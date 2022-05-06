13 Questions for Those Who Want to Ban ‘Critical Race Theory’

For the past year, conservatives have been waging war on what they call “critical race theory” in schools, but which often amounts to nothing more than an honest accounting of racism in American history.

From attempts at book banning to shutting down teacher trainings on the Civil Rights Movement to complaining about Black History Month, white conservatives are insisting that schools stop making their kids feel bad by talking about racial injustice.

The goal, it appears, is to prohibit any analysis of our country’s history that might detract from an entirely uncritical nationalism.

Dozens of states have introduced or passed legislation restricting how racial subjects can be addressed in classrooms. Already, books are being yanked from school libraries to be reviewed by lawmakers and parents’ groups for any “inappropriate” content.

These efforts raise several questions. And in the interest of transparency — the buzzword conservatives use to justify opening curriculum to parental scrutiny — it seems only fair that they should be expected to respond to them.

. . .

1. The legislation proposed or passed thus far prohibits material intended to make students feel “guilt, shame, or discomfort” because of their race. While all agree that no one should seek to make another person feel bad because of their racial identity, how will the intent of such material and the teachers who teach it be determined? If the material presents factual information or an analysis of historical events for consideration, but happens to make students or parents feel bad, should it be disallowed?

2. The legislation also seeks to prohibit materials that suggest America is an “inherently racist” nation. But what does that mean? For instance, enslavement was embedded in the U.S. at its inception, and was rooted in white supremacy. So, would teaching those facts amount to calling the country “inherently racist?” If so, how can we teach about enslavement? If teachers mention that the founders believed citizenship should be limited to whites — they said as much in the Naturalization Act of 1790 — would they be guilty of calling the U.S. “inherently racist?”

3. Several states have proposed giving parents the right to sue teachers and schools that violate the new rules or teach “divisive subjects.” But since divisiveness is subjective and a parent might overreact (by thinking material is meant to make their child feel guilt, even when it isn’t), might the fear of being sued intimidate teachers and dissuade them from discussing anything about racism in history, or any possibly controversial issue? If so, doesn’t that hamper the cause of learning? And if teachers avoid such topics for fear of white parents suing, wouldn’t that disrespect people of color by ignoring issues that are important to them? If so, could they sue schools for not talking about these subjects? If not, why not?

4. In teaching the Civil War, Southern states have long downplayed the central role of slavery and white supremacy in the decision to secede. Texas only started telling the truth about this matter in 2019. Teaching that white supremacy was the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy (according to their own Vice-President) might cause some white parents to think teachers were trying to make them feel shame because their families fought for the Confederacy. If so, should teachers no longer tell the truth about why those states seceded? Must we teach the pro-Confederate position so as to be “balanced?” If so, since the Confederacy was created to defend slavery and white supremacy, how could that perspective be taught without making Black students feel discomfort because of their race?

5. One of the groups leading the charge against anti-racist curriculum is Moms for Liberty. On their website, they have recommended the historical work of W. Cleon Skousen. Among other things, Skousen believed white enslavers were “the worst victims” of the system of enslavement, that enslaved Black folks (whom he called “pickaninnies”) were “cheerful” despite their bondage, and that the Civil Rights Movement “was being manipulated from Moscow with the goal of creating a ‘Soviet Negro Republic’ in the Southern United States.” Do you agree? If not, why are you allying with a group that recommends this material, even as it seeks to remove children’s books about Martin Luther King Jr. from classrooms?

6. If material about white privilege or systemic racism can be prohibited because it offends white people, should we ban material celebrating founding fathers who owned human beings or westward expansion, which might make Black or Indigenous persons equally uncomfortable? If not, why the difference? Are you saying that white students can’t be made uncomfortable, but non-white students can be?

7. In teaching about World War Two, should Japanese American parents be able to veto teaching about the attack on Pearl Harbor since it might lead to hostility against their kids because of their familial origins? Should Muslim and Arab American parents be able to veto material about 9/11 for fear it might provoke animosity towards their children or instill guilt for the actions of others of their faith or ethnicity? If not, why the difference? Is veto power only enjoyed by whites and Christians?

8. If systemic racism can’t be discussed as a reason for ongoing racial inequities in the U.S. — because this might cast aspersions on America as a “racist nation” — what explanations for inequality will be allowed in classroom discussions?

9. If you answer (as many conservatives would) that teachers could discuss things like “out of wedlock childbirth” or a lack of “personal responsibility” as reasons for ongoing disparities in economic well-being, what if these explanations offend Black students or parents because they stigmatize Black people, culture, and communities? Should those theories also be banned? If not, why the difference?

10. You say we should focus less on the history of racism in America and more on the nation’s progress. But how can one appreciate progress without a clear sense of how deeply embedded white supremacy and racism were and how awful things were for non-white persons for most of our history?

11. You quote Martin Luther King Jr. a lot — at least that one line about judging people by the “content of their character” rather than the color of skin. Since you like King so much (ignoring for a second that some folks on your side are trying to ban books about him), have you read any of his writings? If so, name them (no Googling allowed).

12. Here are two more things King said. The first is from his last essay, which was published after his assassination, and the second is from a speech to the American Psychological Association in September 1967. Can teachers teach this part of King’s thinking, or would they be limited to the things King said with which you agree? First:

“…the largest part of white America is still poisoned by racism, which is as native to our soil as pine trees, sagebrush, and buffalo grass.”

and then:

“the philosophy and morals of the dominant white society are not holy or sacred but in all too many respects are degenerate and profane.”

Oh, and here’s a bonus question.

In his last book, Where Do We Go From Here? Dr. King wrote the following:

“It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.”

So, thinking about that statement, this last question is really easy:

13. Wouldn’t you agree?

—

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock