15 First Date Sins. Men: Here’s How Not To Get a Second Date With a Woman

Before I met my partner, I half-heartedly poked my head into the world of online dating. Looking back now, I know I wasn’t ready to actually meet someone at the time; I had been fairly recently divorced and my entire life was in upheaval, but I had been off the market for 14 years and was curious as to what I’d find out there. Let me tell you, it can be messy out there.

If you’re truly open to—or looking for—love, make sure you’re not inadvertently committing these first-date sins. But if you’re not interested in a second date with her (and can’t just be forthright, which I think is always the best course of action), here is advice to guarantee she’ll never want to see you again:

1. Neg Her

This is a huge red flag to any secure, confident woman. If you feel the need to tear her down in order to make her more accessible for you, or to make yourself feel up to the task of spending time with her, then you are far too insecure to be her partner. A smart woman will see this right off the bat and end your time together.

2. Neg yourself

Hey, I’m all for self-deprecating humor, but fellas, when you tear yourself down, it also comes across as the actions of an insecure man. It sounds like you expect her to be your constant cheerleader before she’s even had time to get to know who you are. That’s a lot of pressure to put on a stranger.

3. Interrupt questions you’ve asked her to talk about yourself and how you’d answer them

I had had a mind-bendingly fascinating conversation with one guy I’d been online chatting with about string theory and quantum physics and possibility. I was rather intrigued to see what our conversation would be like in person. He began to pick up the conversation topics where we’d left off chatting, asking my opinion on lucid dreaming, before interrupting me to tell me about his most recent lucid dream, and then segueing into a story about meditation. He asked if I meditated but then began telling me about some of his recent travels before I could answer. After 38 minutes of this pattern where he asked me a question and then before I could collect my thoughts interrupt me to give his opinion, he stopped talking and asked me what I thought. I wanted to say, “I think you are your most fascinating date and it doesn’t matter who is sitting across the table from you,” but I didn’t. I did, however, tell him that my dog was at home and I needed to go let her out.

He told me as we walked out of the bar that he was frustrated because the date didn’t seem to go as well as he’d wanted it to and he wasn’t sure why not, since I was more attractive in person than in my photos (as if his attraction to me was the only thing that mattered).

4. Give her backhanded compliments

If you’re looking for an example of what that looks like, see the last sentence above. Backhanded compliments are up there with negging her. If it’s just a poor choice of words, correct it. We all stumble over our sentences from time to time. A simple, genuine, straightforward compliment will go a long way.

5. Compliment her so frequently and obsequiously that she feels completely objectified

We all want to feel attractive to the person we are dating, but there’s a line between feeling like you desire us, and feeling like we’re nothing more than a collection to adorn your life, and that line is wide. A genuine compliment or two will do, gentlemen. Triple bonus points if it has nothing to do with her physical appearance. Find out her hobbies and offer a genuine related compliment. Or, since this is a primer on how to lose a second date, don’t.

6. Don’t ask her any questions about herself

When we’re getting to know someone, we want to feel like they’re interested in who we are and not just how we look. Sure, nerves are high on a first date, but asking her questions shows that you’re curious. If you’re looking for some stellar first date questions, one of my favorites is, “What makes you buoyantly happy?” Also good are inane and playful questions meant to suss out not just what she thinks, but how. “If you had a superpower, what would it be and why?”

7. Ask her so many questions that it feels like a job interview

I once overheard what I thought was a job interview (though it did seem odd to me that it was conducted at 8 p.m.). The fella asked question after question, as if he had notecards lined up in front of him, and he barely paused to respond to what she said. I took umbrage when he started asking his date about her personal goals in life, and dating history, and how many kids would she want to have someday.

Hey, no judgment; maybe that was a comfortable dynamic for the two of them, but in general, first dates are for keeping it a little bit light and playful. Save the heavy-hitting interview questions for later in the relationship (and even then, pepper them around, rather than ask one after another after another). Let that first date conversation flow.

8. Refuse to make eye contact with her and keep looking around the room

This just screams “DISINTERESTED.” If you’re not interested, that’s totally okay; just tell us that while you appreciate our time, you don’t feel a connection and then cut us free so we can go meet up with our friends or go back home to our dog and cozy pants and Ted Lasso marathon. Either one is preferable to spending time with someone who clearly doesn’t want to be there with us.

9. Hit on the server (or any other woman) right in front of her

This is just plain disrespectful. If you’re there with her, be there with her. If you’re not interested, let her know. Trust me, we can handle it. You can tell us you’re not interested without being an ass about it but trying to pick up someone else right in front of us.

Also, don’t make the excuse that you’re just a friendly person. I have a warm and bubbly personality and while I consider myself friendly, I know it has come across as flirtatious as times. But if you’re interested in your date, the focus (and flirty behavior) should be saved for her.

10. Make fun of her passions/interests/hobbies

Everyone has the thing that makes them uniquely them. Her thing doesn’t need to be your thing. But we find it to be a red flag when someone disparages or dismisses what we love to do. So you’re not familiar with rock climbing? Instead of making fun of the time she spends scouting routes up the rock face, ask her how she got into it, or what she loves about it. Hey, maybe she’ll invite you on another date to go with her and you’ll discover a new passion of your own.

11. Change your meeting location multiple times at the last minute, and then blame her for the confusion

No joke, this happened. Granted, it was sort of a spur-of-the-minute meet-up: I had plans to go to a friend’s birthday party later that day and was going to take my dog for a walk in the sunshine. A guy I’d chatted with asked if I wanted to meet at a popular (and populated) park to walk my pup, and when I told him I wasn’t familiar with the park, he said, I’ll meet you at the bottom of the stairs to the park. I agreed and googled the name of the park + stairs. An address came up so I went there and waited.

And waited.

He messaged me and told me I was at the wrong stairs, and that I should walk inside and around the park to the other side of the East reservoir. He sent a photo looking up a super long flight of stairs. I reminded him that I wasn’t familiar with this park, and he told me to “just walk around; you can’t miss it.” I did, and ten minutes later, found the stairs he had photographed. I went to the bottom and waited again for him, sending a photo of the stairs from nearly the same place he’d snapped the photo.

He messaged back that he had gone up the stairs and to the other side of the West reservoir because it was taking me so long, and said I should go up the stairs and wait again.

By this point, I was annoyed and short on time, so I let him know I needed to duck out for the party, but thanks for the tour of the park.

Guys, don’t do this. If there’s a misunderstanding of where to meet, offer to go find her.

12. Insist (!) on picking her up in your car and then have a bunch of car-bage scattered all over

Hygiene in general is important. If you care to make a good first impression, then make an effort to clean up (your car, yourself, etc). While I can accumulate stuff in my car, if I am picking up someone and want to make a good first impression, I’ll clean out the car before I go get them. I once agreed to go out with a guy who had so much trash (crumpled McDonald’s wrappers, empty Lay’s Potato Chips bags, gas station receipts, etc) that I probably should have seen it for the sloppiness that it was. Plus, who chooses PLAIN Lay’s Potato Chips when there are Doritos out there?

13. Treat the date like a “boat race” and try to out-drink her one soda water.

When I was in college, there was this drinking game relay called “boat race” where two teams of people would line up and try to drink their beer as quickly as they could. The next person on the team couldn’t begin drinking until the person before them had finished and flipped their cup upside down.

I went on a date with a guy who drank three cocktails in the span of 45 minutes, while I was still nursing my soda water, and then when I pulled out my credit card to pay for my soda so that I could leave told me that independent women could foot half the bill. In retrospect, I’m pretty sure he just wanted to get me to pay for his drinking habit, but it was a relatively inexpensive lesson. On a first date, moderate.

14. Harp on your ex-relationship and tell us how all the women you’ve dated are crazy psychopaths

We get it; you were hurt by your previous relationship. We all have scars. But when someone rants on and on about their ex (or multiple exes), we think you’re not over her and still have processing to do. If you make a point of telling us how all your exes are crazy… we usually just think that since you’re the common denominator, you’re the wildcard factor. Either you don’t pick women who are compatible with you, or you gaslight them until they go crazy. Either way, we want nothing to do with that.

15. Get too handsy before you’ve established mutual interest and consent

Look, we know it’s not ALL men. But nearly all of us have had enough bad experiences to know that it’s enough men and that we have to be aware of our surroundings and the vibe we give off at all times. Please please please don’t try to force or accelerate physical intimacy before you’re given consent to do so. If you want to go in for a kiss, try holding eye contact first. Maybe look at her lips, then back to her eyes. Then her lips again. See if she’s reciprocating. Move 80% of the way there and let her close the gap. There’s something seriously sexy about a man who is confident enough to give her the signals of interest, but control himself enough to hold back a little.

. . .

What do you think of these? Are you adequately employing these sins to guarantee she’ll never want to see you again? Do you have others to add? (And yes, I know women are also date-offenders, but that’s a separate article.)

