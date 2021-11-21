13 Ways To Get a Guy to Like You

You’ve finally met him — the man of your dreams! He’s handsome, funny, smart, and everything else you’ve been looking for. Unfortunately, you’re not so sure that he knows you even exist.

Simply meeting your dream man isn’t enough. He has to fall in love with you, too. Fortunately, a variety of techniques are available to help you tip the scales in your favor.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this article, we’re going to cover 13 different ways how to get a guy to like you. From the initial meeting all the way through the first date and beyond, here are the tips you need to win at the game of love. In this case, 13 is definitely a lucky number!

1. Stay Positive

It’s an unfortunate fact that if you’re trying to get a guy to like you, that means he doesn’t currently have a romantic interest in you right now. That can certainly feel discouraging, but it’s important to never lose hope.

Visualize success. Picture you and your guy together in love, enjoying fun dates and even developing a serious relationship. Approach the situation with a positive mindset.

At the same time, be realistic. There are two possible outcomes here:

The guy falls in love with you

The guy rejects you

Of course, you want option one instead of option two. However, even if a love match doesn’t occur, it’s not the end of the world.

One great aspect of these 13 tips is that they help you develop the best aspects of your personality. Even if this particular relationship doesn’t blossom, you’ll end up in a better space, both personally and emotionally — and that’ll help you land a different guy who is a better match for you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Make a Good First Impression

Here’s the thing about first impressions: If you make a bad one, you can recover. However, getting a guy to like you is far easier if you make a great impression from the beginning. Fortunately, making a good first impression is usually easy.

Stick to these three basics:

Be nice

Be polite

Be outgoing

It’s natural to feel nervous around a guy you like. Nervousness can lead to shyness. When you’re shy, you can appear aloof and disinterested.

In order to win a guy’s heart, you might have to push yourself to act more outgoing than you’re used to. The goal is to appear enthusiastic, positive, and approachable.

3. Keep Conversations Brief

You’ve nailed the first impression. You’re talking to the guy, and the conversation is going great. Now it’s time to gracefully exit.

Wait, what? If the conversation is going well, why should you wrap it up and leave? When you first meet someone, you want to end every conversation on a high note. One of the best ways for how to get the guy to notice you is to leave him wanting more.

Keep conversations brief and fun. Then end them after just a few minutes, before any type of lull occurs. Do this a few times, and the guy won’t be able to stop thinking about you. He’ll desperately need to see you again.

4. Compliment Him

A guy might like you quite a bit, but feel reluctant to make a move because he’s not sure you like him back. That’s why it’s important to compliment a guy often as you’re getting to know him.

The goal isn’t to win him over with flattery. Instead, compliments are an excellent way to signal your acceptance and interest in the guy. Compliment the way he dresses, his job, and other aspects of his life and personality. Each compliment helps him grow comfortable around you.

5. Look Your Best

Guys are visual creatures. In short, how you look plays a major role in getting a guy to find you attractive. Of course, eventually, you want him to fall in love with your heart and your brain, but the initial attraction is highly dependent on physical appearance.

This doesn’t mean you need to wear form-fitting dresses that show off lots of skin. Instead, focus on the basics. If you know you’ll see the guy later, hop in the shower. Make sure your hair is clean, and your skin is glowing.

Also, always dress appropriately for the occasion. A simple, casual outfit can easily turn a guy’s head. Appropriate clothing, not necessarily overly sexy clothing, is the best way for how to attract a man.

6. Be an Active Listener

Are you the type of girl who chats endlessly when you’re nervous? Unfortunately, that’s not how to flirt with a guy. Instead, you want to allow him space to feel comfortable talking.

Practice active or deep listening. When listening, make it your goal to understand the other person’s point of view, not simply offer solutions to their problems. Pay attention to his tone of voice, body language, and other factors beyond his words.

Active listening is one of the best ways for how to attract a man. Done correctly, even a shy, reserved guy will feel comfortable opening up.

7. Show an Interest in His Interests

Every guy has hobbies and interests. An effective way to win his heart is to show an interest in his interests. Get involved in his passions.

However, don’t overdo it. You don’t need to pretend to know a lot about his hobbies. Let him teach you the details about what he likes, whether it’s music, video games, sports, or something else. It’s a chance for him to show off his passions.

8. Don’t Act Jealous

When using techniques for how to get a guy to like you, it’s important to always play it cool. In the early stages of a relationship, you want to avoid acting jealous or overly possessive.

Instead, give him the space to decide what he wants. Don’t pressure him into an exclusive relationship. When the guy reaches his own conclusions about wanting to date you, you’ll know his motives are pure.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

9. Allow Him to Pursue

There’s such a thing as too much availability. If you’re always ready to hang out, you’ll come across as desperate. While you don’t want to be completely unavailable, you do want to allow the guy to chase you a bit.

Don’t offer to drop your plans immediately whenever he asks you out. Don’t always suggest activities the two of you can do together. Constant availability quickly grows boring. Learn how to make him miss you, as doing so will increase his overall interest in you.

10. Use Social Media

Learning how to text a guy is more important now than ever before, as social distancing means dating and flirting isn’t always done face to face.

Use a technique called mirroring. Text him at about the same frequency in which he texts you. You don’t want to bombard a guy with texts if he’s not really a fan of texting in general. Likewise, you don’t want to appear disinterested by sending brief replies whenever he texts you long messages.

11. Make Him Laugh

A great sense of humor plays a key role in how to get a guy to like you. Don’t worry; you don’t have to be a professional comedian. However, the ability to make a witty observation or tell a quick joke will certainly grab a guy’s attention.

Humor is subjective, so try to develop an understanding of the guy’s sense of humor before you start cracking jokes. First, stay away from dark or controversial humor. Also, avoid going overboard with self-deprecating jokes, as too many can signal that you have low self-confidence.

12. Ask for Help

Now, you don’t have to act like a damsel in distress. Certainly, don’t pretend to not understand how to do something you actually know how to do. However, if you need genuine assistance with something, asking for help is often a great way of creating opportunities for how to flirt with a guy.

Is he an expert on car care? Ask him for help at the first sign of car trouble. Is he handy around the house? Call him if your roof springs a leak.

However, it’s important that the main purpose here is to set up a situation where you can flirt with him. Don’t take advantage of a guy’s feelings just to get some cheap labor.

13. Be Yourself

You’ll find no shortage of advice on how to flirt with a guy. But if you really want to know how to get a guy to like you, remember this most important tip: Be yourself.

You don’t have to put on an act. Instead, project the best version of yourself. Highlight your positive attitude, approachability, sense of humor, and other great qualities. If you and a guy are meant to be, acting like yourself from the beginning is the best way to form a long-lasting relationship.

Have you ever used any of the techniques above to get a guy to like you? Do you have any other tips we forgot that you’d like to share?

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock