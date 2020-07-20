20 Questions for Those Who Deny Systemic Racism

Anyway, back to the questions.

Question #6:

If you recognize that systemic racism was a reality before civil rights laws, how do you explain that even before those laws, most whites insisted there was no real problem? Because according to Gallup polls in the early 1960s, between 62 and 85 percent of whites believed even then that Black people were treated equally and that Black children faced no systemic disadvantages when it came to education. What does it say that otherwise rational white people thought everything was fine, even when we can all now see how unjust America was? Might this suggest white folks are not the best judges of when racism is and is not present?

Question #7:

Even if we assume that civil rights laws somehow ended racism in the nation’s institutions, what about the residual effect of past systemic racism, which you already agreed was a problem in your answer to the first question? Do laws against discrimination wipe the slate clean on generations of unfairness? If you answered no, congratulations, you have uncovered another level of systemic racism: the intergenerational transmission of advantage and disadvantage due to past inequities that accumulate over time . If you said yes — if you believe these laws wipe the slate clean and create equal opportunity — then:

Question #8:

Please explain how that could be? If whites were historically advantaged and Blacks disadvantaged, by the time civil rights laws were passed, whites would have accumulated significant head starts in the labor market, education, housing, and wealth accumulation, relative to Black folks. What happens to those advantages and disadvantages? Do they disappear?

Question #9:

Imagine a marathon, where, for the first 20 miles, I made you run with ankle weights and jump hurdles. Now imagine that I finally decided this arrangement was unfair and agreed to remove the weights and hurdles. From that point forward, we would both be running under the same rules. But how could the remaining 6.2 miles be considered a fair race, even if I kept my word and never put a new obstacle in your way? Even if you ran just as fast as me — meaning you were just as talented and exerted the same effort — you would never catch up. How is that any different than what we’ve done with civil rights laws? I mean, except for the fact that rather than ankle weights and hurdles, the barriers were enslavement, lynching, forced segregation, and regular police brutality?

Question #10:

If you were from another galaxy and had come to investigate systemic racism in the U.S., what might you look for as circumstantial evidence of its existence? Might you start with Blacks and whites’ relative well-being with regard to things like wealth, occupational status differences, and earnings differentials? I realize you might say that gaps in these categories don’t prove racism — and I’ll come back to this — but at the very least, if there were systemic racism, we would expect to see those gaps, right?

Question #11:

If you answered yes but then insist there are non-racist reasons those gaps might exist, what are those? And how are these other variables independent of the history of racism that you have already stipulated was a thing? If you say — as some do — that income and wealth gaps are less about racism than different levels of work experience or education, explain how people’s work experience and education levels are independent variables unrelated to racism? Finally, explain why the typical white household headed by a high school dropout still has about 20 percent greater wealth than the typical Black household headed by a college graduate?

Question #12:

If you argue — as many do — that Black folks are worse off because there are more single-parent homes in the Black community, please explain why even Black kids in two-parent homes are 2.5 times as likely as similar white kids to be poor? And why is it that even the median white single parent has 2.2 times more wealth than the median Black two-parent household?

Question #13:

Do you think Black people are inherently inferior to white people, genetically, or because of some inherent cultural defect? If you answered yes, you are, by definition, a racist, and we have nothing else to discuss. If you said no, how do you explain these observable racial gaps in well-being? If they are not due to something wrong with Black people as Black people, what else other than racism — past, present, or a combination of the two — can explain them?