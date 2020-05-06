—

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (WEST INDIES) – 1 May 2020 — Since its inauguration in November 1999 by Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D. of Trinidad and Tobago, International Men’s Day has celebrated and honored the contributions and selfless sacrifices of Men throughout our global village. On 1 October 2017, Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D. announced the inauguration of the International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award as the vehicle through which the valuable contributions of individuals, organizations, and institutions that help to create a better and safer world for everyone will receive recognition. The submission deadline for nominations for the 2020 International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award is 19 October 2020. To obtain a Nomination Form, send an e-mail to: [email protected] Recipients of the 2020 International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award will be published in the December 2020 issue of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD. The award bears the name of the mentor of United States International Men’s Day Coordinator Diane A. Sears. Ms. Sears credits Mr. Henry with dramatically and positively influencing her professional and personal development. Mr. Henry died unexpectedly in 1999 without having an opportunity to fully develop his vision for the world – IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® — a vision that Ms. Sears, his mentee, has worked to resurrect for the past 21 years in her role as the Managing Editor of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD®, an international quarterly Fatherhood and Men’s Issues Journal.

Mr. Henry is the architect of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® which facilitates a Global Fatherhood and Men’s Issues Dialogue (http://globalfatherhooddialogue.blogspot.com). A life coach, humanitarian. Sales and Success Motivation trainer, author, photojournalist, and classically trained musician who played briefly with the Philadelphia Orchestra and was a former drummer for the internationally acclaimed songstress and film and television actress,the late Ms. Della Reese, Mr. Henry envisioned a world in which Men from all Walks of Life would support each other, work together, and share information and solutions about their unique issues – issues which are directly and indirectly related to parenting from a male perspective.

So, who were the recipients of the inaugural International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award in 2019? Thought Leaders in Belgium, Burkina Faso, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the United States who are identified below:

BELGIUM

European Men’s Health Forum – Men’s Health Award

BURKINA FASO

His Excellency Chief Ochuko Patrick Octoba – Humanitarian Award

CANADA

Michael Kehler, Ph.D., Calgary University – Men’s Studies Award

Dianne Ojar, Canada International Men’s Day Coordinator – Communications Award

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Muthaka Ilot Alfonse – Humanitarian Award

UNITED STATES

Michigan

Joshua Hue – Criminal Justice Reform Award

New York

Queen Mother Her Excellency Delois Blakely -Global Citizen Award

Carry Greaves – Healing And Repatriation Award

Pennsylvania

Raqueeb Bey – Economic Sustainability Award

Ebele Chizea – Arts And Culture Award

Ambassador-At-Large Her Excellency Lisa Parks -Global Citizen Award

Desmond F. Kirton, Sr. – Education Award

LIFERS, Inc. – Global Citizen Award

Men Of Color National Association — Transcending Boundaries Award

Darin Toliver -Public Policy Award

Arnett Woodall -Economic Sustainability Award

Texas

Michael Taylor – Mentorship Award

