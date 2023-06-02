An emotionally stable partner is essential for a healthy and fulfilling relationship, but they’re not easy to find.

Some people can fool you for a while during your relationship’s honeymoon period, only for their lack of emotional stability to rear its head after a few months.

Having dated my fair share of both immature and more stable women, I want to help you avoid this scenario.

Below, you’ll find 15 signs of an emotionally stable partner that can be quickly spotted, so you don’t have to worry about wasting your time with a faker.

…

1. They Question Their Emotions

Emotionally stable partners are not afraid to examine their feelings and question their emotional responses.

They possess a healthy skepticism towards their emotions, understanding that they may not always reflect reality. By challenging their emotions, they gain a deeper understanding of themselves and are less likely to be controlled by impulsive or irrational reactions.

…

2. They Articulate Their Wants and Needs Assertively

Effective communication is a hallmark of emotional stability. A stable partner can clearly express their desires, boundaries and concerns in a respectful and assertive manner.

They value open dialogue and actively work to foster understanding and connection with their partner.

…

3. They Engage In Compassionate Self-Talk

Emotionally stable partners are kind and supportive in their internal dialogues, offering themselves understanding and encouragement.

This self-talk helps them build resilience and navigate difficult emotions without being overwhelmed by self-criticism or negativity.

So, keep an ear out for how your partner communicates with themselves.

…

4. They Make Decisions Using Values, Not Feelings

Emotionally stable partners rely on their core values when making decisions, rather than being driven solely by fleeting emotions.

They have a clear sense of what’s important to them and use their values as a compass to guide their choices. This steadiness in decision-making fosters stability in the relationship.

…

5. They Establish And Uphold Healthy Boundaries

An emotionally stable partner understands their needs and limits. Moreover, they communicate them effectively. They’re comfortable saying no when necessary and can respect your boundaries without a fuss too.

…

6. They Embrace Uncertainty

Life is full of uncertainties and emotionally stable partners are equipped to handle them with composure.

They accept that not everything can be controlled or predicted. This mindset allows them to navigate challenges without becoming overwhelmed by anxiety or fear.

They can be your rock in times of adversity.

…

7. They Don’t Try To Control Everything

Control is an illusion. Trying to control everything can lead to unnecessary stress and strain on a relationship. Emotionally stable partners recognise this and allow life to unfold naturally, creating a sense of freedom and calm within the partnership.

…

8. They Acknowledge And Embrace Painful Emotions

Instead of avoiding or suppressing uncomfortable feelings, emotionally stable partners face them head-on.

They’re able to naturally process difficult emotions such as sadness, anger, or disappointment. This skill allows them to heal and grow, both individually and within the relationship.

…

9. They Can Be Vulnerable

Vulnerability is a strength and emotionally stable partners understand this. They’re not afraid to open up and share their authentic selves with their partner, even if it’s difficult.

This creates a deep sense of trust and intimacy in a relationship, especially if you can find the strength to be vulnerable too.

…

10. They Exhibit Personal Accountability

An emotionally stable partner takes responsibility for their mistakes and will apologise when necessary. They’re certainly not in the business of trying to blame you for everything. This personal accountability promotes a culture of honesty, growth and trust in the relationship.

…

11. Their Words and Actions Align At All Times

Consistency is key in an emotionally stable partner. Their words align with their actions. There is congruence between what they say and how they behave. This makes it easy to trust them and cultivates a strong sense of security in the relationship.

…

12. They Respond Thoughtfully To Criticism

Emotionally stable partners have developed the ability to respond thoughtfully to challenges instead of reacting impulsively.

They approach conflicts with calmness, empathy and a willingness to understand different perspectives. This skill promotes effective problem-solving and constructive communication.

…

13. They Prioritise Meeting YOUR Needs

An emotionally stable partner will often put their partner’s needs ahead of their own.

This isn’t just because they genuinely care about your well-being. They also understand that if both partners take this attitude, the relationship surely can’t fail.

Let’s hope you’re emotionally stable enough to do the same then.

…

14. They Empower You To Shine At Your Brightest

An emotionally stable partner will celebrate your successes, encourage your passions and provide a supportive environment for personal growth.

They’re not the type to get jealous or try to steal your limelight. They’re your biggest cheerleader and never stop believing in your potential.

…

15. They Don’t Abandon Ship At The First Sign Of Conflict

An emotionally stable partner realises that a relationship is bound to have its ups and downs.

Rather than bail on you at the first sign of trouble, they’re ready to communicate and make your relationship stronger.

Once again, if you both take this attitude, it’ll be almost impossible for your partnership to fail.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Bave Pictures on Unsplash