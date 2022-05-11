19 Failproof Ways to Forgive Your Emotionally Crippled Narcissistic Mother

1.) Get pregnant and immediate unrelenting morning sickness that abates only if your husband hears your voicemail within a 20-minute window and drops everything to haul ass and makes it home within an hour or the smell of requested meal will make you throw up and require a new order altogether. (VM message: “Jack’s Burger House double cheese no lettuce/extra mustard!” He enters the house and throws you the bag wiping sweat from his brow while you gag and sprint to the bathroom. He morosely eats the rejected burger, steeling himself against the inevitable, “3 Jack ‘n the Box Monster Tacos with 3 extra sauce packs!”

2.) Have a baby who times blowouts in the car when you forgot the diaper bag.

3.) Have a baby who refuses to latch onto your crackled breast yet howls like you’re starving him on purpose.

4.) Have a child on your leg as you discreetly shake him off at preschool scream/sob “Goodnight Moon, mama!” clutching the book in his pudgy adorable fist. Stress whisper refusal to your son’s request to lovingly read a story while his perky childless PreK teacher who wears Laura Ingalls Wilder braids assesses you as if you’re Jeffrey Dahmer.

5.) Have a child who decides it’s hilarious to hide in Target under the packed racks of clothes for what seems like A SUPER LONG FUCKING TIME appear laughing uncontrollably after the Amber Alert has been issued.

6.) Have your child inform his kindergarten teacher you’re expecting twins. Repeatedly. To where at least one of you looks crazy.

7.) Have a child who answers when asked “How was your day?” with “Today I did not bite any of my friends!”

8.) Have another child.

9.) Have your older child enter middle school.

10.) Have a daughter so completely different than your son, your hard-won wisdom from older kid nears irrelevance.

11.) Have a daughter who, instead of valuing the gender-neutral nursery palette you’ve chosen, embrace pink and reject all other hues as if she’s destined to hate everything you stand for.

12.) Have a daughter who adores every princess. Who longs to sing “Let it Go” every day, every hour, like multiple times an hour. Like forever. Until a second movie release. New songs to learn. And scream sing.

13.) Have a daughter take six months of panic attacks and school refusal to admit girls in class have been bullying and excluding her. Fail to conceal your unbridled rage at these evil little bitches. Apologize for using poor word choice and forgetting your turn signal while spewing hate and changing lanes simultaneously.

14.) Have your daughter be so exquisitely sensitive at times it is painful AF to watch. Don’t wonder where she acquired this propensity, as the shame and guilt spiral of your own damaged biology has assured you it’s you already.

15.) Have your son think he can head into his senior year in the fall, signaling a nefarious scheme to graduate, attend college out of state somewhere cold in the Northeast, and refuse to sign a document acknowledging a daily text.

16.) Have a child who isn’t angry when you’re super late to pick him or her up from ___________. Just “disappointed.”

17.) Have a rule instated by the eldest (stepson) in your honor that you learn of retroactively called “The 15 minute.” This involves him taking the time you should pick him up from wherever and subtracting 15 to arrive to a new, earlier time that he presents to you, thus assuring your perpetually 15 minute late ass will arrive exactly on time.

18.) Have your kids be exceptionally good people even though too often you’re an asshole.

19.) Have children of your own.

