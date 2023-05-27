19 of the Best Online Jobs for Teens

By Kristin Stones

Finding a job and earning money are essential life skills for teens. Unfortunately, roadblocks such as age limits, transportation, and tedious interview processes previously kept many teens out of the market. Yet the rise of online jobs has now removed many of those barriers. Wondering how to earn extra cash as a teenager? Here are 18 ways to get started.

How Can a Teenager Earn Money Online

Many teens want to make money fast or simply find a summer job.

Either way, many online opportunities are perfect for teenagers because they are available immediately and require little to no prior experience. Of course, some jobs have minimum age requirements or require parental consent, so check each position. Still, many opportunities are available to teens as young as 13.

Best Online Jobs for Teens

1. Play Games

If ever there were a way to earn money that seemed to be perfect for teens, it’s getting paid to play video games on their phone. Older teens can earn real money rewards for playing online games in their free time.

This is one of the best ways for teens to earn a little extra cash, as it doesn’t require hard work or special skills. However, they likely won’t earn as much money as they would at a real part-time job.

Most mobile apps that pay you to play games are Android-only apps. Simply download the mobile app, choose your favorite games to play, and get paid.

Here are a few options to try:

2. Completing Online Surveys

Taking online surveys will not get you a six-figure income, but it is some pretty easy money for work you can do in your spare time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sign up for some of these reputable online survey sites to get paid for sharing your opinions:

Swagbucks: (Age 13+) After signing up for an account, you earn points by answering survey questions, watching videos, playing games, etc. After accruing points, you can redeem them for cash or gift cards.

Branded Surveys: (Age 13+) Upon signing up, you’ll answer questions and be matched to appropriate surveys. For each completed survey, you will collect points that you can redeem for PayPal cash or gift cards.

Survey Junkie: (Age 13+) With Survey Junkie, you take surveys, earn points, and redeem them for gift cards or cash.

Lifepoints: (Age 14+) Once sign-up is complete, the user will get notified of eligible surveys. Like other survey sites, users get paid via gift cards, PayPal, or physical prizes.

MyPoints: (Age 13+) After signing up for an account, you earn points by completing surveys, answering polls, and shopping online. Redeem points for PayPal cash or free gift cards.

3. Freelance Writer

A love of writing and solid grammar skills make freelance writing a great job for teens. Working as a freelance writer is free to start and offers flexible hours.

Plus, it has the potential to be turned into a full-time business once you graduate from school.

4. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant helps an individual or business by providing support from home.

The primary duties of a virtual assistant include simple tasks such as:

Writing blog posts

Answering emails

Editing

Create graphics

Posting on social media

Making phone calls

Someone with strong communication skills, a decent internet connection, and attention to detail would be an ideal candidate. Landing some virtual assistant jobs is a great option to avoid working a traditional job where you’re stuck in an office doing some type of work you don’t enjoy.

5. Online Tutor

Teens do not need to have teaching experience to tutor other students, and there is no minimum age requirement – unless working for specific agencies. Some schools even offer peer tutoring within school hours because they find it beneficial for both students.​

One particular advantage of an online tutoring job is that students can set their schedules. So despite a teen having after-school activities or programs, they can schedule tutoring around what works for them, making it a perfect choice for high schoolers.​

6. Sell on Etsy

Etsy is a global online marketplace. It’s a great place for people to set up online shops to sell physical and digital products.

For creative young people with an eye for design, running an Etsy shop can provide a great source of income. Popular items include digital stickers, printables, wall art, planners, and more.

Additionally, it can be an excellent passive income option depending on the products sold.

The best part is that teens between 13-17 can sell on Etsy with “appropriate permission and direct supervision” of their legal guardians. In this instance, Etsy uses the legal guardian’s information to create an account, and they must be listed as the shop owner.

7. Start a YouTube Channel

Some of YouTube’s most popular creators make millions each year. While making a fortune overnight is highly unlikely, generating a decent income is entirely within reach.

The most popular way to monetize your YouTube channel is with ad revenue from Google AdSense. However, the hardest part is qualifying. To qualify for the YouTube Partner Program, you need at least 1,000 subscribers on your channel and 4,000 watch hours on your YouTube videos within 12 months. Once you qualify, however, it can quickly turn into a serious side hustle.

When you first start a channel, you’ll need to learn some basic video editing until you’re earning enough money to pay for video editors. It’s also a good idea to film your videos using your smartphone in the beginning until you can afford to upgrade your equipment. This is a great way to avoid sinking a ton of money into a new venture before you start making money.

YouTube is a great option for online work where you can make good money creating video content. Other options to make money on your channel are selling custom merchandise, promoting affiliate products, or working with brands to sponsor videos.​

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

8. Social Media Marketing Assistant

Having extensive social media experience and knowing what types of content do well makes for an excellent social media manager.

Creating content and managing social media platforms can be very time-intensive and has the potential to earn full-time income.

Plus, it isn’t a seasonal job, which means there is potential for a continuous workstream.

9. Data Entry Work

Data entry positions are great jobs for teens because they simply have to type in the data they provide.

Working as a data entry specialist requires little to no training and is easy to start. If extra spending money is the goal, data entry is a great way to start.

10. Start a Podcast

Passionate about a specific topic? Starting a podcast is undoubtedly a simple way to share your enthusiasm for the topic. Start-up costs are minimal and include a mic, audio editing software, and internet access.

This job opportunity may require some time investment before you make any money since monetization opportunities largely depend on the number of listeners.

While podcasting tends more of a slow burn rather than a quick win, it can be quite lucrative.

11. Test Websites

Businesses want to ensure that their website is working correctly and running smoothly. As such, they pay to have people use the site to test it out and identify any issues.

Sites like UserTesting and UserLytics offer easy ways for teens to sign up and start.

12. Sell Stuff Online

Mercari and ThredUp are sites that act as online yard sales or consignment shops. Sellers can make money by selling their gently used items. While it’s not a consistent revenue stream, this would be a good option for teens needing quick cash.

13. Proofreading

A proofreader carefully studies text to find and correct spelling errors and mistakes in grammar and style. One way to find paying clients would be to tell other students about your proofreading services or advertise at nearby community colleges or universities.

14. Teach Other Kids to Code

Coding is incredibly popular, with many children and adolescents wanting to learn. Teaching kids to code could be a profitable way to make extra money. Advertising at local schools or recreation centers is a good way to create more demand for your services.

15. Sell Class Notes

A good set of notes can differentiate between a student passing or failing a test. If taking good notes is a skill set you possess, there is a market for it, particularly during the school year.

Nexus Notes is a subscription-based platform. They sell notes, course guides, summaries, and other work.

16. Design T-shirts

Custom-designing t-shirts can be a fun way to earn some extra cash. Whether the designs are for a branded business or just for fun, sites like Redbubble, Spreadshirt, and Cafepress make it easy to get started.​

These print-on-demand sites use the designs you’ve uploaded into your shop and then take care of the billing, printing, and shipping of products.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

17. Find Jobs on Fiverr

Fiverr is an online platform that allows freelancers to find jobs through posted listings for digital services. Fiverr is considered a “micro-task” site, so most listings are for quick, one-time work.

The minimum age to sign up is 13, making this an excellent opportunity for most teens.

Fiverr is an excellent option for teens with the built-in flexibility of picking and choosing the work they enjoy and have time for when a full-time job isn’t possible.​

Fiverr is a must for any teens or college students looking to set their own hours and own rates.

18. Customer Service Jobs

As a work-from-home customer service representative, you’d be responsible for speaking with customers by phone or email, answering questions, and troubleshooting their issues.

Customer service jobs are hourly positions that, at a minimum, require a good internet connection and a headset, depending on the job.

19. Sell Your Photographs

Licensing is one of the most popular ways to sell your photographs online. You can license your photos to brands, publishers, or anyone looking for digital images.​

Stock photography sites like Depositphotos and Shutterstock make it simple to upload your photos and sell the rights to use them.

Talent, determination, and thorough market research will ultimately decide your earning potential with this online business opportunity.

Conclusion

Age doesn’t have to limit a teen’s ability to make money. But not all jobs are created equal.

Some jobs have specific age or legal requirements. In addition, some require more time and financial commitment than others.

There have never been more legitimate online jobs available than there are today. Carefully examining your skills, time available, and income requirements will help you make the best choice in your job search.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

—

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com