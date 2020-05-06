Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 2020 International Men’s Day L.T. Henry Award

2020 International Men’s Day L.T. Henry Award

Mr. Henry is the architect in search of fatherhood which facilitates global fatherhood and men’s issues dialogue.

by Leave a Comment


TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (WEST INDIES) – 1 May 2020 — Since its inauguration in November 1999 by Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D. of Trinidad and Tobago, International Men’s Day has celebrated and honored the contributions and selfless sacrifices of Men throughout our global village. On 1 October 2017, Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D. announced the inauguration of the International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award as the vehicle through which the valuable contributions of individuals, organizations, and institutions that help to create a better and safer world for everyone will receive recognition. The submission deadline for nominations for the 2020 International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award is 19 October 2020. To obtain a Nomination Form, send an e-mail to: [email protected] Recipients of the 2020 International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award will be published in the December 2020 issue of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD. The award bears the name of the mentor of United States International Men’s Day Coordinator Diane A. Sears. Ms. Sears credits Mr. Henry with dramatically and positively influencing her professional and personal development. Mr. Henry died unexpectedly in 1999 without having an opportunity to fully develop his vision for the world – IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® — a vision that Ms. Sears, his mentee, has worked to resurrect for the past 21 years in her role as the Managing Editor of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD®, an international quarterly Fatherhood and Men’s Issues Journal.

Mr. Henry is the architect of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® which facilitates a Global Fatherhood and Men’s Issues Dialogue (http://globalfatherhooddialogue.blogspot.com). A life coach, humanitarian. Sales and Success Motivation trainer, author, photojournalist, and classically trained musician who played briefly with the Philadelphia Orchestra and was a former drummer for the internationally acclaimed songstress and film and television actress,the late Ms. Della Reese, Mr. Henry envisioned a world in which Men from all Walks of Life would support each other, work together, and share information and solutions about their unique issues – issues which are directly and indirectly related to parenting from a male perspective.

So, who were the recipients of the inaugural International Men’s Day L.T. HENRY Award in 2019? Thought Leaders in Belgium, Burkina Faso, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the United States who are identified below:

BELGIUM

European Men’s Health Forum – Men’s Health Award

BURKINA FASO

His Excellency Chief Ochuko Patrick Octoba – Humanitarian Award

CANADA

Michael Kehler, Ph.D., Calgary University – Men’s Studies Award

Dianne Ojar, Canada International Men’s Day Coordinator – Communications Award

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Muthaka Ilot Alfonse – Humanitarian Award

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

UNITED STATES

Michigan

Joshua Hue – Criminal Justice Reform Award

New York

Queen Mother Her Excellency Delois Blakely -Global Citizen Award

Carry Greaves – Healing And Repatriation Award

Pennsylvania

Raqueeb Bey – Economic Sustainability Award

Ebele Chizea – Arts And Culture Award

Ambassador-At-Large Her Excellency Lisa Parks -Global Citizen Award

Desmond F. Kirton, Sr. – Education Award

LIFERS, Inc. – Global Citizen Award

Men Of Color National Association — Transcending Boundaries Award

Darin Toliver -Public Policy Award

Arnett Woodall -Economic Sustainability Award

Texas

Michael Taylor – Mentorship Award

Previously published with permission.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Diane A. Sears

Diane A. Sears is the United States Coordinator for 2013 International Men’s Day (https://sites.google.com/a/imd-global.org/international-mens-day/); Chair of the USA 2012-2022 International Men’s Day Ten Year Plan Committee; and a member of the International Men’s Day Coordination Committee where she represents the United States. In her role as a member of the University Council for Akamai University’s Fatherhood and Men’s Studies Program (www.akamaiuniversity.us) which is located in Hilo, Hawaii, Sears advises the President of Akamai University on Fatherhood issues and assists him in the enhancement of the institution’s Fatherhood and Men’s Studies Program. She is also a member of the National Affinity Network for The Boys’ Initiative (www.theboysinitiative.org) which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Diane A. Sears is the Editor/Author of a book on Fatherhood and Men’s Issues – IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® -- TRANSCENDING BOUNDARIES (www.amazon.com); the Managing Editor of a quarterly international male parenting journal —IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® -- which moderates a Global Dialogue on Fatherhood and is distributed in Australia, Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Norway, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Botswana, Jamaica, and the United States; and the creator and moderator of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD®’s blog at http://globalfatherhooddialogue. blogspot.com.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.