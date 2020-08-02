20 Positive Quotes to Head Towards a New Love Life After a Toxic Relationship

—

Most of you have had some experience of love — regardless of whether it has uplifted you or discouraged you. If you have someone where your mind, heart, and soul are blissful, believe me you’re luckiest in this universe. And I wish you all the best for your future!

If you have a person beside you who supports you, encourage your choices and also pushes back on things that may cause you harm, mind it. But some of us experienced the opposite — like in the name of love, the person you are with can be a wall between your dreams, a pressure on your mind, and a never-ending fear of your heart. In that case, your love life suffers.

Just wait! Don’t demotivate your heart, as you are not alone in this world. Maybe your last love was not perfect for your life, but don’t pressurize yourself to restrain from love relationships in the future. Even from one bad experience, there can be fear of its same repetition in the future. It can affect your thinking in the long journey of life.

Here are 20 Quotes that can once again uplift your thinking toward what is Love? and help overcome the fear of past experiences inside you:

“I’m okay with your history. It made you who you are. And I happen to be in love with who you are.” — S.C. Stephens.

“Give people time. Give people space. Don’t beg anyone to stay. Let them roam. What meant for you will always be yours.” — Reyna Biddy.

“ The right thing to do and the hard thing to do are usually the same. “ — Steve Maraboli.

“Poisonous relationships can alter our perception. You can spend many years thinking you’re worthless. But you are not worthless. You’re underappreciated.“ — Steve Maraboli.

" We are born in relationship, we are wounded in relationship, and we can be healed in relationship." — Harville Hendrix.

“Everybody has a bad relationship and at the end of the day, they are just a great way to set yourself up for a good relationship.” — Anne Hathaway.

“Learn to walk away from those who cause harm to you.” — Malika E Nura.

“If you look for the bad in people expecting to find it, you surely will.” — Abraham Lincoln.

“Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” — Washington Irving.

Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself.” — Oprah Winfrey.

“In the process of letting go you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.” — Deepak Chopra.

“Open your arms to change but don’t let go of your values.” — Dalai Lama.

“You can only lose what you cling to” — Buddha.

“Let go of your attachment to being right, and suddenly your mind is more open.” — Ralph Marston.

“Inner peace can be reached only when we practice forgiveness. Forgiveness is letting go of the past.” — Gerald G. Jampolsky.

“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” — Maya Angelou.

“The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it.” — Nicholas Sparks.

“Love cures people-both ones who give it and the ones who receive it” — Karl Menninger.

“The wrong person will give you less than what you’re worth but that doesn’t mean that you have to accept it.” — Sonya Parker.

“Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.” — Steve Maraboli.

Avoid fear of love from your heart, uplift your thinking towards the right consideration, and live the journey of love that is life.

