plus, it gives off this chill vibe, like you’re confident enough in what you bring to the table that you don’t need to fill every silence. People respect that kind of calm confidence.

8. Don’t over-promise and under-deliver.

You might think that making big promises will impress others and earn their respect.

When you make big promises but fall short on delivery, it’s a trust-breaker. Respect is built on trust, and trust is built on consistently meeting or exceeding expectations. People appreciate honesty and reliability more than flashy commitments.

To be truly respected, it’s important to be realistic about what you can do for someone and then strive to do it well.

It’s better to under-promise and over-deliver, leaving others pleasantly surprised, rather than the other way around. Be honest about your capabilities and then surprise them by giving your best.

9. Laugh at yourself.

Humor, especially self-deprecating humor, is a universal language that breaks down walls.

It shows you don’t take yourself too seriously and that you’re comfortable in your own skin. People will respect you if you don’t take yourself too seriously because it signals a level of self-awareness and approachability.

Life can get a bit too serious, but when you can poke fun at your own quirks and mistakes, it’s like you’re inviting others to do the same.

It’s a magnetic quality because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t appreciate someone who can find humor in the everyday chaos?

10. Search for the silver lining.

Seeking out the silver lining in life isn’t just an optimistic outlook; it’s a rare quality that people admire.

When you actively search for the positive in challenging situations, you demonstrate resilience and a refusal to be defeated by setbacks. That creates a ripple effect, inspiring those around you to adopt a similar perspective.

When you’re the only person who can find the positive twist in tough situations, it’s a game-changer in earning the respect of those around you.

11. Stop being instantly available.

Earlier this year, I found myself in a bit of a tug-of-war between work and my desire to always be available for my best friend.

The constant pressure to be instantly available started to take a toll on my workload. I’d be in the middle of a task, and there it was — a call or a text. It was tough because, of course, I wanted to be there for her, but I also needed to meet my work commitments.

After I decided to have an open conversation with her, we established specific times when I could be fully present for our talks and hangouts.

When you’re constantly within reach, it can lead to burnout and diminish the value of your time and presence.

It’s about setting boundaries and creating a healthy dynamic where your availability is a conscious choice, not an obligation. If you show others you know the importance of balance and when to hit pause, they will respect you for it.

12. Share credit.

Deep down, everyone wants the spotlight. We want people to pay attention to our work and give it the recognition it deserves.

But here’s the plot twist: true recognition and respect often come not from hogging the spotlight but from sharing it generously.

Sharing credit is not just a nice gesture; it’s a powerful move that builds a culture of collaboration and respect. You’re showing that you’re a team player who acknowledges the contributions of others and doesn’t let success get into their head.

The more you share credit, the stronger respect grows.

13. Be open to feedback.

No matter your age and experience, you remain a work in progress, always growing and learning.

When someone drops some constructive feedback your way, you can either duck and dodge or stand there, take it in, and say, “Okay, how can I use this to get even better?”

When you choose the latter, you’re showing you’re serious about leveling up.

It’s a vibe that says, “I’m here to learn, grow, and become the best version of myself.”

People dig that humility and willingness to learn.

All you need to know

Remember that respect isn’t earned overnight; it’s a product of consistent actions and behaviors over time. If you want to earn people’s respect, learn to:

pay attention to people when they talk (don’t just wait for your turn to speak)

show courage and stick to your guns (no matter what other people say)

stay grounded (don’t act like you’re superior to others)

say what you mean (even if it feels uncomfortable)

stop playing the victim card (show you are in control of your life)

ask for help (it’s NOT a sign of weakness)

talk less (and say more)

stop making big promises you can’t keep (it’s better to under-promise and over-deliver)

laugh at yourself (humor breaks down walls)

look for the silver lining (find the positive twist in tough situations)

stop being instantly available (show people your time is valuable)

share credit (giving recognition to others earns you respect)

be open to feedback (after all, you’re a work in progress)

