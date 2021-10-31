2 Secret Keys To Attracting and Keeping the Love You Want

If you’ve ever been in love, you’ll know that true love can take you to places you never thought possible. Suddenly, the dark and mundane days turn into bright, sunny days. There’s a spring in your step, and a deep-seated joy warms up your heart all day long.

You inject passion into everything you do because you’re suddenly motivated and excited about life. Your face glows, signaling that something about you has changed. You wonder, Why did it take so long to feel this way?

…

Unfortunately, not many people get to experience this life-transforming power. Their relationships crumble before they even have a chance to find their feet. At times, it’s because their pasts hold scars too deep to blot out. Other times, they simply feel unworthy.

The truth is, you’re worthy of love no matter what you tell yourself. And no, you don’t have to change who you are; there’s someone out there who’ll love you as you are. But before they can find their way to you, you have to know how to attract them.

Today, we’ll talk about two secret keys to attracting the love you want.

…

1. Begin by Believing You’re Worthy of Love.

Clinical Psychologist Joshua Klapow, who specializes in behavioral medicine, says when it comes to feeling worthy of love, it’s very often a combination of our experiences in past romantic relationships, along with our attachment style.

For example, if you grew up in a stable home that allowed for secure attachment with your parents through consistent love and attention, you come to view relationships as stable.

The world is full of people who walk away from people who love them. At times they blame careers, family, or whatever. Yet if you dug deeper, you’d discover that beneath the pile of excuses, these people simply don’t feel worthy of love.

Maybe they don’t feel attractive enough, are afraid of the vulnerability that comes with falling in love, or fear they don’t have what it takes to sustain a happy, meaningful romantic relationship.

Thankfully if this sounds like you today, we can begin to change that.

Just like a baby learns to stop crawling and begins to take baby steps, you too can make small steps towards feeling worthy of love. There are many ways to re-wire your mind, but the simplest one is to find out what makes you feel great about yourself and then focus on that as much as possible.

For example, if you are great at putting together a scrumptious meal that leaves people licking their fingers, or you kickass at sports, or you’re great at home decor, choose to remind yourself of that constantly.

That’s all great, but how will that help my love life? You ask.

Simple. When you feel great about one aspect of your life, it has a way of spilling into other aspects of your life, especially your love life, because your self-confidence becomes heightened.

Psychologists tell us that self-confidence can help you thrive in romantic relationships. This is because when you’re in a good place within you, you’re able to create the right atmosphere for love to grow and thrive.

Too often, we focus on our imperfections and flaws, but these only remind us of how” less we are.” You and I know that the days we walk with our heads bent are the days we don’t feel lovable to anyone. When you see yourself as “less,” you see yourself as a broken person. People who see themselves as “broken” feel unworthy of love and all the sweet things life has to offer.

This brokenness creates a sense of attachment where they feel they have to rely on others to make them feel good about themselves. This is a slippery slope because broken people tend to attract broken people. So, the simplest thing you can do to feel worthy of love is to start doubling down on what you do well, and as your self-confidence grows, you’ll open yourself up for love to find you.

…

2. Accept That on the Other Side of Rejection Lies the Love You Desire.

A few years ago, someone I’d fallen hard for a dude who didn’t quite feel the same way for me. He wasn’t willing to give me the commitment I wanted. Oh, how I hoped he’d come around. Eventually, I found the courage to walk away. Although it took months to get over him, when I finally did, I was pleasantly surprised to discover how happy I was that we couldn’t work out.

The point? When seen in a positive light, rejection can help you elevate your standards, discover your inner strength and expect more from yourself. Eventually, I met my husband — an amazing, handsome, and fine gentleman (Sorry I might be biased) who is a much better man than the person I thought was meant for me.

Do you recall school dances where a guy would walk across the room, ask a girl to dance in full view of everyone else? If she said yes, he would be over the moon. If she said no, he’d be in hell. This mainly applies to men but, the point is, you have to be open to rejection if you want to attract love.

According to psychologist Leslie Becker-Phelps, dealing with rejection in unhealthy ways can not only negatively impact your personal relationships but can even lead to debilitating conditions such as depression and anxiety. The good news is that there’s a good way to come out of a rejection stronger.

Becker-Phelps says you should write down all the emotions going through you and then match them with the thoughts that go with the emotions. Don’t try to suppress your emotions. Instead, let them float to the surface and remember they aren’t right or wrong, they just are.

This simple exercise helps you to evaluate your emotional state from a distance. Failing to do this keeps you trapped in an emotional rut. But when you do it, it helps you cope with rejection better.

…

Always remember that rejection and unrequited love can be a signal that you deserve better. Knowing this can give you the resilience you need to not give up on yourself and your desire to find love. You have to believe you’re valuable to someone out there.

That you’re fabulous, talented, and smart, and someone out there will be thrilled to have you. Remember that just because one person doesn’t feel a certain way about you doesn’t mean someone else out there won’t. Humans are unique beings with diverse preferences, wants, and needs, which makes us beautiful.

But that also means that we won’t always feel the same way about someone. This is where you have to accept and embrace the truth that not everyone will feel the same way you feel about them. And that’s totally okay. It doesn’t mean something is wrong with you; it just means they aren’t the person for you. So don’t take it personally.

…

How to reignite a love that is slowly fizzling out:

You’re probably thinking, “I’ve got the person of my dreams, but the electrifying love and passion we felt before has fizzled out like smoke in winter. Yes, there’s no one else I’d rather be with, yet I wonder what we can do to reignite the love we felt when our relationship was sprouting.”

You’re not the only one. Lots of couples experience seasons when life gets in the way and throws a curveball in their love life. Kids. Work. Personal life. The truth is, love isn’t constant. It ebbs and flows depending on our state of mind and the circumstances around us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t fan its flames. You can, and it doesn’t have to be complicated.

Here’s the one technique that can turn any relationship around:

When a person is stressed, many things go through their mind, and they find themselves craving the love and support from their significant other. The problem is, at times, the support isn’t given in the proper manner, which in turn means it’s not received in the right way.

Here’s an example:

Sally comes home from work, stressed because of a fast-approaching deadline.

She says to Dave, “Why can’t I nail this proposal? At times, I think I’m the wrong person for the position.”

“Maybe ask Megan to help you fine-tune it before the client meeting,” Dave replies.

“Why involve Megan when I’m the one who knows the perspective I want to maintain?” She asks with a poker face.

“well… you’ve been at it for a week.” Dave points out.

“Are you saying I can’t do this by myself?” She asks.

Dave, shocked, “What?….. No. I thought it would help to have fresh eyes.”

“Maybe you should have a little faith in me and tell me what I need to change instead of suggesting that I involve another person. This is my thing. How can you not see that? Anyway, forget it.” And just like that, sally walks away. Sulking.

Sally feels that Dave doesn’t get her. Dave wonders what he’s done wrong because he thought he was helping. Their day is ruined, and a cloud of resentment begins to build between them.

The point? Falling to communicate the right way means that a couple offers the other what they want instead of what their partner wants.

Sally being a woman, just wanted to be heard. She wasn’t asking for a solution. She wanted empathy. Dave, being a man, just wanted to fix the situation and move on. Both meant well, but somewhere in the middle, things went south.

Love can be rekindled if couples understand this one fact:

Women want to be heard — it validates their feelings. Men want to fix problems — they don’t mull over emotions.

So when a woman starts speaking, her man should not offer a solution but should sit quietly and listen. It’s how she processes her feelings. A woman should also understand that her man is wired to offer solutions and not to mull over her feelings. So she should accept his way of showing support.

This awareness can do wonders to rekindle a love that is waning because when a man and woman recognize they are different from each other, they’ll not misinterpret their partner’s intentions.

Relationships that are a bit rusty begin to improve.

When spouses feel validated, it increases their emotional intimacy.

Though communication is the core technique of strengthening love, it’s not the only one. Date nights, couples’ counseling, and doing fun activities (without the kids) can turn a relationship around over time.

…

Attracting and keeping love boils down to two (plus one) things:

Seeing yourself as worthy of it and accepting that rejection is part of the game and understanding the difference between men and women. That’s it. If you know this, you’ll develop the courage you need to open yourself up for love, and you’ll know how to keep it.

…

—

***