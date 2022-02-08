There are significant benefits for teenagers who set goals. Goals can teach the difference between wants and needs, motivate teens to challenge themselves, and teach them to ask for assistance when necessary.

Goals can also help teenagers learn to plan ahead, own mistakes, improve organizational skills, and instill a sense of achievement. However, not all goals are created equal and proper steps need to be taken to accomplish goals.

Keep reading to learn the most effective goal setting strategies and what types of goals are appropriate for this age group.

Teenage Goal Setting Strategies to Help

Daydreaming comes naturally, but goal setting does not. A difference between goals and dreams is that goals require taking action, while dreams do not.

Setting goals isn’t an inherent skill. It needs to be learned and practiced. The strategies below help teenagers practice setting achievable and worthwhile goals.

1. Focus on Quick Wins to Get Started

Teens need to get some “quick wins” when they start setting goals. For adults and teenagers alike, sometimes a fear of failure can prevent us from working on a goal.

If you don’t try, you can’t fail, right? These easier goals give teenagers confidence they can accomplish harder ones.

For example, saving a substantial amount of money may seem daunting and unattainable. A quick win would be to sign up for a savings account. That one step makes them closer to their goal than they were before.

Checking something off one’s to-do list that can be done in a short amount of time proves a certain level of capability. Plus, quick goals fight against procrastination. It’s easier to convince yourself to do something that will take only a few minutes than it is to start a long-term project.

2. They Want Freedom to Set Their Own Goals; Provide Suggestions & Structure

You’ve seen it before. The parent who wanted to be a famous athlete or actress and decided to push that dream onto a child. It’s essential teenagers have the autonomy to create their own goals.

Parents are still valuable in providing goal suggestions as long as they don’t force them. Ask questions, such as, “Why did you choose this goal?” and “What steps do you need to take to reach this goal?” Teaching the components of what makes a strong goal is also useful.

To have the best chance at accomplishing goals, they should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely (SMART). Vague goals, such as “try harder in school,” aren’t as effective as specific goals, such as “turn in all my assignments on time.”

To test a goal’s measurability, consider asking, “How will you know when you’ve accomplished this goal?” Unrealistic goals, such as getting 100% on every test, can instill a sense of failure if not accomplished. Goals should be more realistic.

Finally, goals work best with a clear timeline, rather than being indefinite. If a goal never ends, you never get a sense of accomplishment from completing it.

Encourage goals to be ones inside a teenager’s control, rather than somebody else’s. For example, replace the goal “get the lead in the school play” with “have my audition monologue completely memorized.”

Once goals are established, teenagers should write them down to increase their chances of success.

3. Help Them Understand Costs & Benefits

Teenagers need to consider possible challenges and benefits of their goals. Some goals require money. For instance, a young adult may want to attend a basketball camp over the summer to improve his or her chance of making the varsity team the following academic year.

If you’ve agreed this is a cost the teenager will be required to cover on their own, you can help them calculate how long it will take to make the money, whether from an allowance or a part-time job.

Costs aren’t all monetary. If a teenager’s goal requires waking up earlier, it may not occur to him that a potential downside may be needing to go to bed earlier and missing out on previously enjoyed late-night activities.

There may also be more benefits to certain goals than originally realized as well. While the primary goal of babysitting may be to earn more money, chasing around young children may also provide physical benefits.

A teenager considering volunteering for a cause she believes in may not realize she could later ask an adult from the charity to write her a college recommendation letter.

Fully understanding the costs and benefits of goals will help teens determine if a goal is worth it, and if so, how to prepare for it.

Example Goals for Teenagers

Many teenagers’ goals fall under the categories of financial, academic, and more general “life goals.” Always having a few goals from each category keeps teens motivated and well-rounded.

→ Teen Money Goals

Many people start their first jobs as teenagers. It’s fun to use disposable income as soon as it hits a bank account, but it’s better to use some of the money towards both short-term and long-term goals.

Popular short-term money goals for teenagers may include:

Get hired for a first job

Earn enough to buy a prom dress, new electronic, etc.

Earn money from a side hustle

Set up a savings account this month

Open an investment account this month

Track your stocks and investments

and investments Download a financial app to track spending

to track spending Apply to one new scholarship this week

While short-term goals keep teenagers motivated to earn money and teach valuable financial lessons, it’s never too early to work towards long-term financial goals.

Teenagers should consider saving money for higher education, a home down payment, and even retirement. Teach teenagers the power of compound returns and how investing even small amounts of money when they are younger can lead to substantial amounts later.

This post was previously published on Young and the Invested.

