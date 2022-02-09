15 Really Powerful Love Trigger Phrases That Will Make Anyone Fall in Love With You

What if I tell you that it’s possible to make someone fall in love with you just by using your words? Sounds impossible, right? That is because most people don’t know the science behind attracting a person.

The key is to use certain “love triggers” within your language. These phrases and words subconsciously trigger feelings of attraction in our brain.

In this story, we’ll explore 15 specific love triggers so that you can learn how to make someone fall in love with you fast!

1. “You complete me.”

This phrase is often used in movies and TV shows to show the depth of a character’s love for another. And while it may seem cheesy, it contains some truth.

According to research, when we feel like we are missing something and then find it in another person, it creates a sense of euph. This feeling is what causes us to fall in love.

2. “You’re beautiful.”

This is a classic complement that never gets old. Telling someone that they are beautiful will not only make them feel good about themselves, but it will also trigger feelings of attraction within their brain.

3. “I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”

People love to feel appreciated and needed. By telling your loved ones that they are lucky to have you in their life, you are making them feel both of these things.

And as we all know, feeling appreciated and needed are two key ingredients for a healthy relationship!

4. “Thank you for being here.”

This phrase is a great way to show your appreciation for your loved one. It’s also a subtle way of reminding them how important they are to you.

5. “I can’t imagine my life without you.”

This phrase is a strong expression of love and commitment. Telling your loved ones that you can’t imagine your life without them is a surefire way to make them feel special and loved!

6. “You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

This phrase is another great way to show how much you appreciate your loved one. And it also happens to be true — they are the best thing that’s ever happened to you!

7. “I’m so happy I found you.”

8. “I love you.”

This phrase needs no explanation! Telling your loved ones that you love them is the most powerful way to show your feelings for them.

9. “You’re my everything.”

This phrase conveys how much your loved one means to you. They are your everything!

10. “You’re my reason for living.”

This phrase is a beautiful way of telling someone that they are the most important thing in your life. Without them, you would not be able to go on living.

11. “I can’t stop thinking about you.”

This phrase clearly shows that you have fallen madly in love with someone. And it also proves just how powerfully presence has affected you!

12. “You’re my soulmate.”

This phrase is a strong expression of love. It also shows that your loved one is the one person who you are destined to be with forever!

13. “I’m so lucky I found someone as amazing as you.”

Telling your partner how blessed and grateful you feel for having them in your life can make them feel incredibly special. And it’s true — they are an incredible find!

14. “I love you more than anything in the world.”

This phrase is an expression of your deepest, most intense feelings for your loved one. It shows how much they mean to you and how much you want them in your life.

15. “Without you, I’m nothing.”

This phrase conveys how lost and incomplete you feel without your loved one. It also proves just how vital they are to your happiness and well-being.

Last words

From the patterns identified in human behavior, I’ve put together 15 really powerful love trigger phrases that will make anyone fall in love with you.

The next time you want to impress someone or win over their heart, try using these phrases. We hope these have been helpful! Thanks for reading!

