17 Pieces of Texting Advice That Lead to Commitment

High-Value Text Messages

Craving Conversation

You send him a message saying, “I’m craving our conversation.” This message sneaks into his day, jolting him out of whatever he’s doing. It’s not small talk; you’ve jumped straight into something meaningful, paying a unique compliment to your dynamic.

Adorably Demanding

“Why haven’t you asked me to see the new Blade Runner yet?” This adorably demanding message is vulnerable, expressing your desire to do something with him. It works even better if he didn’t know you wanted to see that film, putting the ball in his court to invite you on a date.

Playing Games About When to Text Back

Playing games about when to text back can lead to missed opportunities. Respond organically when you can, keeping the momentum of the conversation. Waiting just to appear busy might make you miss a chance to connect.

Only Sticking to Text Communication

Obsessively sticking to text communication can wear thin. Use different mediums like pictures, voice memos, phone calls, or FaceTime to add variety and maintain interest. Changing the medium injects new life into the conversation.

Being One-Note

Being one-note can make conversations predictable. Be versatile in your energy—mix politeness with playfulness, switch from friendly to flirty. Show that you can be many things to keep the conversation engaging.

Talking About Everything Except Yourself

Talking about everything except yourself limits connection. Share your story, thoughts, and feelings. Don’t just describe your activities; add a personal touch to reveal more about who you are.

Being Too Passive

Being too passive can lead to ambiguity. Practice gracious impatience by being upfront about what you want. Don’t be afraid to express your desires and intentions.

Creating a Deeper Connection

Instead of asking, “Are you just a flirt?” show there’s more to you by sharing personal stories. By revealing more about yourself, you invite the other person to do the same, fostering a deeper connection.

Add a Human Detail

Add a human detail to your messages to provide conversation hooks. Instead of a plain response, share specific details about your activities, giving the other person something to engage with.

Shorten the Timeframe

Shorten the timeframe when ending a conversation. Instead of generic “Have a great week,” tailor it to the current moment. For instance, “Have a great meeting,” creates a more personal connection.

Create a Shared Reference

Build a shared reference by referencing common interests. Use GIFs, pictures, or voice notes to break the conversation pattern and add a playful element.

The Intrigue Compliment

Begin compliments with intrigue, saying, “Do you know what I like about you?” Create suspense, and then provide a specific compliment. It shows generosity, confidence, and captures attention.

The Accelerator Text

Use the accelerator text to keep things moving. If conversations lack momentum, subtly call out the lack of progress. Encourage the other person to take initiative and show investment.

Don’t Do All the Work

Avoid doing all the work in the conversation. If someone’s responses are slow, express gracious impatience by playfully challenging them to step up. Maintain an equal investment in the interaction.

