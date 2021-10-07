It’s not easy raising boys.

What I really mean by this is that it’s not easy raising boys in a society where males still need to be perceived as tough; where it’s not socially acceptable for a little boy to play with a baby doll or to show emotion.If you’re a boy mom, you most likely want your little boy to grow into an empathetic, understanding young man, so how exactly can you make that happen?

Is it possible that males simply lack empathy?

Scientifically, males are perceived as less empathetic than females. It’s not really a surprise as gender roles have shown us how women are more nurturing and caring. A 2019 study showed the difference between the male and the female brain and how they processed empathy. The females showed more empathy than the male brain.

Is it possible to cultivate empathy in males?

Just like it’s possible for adults to learn how to be more empathetic, it’s absolutely possible to cultivate male empathy. And it’s not just possible, but it’s also easy if you’re willing to be empathetic yourself.

If I lack empathy, will this hinder my son?

If you’re reading this and thinking, gee, I’m not very empathetic and I really don’t want that for my son, well, good news: you can change. Remember that your son is learning from you, which means that your positive and also negative traits will be absorbed through him. From this article, I hope you can cultivate empathy in not only your son but also yourself

19 Acts to Cultivate Male Empathy

Make caring for others a priority

Teach your son that it’s not only about his feelings, but the feelings of others.

Listen to him hard

When you listen to the small problems, they will come to you with the big ones.

Teach the names for emotions

When they can put a name to their emotion, they can begin to express why they feel a certain way.

Make yourself vulnerable

Show him that revealing your true feelings is vital for creating a strong, empathetic bond.

Empathize with your son

Sense your son’s emotions before he tells you about them. “I see that you’re feeling sad today, can we talk about it?” “Would you want to share why I made you feel angry, and what can I do about it to help you?”

Reflect on empathy and caring

Why is it good to be empathetic and caring and what does it mean to be this way? Great talking points for you and your son.

Support “doing” for others

Explore how you and your son can do acts of kindness for other people. Whatever this may mean to you — passing out meals at a homeless shelter, donating forgotten toys at an orphanage, or some other act of gratitude.

Encourage empathy for others

Discussions of how we can be empathetic toward others is a big step in cultivating empathy in ourselves.

Understand those who are different

Not everyone is the same, which makes us all unique in our own way. Discussing, and understanding, those who may be different and how that affects their daily living is a great way to cultivate empathy.

Identify feelings

Let your son be familiar with the array of feelings he may experience — sadness, frustration, anger, happiness — help your child identify his feelings as they arise.

Discuss how to resolve conflicts

Take a conflict that you and your son have experienced and turn it into a learning experience on empathy. Discuss how the conflict was (or wasn’t) resolved.

Be curious about strangers

Curiosity is a trait that nearly every child possesses — foster your son’s curiosity to cultivate empathy. If he has questions about the kind stranger in the wheelchair, have a deep, meaningful conversation.

Step out of the comfort zone

Humility can be a guide to empathy, and this can be established by stepping out of our comfort zone. Visit someplace new with your child or take on a new hobby.

Have difficult conversations

When you show your son that it’s healthy to have difficult conversations, you are cultivating empathy because it allows you both to be challenged by life.

Apologizing and knowing when to say you’re sorry

It’s always a good idea to apologize when you know you are wrong and say sorry if you hurt the other person — a gold star in empathy.

Read about empathy

Read stories about people from different backgrounds. Discuss why someone might feel the way they do.

Role-play empathy

Put yourself in someone else’s shoes can cultivate empathy.

Random act of kindness

A kind note on a stranger’s car or tipping your barista can show your son that offering up a random act of kindness can make everyone feel good inside.

Offer a lot of hugs and love

Let your child know he is loved with as many hugs, kisses, and praise that you can offer. This is the ultimate foundation for cultivating empathy.

Through talking, acts of kindness, identifying emotions, and being vulnerable, we can cultivate empathy in males. However, it all starts at home with a secure and loving atmosphere and open communication. When we instill these tools, we can provide our sons with a foundation to be empathic, loving humans.

