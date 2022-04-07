16-Year-Old Isabel Going the Extra Mile To Raise Awareness of Tinnitus

By British Tinnitus Association

16-year-old Isabel, a sixth form student from Worcester, has challenged themselves to walk 10,000 steps a day during March in support of the British Tinnitus Association (BTA), the charity that has helped her manage her tinnitus. Tinnitus – commonly referred to as ‘ringing in the ears’ is an often debilitating condition that affects around 11,000 adults in Worcester alone, and one in eight nationwide.

Isabel shared: “I have suffered from tinnitus since I was eight years old due to a severe ear infection. After getting tinnitus it made me feel really isolated and stressed as I didn’t know how to cope with it and I would be left constantly hearing a high pitch buzzing in my ears. It affected me in more ways than I thought it would. It started to prevent me from being able to understand what was being said as my tinnitus would be the only thing that I could hear.”

“After finding out about the British Tinnitus Association, I was able to find information and techniques to help me live with my tinnitus so I could hear it less. It also helped me feel happier because I was able to find information and connect with others my age who had tinnitus, letting me know I wasn’t alone and that other people my age also have tinnitus.”

British Tinnitus Association’s Fundraising Officer Jess Pollard commented: “Experiencing tinnitus at any age can be daunting but the way Isabel is dedicating time and energy to raise awareness and manage her tinnitus is inspirational.”

Isabel has set out to raise £200 and would love your support in raising as much as possible. You can donate at justgiving.com/tinnituswalkingchallange, or make a donation at tinnitus.org.uk/donate and add a comment with the donation for ‘Isabel’s step challenge’. Inspired to take on a challenge of your own? Visit tinnitus.org.uk/step-challenge

The British Tinnitus Association (BTA) is an independent charity that supports over one million people living with tinnitus each year, and advises medical professionals around the world. It is the primary source of support and information for people with tinnitus in the UK.

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing noises in your ear or head when there is no external cause. The noise can have virtually any quality including ringing, buzzing, hissing and whistling.

Around 1 in 3 people will experience tinnitus at some point in their life. Over 7.1 million adults in the UK are living with persistent tinnitus, and for 10% of them, it can severely impact their quality of life, affecting sleep, mood, concentration, employment and relationships.

There is not currently a cure for tinnitus, however, there are several strategies that can be helpful in learning to manage the condition.

Tinnitus costs the NHS £750 million annually, with a cost to society of £2.7 billion per year.

