Dr. Vibe asks a Black male thought leader and writer what Black Americans need to make 2020 a good year

Cory Haywood is a writer, journalist, and comedian. He works as a contributor and senior editor for Our Weekly LA and EURweb.com – two of the largest black-owned digital and print news outlets in America. His controversial stories about race, gender, and politics have generated thousands of views online.

Dr. Vibe talked to Mr. Haywood about his article The Black Hat/We Gotta Do Better: 14 New Year’s Resolutions For Black People In 2020.

During the conversation, Mr. Haywood talked about:

– Why he wrote the article

– The fourteen things

– What he feels Black people should be using social media for

– Blacks controlling their narrative in the media

– The current state of Black leadership and needs to change with it

– Gun violence in some Black communities and what be done to reduce it

– The need for Blacks to be more unified