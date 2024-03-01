15 Minutes to End Overwhelm and Increase Productivity – Pierre Khawand

We can now accomplish more than ever, but we’re also more distracted and frazzled by the pace of our work than ever. How do you get your work done and stay on top of your tasks? The Perfect Day Method helps you make small commitments to become less overwhelmed and more productive at work.

One of my clients told me that he finds himself completely exhausted by the end of the day. Can you relate?

Are you working so hard that you lose track of your well-being?

When we started diving deeper into his exhaustion he realized that he started the morning taking mindful breaks and felt able to manage his anxiety about getting his work done.

But when I asked, “What time do you start to get more frazzled or stressed?” he didn’t know.

There was a blank spot in his awareness and all he knew was that he arrived home from work totally spent, which impacts his relationship with his wife, kids and his health.

It’s very common to not know where your day starts to speed up, but to end up overwhelmed or exhausted! But this is not sustainable!

My client and I had a heart to heart about the risk of strokes and heart attacks for men, and how changing his work habits is actually about keeping him alive!! We want you alive too!

This is why I brought Pierre Khawand to today’s Man Alive Podcast. Pierre is a facilitator, author and the creator of Perfect Day Method. He helps people go from overload to effectiveness at work. People become more productive and happier!

In our conversation we discussed:

The power of being clear about WHAT you’re doing and WHY you’re doing it

about WHAT you’re doing and WHY you’re doing it How to reduce interruptions and distractions at work

at work The key to ending a work day feeling more accomplished and less burned out

Becoming more effective by understanding the Accomplishment , Collaboration and Play zones

by understanding the , and zones How being more mindful at work allows for more productivity and happiness

Here’s to you being more productive while also relaxed and healthy!

Links:

Connect with Pierre



The Perfect 15 Minute Day

Bio:

Founder and principal of People-OnTheGo, Pierre Khawand has more than fifteen years of experience in the software industry. Pierre has founded several companies including a financial software company in 1987 (Computer Trends, Inc.) and an e-CRM company in 1995 (Imparto Software Corporation), raised several multi-million dollar funding rounds, and completed two successful acquisitions.

In the last few years, Pierre’s interest has centered around bridging the gap between technology and people. He founded People-OnTheGo to help corporate users manage e-mail and digital communication tools more effectively, and he founded Digital-OntheGo to help organizations take full advantage of the new advances in digital video and web distribution. Both are part of the OnTheGo Technologies L.L.C.

Pierre holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and has completed several Executive Education programs at the Stanford Graduate School of Management (Stanford, California).

