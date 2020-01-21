Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 14 New Year’s Resolutions for Black People in 2020

14 New Year’s Resolutions for Black People in 2020

What do Black Americans need to make 2020 better than 2019?

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe asks a Black male thought leader and writer what Black Americans need to make 2020 a good year

Cory Haywood is a writer, journalist, and comedian. He works as a contributor and senior editor for Our Weekly LA and EURweb.com – two of the largest black-owned digital and print news outlets in America. His controversial stories about race, gender, and politics have generated thousands of views online.

Dr. Vibe talked to Mr. Haywood about his article The Black Hat/We Gotta Do Better: 14 New Year’s Resolutions For Black People In 2020.

During the conversation, Mr. Haywood talked about:

– Why he wrote the article
– The fourteen things
– What he feels Black people should be using social media for
– Blacks controlling their narrative in the media
– The current state of Black leadership and needs to change with it
– Gun violence in some Black communities and what be done to reduce it
– The need for Blacks to be more unified

Stock photo ID:1156466210

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.