We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

22 Talk Shifts to Become an Innovative and Inspiring Leader

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

The words we choose have a huge impact on the outcomes we experience. To become a more inspiring leader (and lover), you can learn to use words that create trust, respect, connection and loyalty. Learn the 22 Talk Shifts to upgrade your leadership.

Our leadership and romantic relationships are impacted by what we choose to say and how we choose to say it. I often speak about the importance of looking deeper than our words, to the invisible factors beneath the surface.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Krister Ungerböck, highlights how the words we choose make a big difference in the outcomes we experience. The words we use to initiate conversations, respond to requests and give feedback have incredible power.

Krister is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller 22 Talk SHIFTs. He has been a tech CEO of a $200 mill software company, and is a father and philanthropist. Krister founded The global Talk SHIFT movement to transform 100 million marriages, leaders and lives.

In our conversation we discussed…

  • Krister’s Talk Shifts – simple language changes that create more powerful conversations
  • How to be a powerful leader at work and at home
  • Why ANGER conceals the key to connection and how to navigate it with more ease
  • The dark side of goals and how to bring them into the light
  • The power of accepting powerlessness as a part of life

 

 

Krister Ungerböck is a leadership communication expert, former global tech CEO, keynote speaker, and author of the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller, 22 Talk SHIFTs: Tools to Transform Leadership. At age 42, after building a $200 million software company, Krister founded The global Talk SHIFT movement to transform 100 million marriages, leaders and lives.

His unconventional communication techniques include ways to cultivate connection, compassion, and commitment both at work and at home and specific statements to become a better partner, parent, and boss. This book about relationships helps readers become Emotional Einsteins.

Connect with Krister Ungerböck

Krister.com

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

