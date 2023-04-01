13 Tips to Help You Survive a Long-Haul Flight With Young Kids

Long-haul flights can be challenging at any age. You’re confined to small and uncomfortable places, there are limited entertainment options, and it’s very tiring. Now, if you have young kids, toddlers, or babies — that makes the whole ordeal much harder.

We recently went overseas to visit family — a trip that lasted almost 24 hours door to door.

You’re not alone if the idea of a very long trip with young kids scare you. But I have 13 tips that will help you prepare yourself and your kids, making your journey as easy as possible.

…

1. Prepare Your Kids

This is often an overlooked step that can make a big difference for adults and kids alike.

We, as adults, have an idea of what’s to come. But young kids don’t know what to expect — and not knowing can be very scary.

When bringing your toddler or young child to any new experience, be it the doctor, the dentist, or an aeroplane, prepare them beforehand. This will make things easier— they’ll know what to expect and what will be expected of them.

Make sure to explain to your child:

What is an aeroplane;

How noisy it is;

How people need to stay in their seats while the seatbelt lights are on;

Tell them about the toilet, if they’re toilet trained — it’s small, different, and the flush is very loud;

Tell them about snacks, tv, and blankets, and make it all sound special and fun (it really is special and fun to young kids);

Talk about turbulences. You don’t need to explain precisely what they are, but make sure your child understands they can happen, how the seats can tremble, and, most important, that everyone is safe. Remind them about the seatbelt lights, and that they have to stay seated while they’re on.

Roleplaying is a great idea to make all these notions more real. Take a few teddies, and pretend you’re all in an aeroplane. Be the pilot, the cabin crew, or a passenger. Make your child take all these roles. Be the child who wants to get up, and let your kid pretend to be the mom trying to calm things.

This is surprisingly helpful. This exercise will help prepare your children, but also yourself. You’ll also be ready for situations that may happen, and how to deal with them. You may even develop some scripts that will help everybody in stressful moments.

…

2. Lists Are Your Best Friend

Forgetting something can be such a huge problem. The best way to avoid it is to make lists.

Keep a notepad in your pocket, or use an app on your phone. Then, every time you remember something, add it to your list.

Keep a few lists you can update while you plan your journey, such as dispatched bags, hand luggage, activities, snacks, documents, etc. And when the moment comes to pack, you’ll have a helpful reminder of all that you need to add to your bags.

Having a list will ensure all the essentials will be with you, removing the stress of remembering everything at a specific moment.

…

3. Snacks Will Save the Day (Multiple Times!)

Don’t underestimate the power of snacks, especially with young kids.

Even adults get cranky when hungry, and so do young kids. Making sure you have snacks ready, and that you have the type of food your kids eat will make your trip smoother.

Sure, on a long-haul flight you get snacks and meals on the plane, but they’re not likely to be child-friendly. And by child-friendly, I do mean carb-heavy, beige, and boring. Just like most kids like it. Pack safe foods your kids are likely to accept — that will ensure they’re not hungry.

Also, pack some fun and exciting foods. Maybe even something they’re not used to getting all the time — that can be a secret weapon for a meltdown moment. Nothing like a blueberry rice cake, some crisps, or a lollipop.

…

4. Activities for the Win

Long-haul flights are, well, long. And for younger kids, they seem even longer. So having a few activities for the flight is a good idea.

Think about colouring books, stickers, card games, and storybooks. All these simple things can help take the edge off and keep your child busy for those twenty crucial minutes when you can’t go around for a walk with them.

Don’t underestimate the power of walking in the aisles either. Especially with very young kids. Having them walking around for ten or twenty minutes can make the next hour much more manageable — they might even be interested in your activities again.

…

5. Comfort Is Key

Think carefully about the clothes your children will wear on the day of the flight. My eldest daughter, who is only three, loves to pick her own clothes. They’re often dresses, often costume dresses. Needless to say, she’s very happy wearing them, but they’re not very comfortable.

While talking about our upcoming trip, and preparing her for the day, that was a big talking point for us. She could choose a dress to bring with us, and change into it as soon as we arrived home, but she had to use the clothes mommy chose for the trip.

Usually, I can’t get her to wear anything other than what she wants, but it worked like a charm on this occasion. Perhaps because it isn’t something I always use, and it was framed as part of the experience. Either way, I highly recommend doing the same. Comfortable and appropriate clothing can make a big difference during long journeys.

Remember that aeroplanes are controlled by air conditioning, and they can get quite cold. So even if you’re travelling from somewhere warm, bring a cardigan or a jumper. It’s also a good idea to have socks. And make sure you have an underneath layer — such as a shirt or a vest — to use if things get too warm.

Being comfortable is important for adults too. You’ll be in a better mood if your clothes aren’t bothering you, and if you aren’t too hot or too cold.

…

6. Bring Home Comforts

Kids are sometimes attached to teddies, blankets, etc. So make space to bring at least one of your child’s comfort items. That will make them more at ease and even help them relax and sleep during the flight.

For us, it was a baby blanket and a teddy for each girl. They’re not especially attached to the ones we brought (or any specific one), but having them during the flight made the place less strange and helped them feel comfortable and secure.

It took some space in our luggage, but it was worth it.

…

7. Be Prepared for the Armaggedon

Well, maybe not the Armaggedon, but definitely some unexpected messy moments.

Bring an extra change of clothes for everyone travelling, including adults. And remember that poop explodes, toilet accidents can happen even if your child hasn’t had one in months, children and adults may get sick, and you won’t have access to your main baggage until your final destination.

Bring more nappies than you would usually need. And I’d recommend a pack of wipes for any people travelling at any age.

Pack at least two changes for children younger than five, and one for everyone else. That will also be a lifesaver if your checked-in bag goes missing for a few days.

…

8. Ziplock Bags and Plastic Bags (a.k.a. the Organisation Royalty)

I can see you twisting your nose. Don’t underestimate the power of ziplock bags!

Having things sorted in these little bags can make your life much easier. Put each set of clothes in its own bag and label it. Put each activity in its own bag too. You’ll thank yourself later when things are easier to reach and pack away again.

They’re fantastic to bring the snacks in — light and take much less space than plastic or glass containers.

A few plastic bags (you can repurpose old ones, or buy biodegradable ones quite easily) will also help you with all the rubbish kids can create. For example, you may have snacks “out of time”, and your activities may generate waste. So instead of using the tiny bin in the toilet (which, let’s be honest, is not nice to the other passengers), you can use a little bag right there in your seat.

As long as you don’t put dirty nappies in them (those should go in the toilet bin!), the cabin crew will happily take away your rubbish when they’re collecting everyone’s else.

Being organised, and having everything easy to reach makes travelling considerably more effortless.

…

9. Try To Follow Your Home Routine As Much As Possible

Travelling can be exhausting for everyone. And it’s very unpredictable. For example, it’s not on your hands if there will be a delay with the flights, or at what time they’ll serve food, etc.

All this uncertainty can be very draining on children and adults alike. One way to mitigate it is to follow your home routine as much as possible.

That is, have lunch around lunchtime, dinner around dinner time (use the snacks and food you brought!), and everything else you can do like home.

Of course, you won’t be able to have a bath before bedtime if you’re stuck on the plane. But you can still have your bedtime story, and cuddle your kids as you do at home.

Trying to bring a little predictability into your journey, and some of the things you’re all used to doing, helps everyone feel calm, and also bring some sense of order and control.

…

10. Go With the Flow

I know! I just said to follow your home routine. And I mean it. Having a routine and prepping for the day will help you and your children feel in charge of what’s happening — it’ll give your day a backbone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, it’s essential to acknowledge that too much is out of your hands. And there’s no way to control or change that.

It’s a good idea to go with the flow. Take things easy, let go of routines when appropriate, and, most importantly, forget the rules.

Let’s say you don’t let your children watch more than half an hour of tv. And you can try that during the flight as well, of course. But if everyone is cranky, you can’t get out of the plane, and the tv does the trick, it may be worth it to circumvent your rules and let your child watch all the tv they want. I can say from experience that tv was amazing for us, because it kept our eldest entertained and made everything easier.

I also heard from a few friends that they used sweets during flights, and they worked well. I haven’t tried that one yet (my kids are young, and I decided not to try it for now), but it works for others and may be a solution for you.

Some things may make you uncomfortable (like sweets for me), but others may be okay with you. You can always go back to your rules the next day. Whichever they are.

…

11. Bring a Stroller or a Baby Carrier (or Both!)

This is, of course, highly dependent on how old your children are. You’re unlikely to carry a five year old in a baby carrier.

But a baby carrier and a stroller can be really useful in airports.

I brought a stroller with us, and it was great. We got one that fit into the cabin, so we had it for as long and as soon as possible. And not only we had the 18 months old in it, but at times, we had the three years old in it too!

It’s also handy if you’re trying to make a connection quickly. There’s no walking slowly, wandering about, trying to go everywhere.

Consider the age of your child, the rules from the airline (even if your stroller doesn’t fold into cabin size, you may be entitled to bring it for free up to the door of the aircraft until your child is a certain age) and use and abuse of these two items. They’ll certainly help make your life easier.

…

12. Be Prepared for the Airport

To make your life easier, be prepared for the airport you’re visiting, even for your connections:

Make things easy for security checks: have all the items you need to take out for security together, in one bag if you can (ziplock bags can help you organise everything). Have documents all together and accessible: if you need visas, vaccinations, passports, and any other travel documents, put them all together somewhere you can access them easily. Research places to eat beforehand: if you plan on eating in a restaurant, visit the airport website before your trip. See if you can find anywhere that seems suitable. That will save you precious time on the day. That’s even more important if there are any dietary restrictions for your family members. Go straight to your gate: of course, if you have several hours, this doesn’t apply. But going directly to your gate is much safer if you only have a few hours. You can also find your gate and then wander around the airport, once you know where to go and how far away it is. Always consider how tired your children are and if you can leave them with your partner, friend, or travel companion, or if you have to bring them around with you.

…

13. Make the Most of Your Flight

You can make the most of the flight you’re booking.

Book the best seats: if you can afford them, book seats that will give you extra legroom and space for your children. Our youngest slept on the floor for part of the flight home. We had the seats behind the toilet, and the extra floor space was perfect for a makeshift bed for her. Check the meals offered: we have dietary restrictions in our family. And the airline we travelled with was very accommodating. My daughter and I got our meals before everyone else. That was very handy, my husband kept the youngest while I ate and fed the eldest. Then he had his food while I fed the youngest (and the eldest again). The most important thing is that we had something suitable to eat. It didn’t cost anything extra, and it was good food. But it’s only available if requested before the flight. So make sure you check it before the day. Ask for a travel cot: if you’re travelling with a baby, you can ask for a travel cot. You may have to call the company, and I recommend you do it as soon as you book your tickets — there aren’t many spaces available where they can put the cot. It won’t cost you anything extra, and you get a place for your baby to sleep. I’ll be frank, I wouldn’t put a baby older than three months in that cot (it’s suspended high, and I’d be worried about falls) unless I was awake the whole time. But even if your baby is older, you’ll still get the extra legroom seats, and those can be super useful — it’s more space for your children to play on (there’s enough space for them to sit on the floor) and even to sleep. Ask for more blankets or pillows: if your children miraculously fall asleep, you can get them as comfortable as possible to make the slumber last. You can ask the flight attendants for extra blankets and even pillows. Snacks and water at the back: I didn’t need to use this myself, but it’s helpful to remember that there are extra snacks and water bottles at the back of the aeroplane if you need them. Priority queues: You may be eligible for priority queues if you’re travelling with young kids. Check at the desk at your gate (or call your airline beforehand to discuss it). For us, it was best to embark earlier, give our kids time to settle down, and get acquainted with the plane before having to stand still with their seatbelts fastened for takeoff. Leave last: For us, leaving the aeroplane last worked well. We could keep playing with our kids or reading a story while everyone stood up to leave. When the halls were free, we got our bags and just left. Prepare yourself and the kids while people are still on the plane (shoes, coats, hair, etc.), but leave the bags and getting off to when the aisles are free.

…

A long journey can be daunting for people of every age, but it’s especially challenging for young kids and adults caring for them. The unpredictability can be hard to deal with.

So if 13 tips are too many and it’s overwhelming for you, focus on tip number 1: Prepare Your Kids. If you can show your children what the day will be like, and prepare them for how different it’ll be, you’ll already have a leg up.

I hope these tips are useful and help you in your day. May you have a surprisingly easy and enjoyable journey.

Have you been on long-haul flights, or any very long journeys, with young kids? If so, I’d love to hear your tips and tricks in the comments section.

—

