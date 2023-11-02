25% of Americans Have a Clutter Problem: 6-Step Guide to Letting Go of Your 300,000 Items

By Martha A. Lavallie

Are you drowning in clutter and longing for a breath of fresh air? Recent studies show that one-quarter of Americans admit to having a “clutter problem,” with the average home containing a staggering 300,000 items. This clutter not only takes up physical space but also has an emotional and financial toll.

Research conducted for the Huffington Post revealed that 84 percent of Americans are concerned that their homes aren’t organized or clean enough, with 55 percent citing it as a significant cause of stress.

This guide will empower you to let go of the unnecessary and embrace the liberating art of decluttering.

1. Regular Purging

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the amount of stuff in your house? You’re not alone. Many people find that after a few years of homeownership, things start to pile up.

The key to managing this is regular purging.

Some people do this annually or semi-annually, marking items with a future date. If the item isn’t used by that date, it’s time to let it go. This method can help keep your space manageable and clutter-free.

2. The Widget Dilemma

We all have those items, those “widgets,” that we keep just in case we might need them one day. But how often does that day come? For instance, many of us have a bin of cables that we keep just in case we might need them.

But how often do we actually need that VGA to DVI cable?

More often than not, these items just take up space and add to the clutter. It’s important to evaluate the true necessity of these items and be willing to part with them if they’re not truly essential.

Getting rid of unused items can lead to more free time, less spending, and a calmer environment. So, it might be time to say goodbye to those widgets.

3. Marie Kondo’s Wisdom

Marie Kondo, the decluttering guru, has a unique perspective on items we keep because we bought them. She suggests that an item’s purpose may already have been fulfilled, even if we didn’t use it much.

Perhaps you enjoyed buying it or fantasizing about using it. It’s okay to let go of items, even if their purpose wasn’t practical.

Kondo’s philosophy is about simplifying and organizing to create a serene environment. She encourages individuals to tidy in categories, starting with clothes, then books, paperwork, miscellaneous items, and lastly, sentimental items.

4. The Joy of Gifting

Gifting an item to someone who will use it better can feel good and help you declutter. It’s a win-win situation.

Donating unwanted or unused items is a great way to declutter your home and positively impact the environment. With landfills overflowing and natural resources depleting, finding ways to reduce waste and conserve resources has never been more critical.

So, gifting can be a joy for you, the receiver, and the environment.

5. Exempt Specialized Tools

While it’s good to declutter, there are exceptions. For example, a very specialized tool that only fits one item in your house should probably be kept. It’s about finding a balance between decluttering and keeping the truly necessary items.

Properly storing and organizing your tools increases their durability and prevents them from collecting dust, grease, and rust. So, if you have specialized tools, it’s not just about keeping them, but also about maintaining them properly.

6. Profit Potential

Don’t forget that decluttering can also be profitable. Selling expensive, gently used items on platforms like Poshmark or Mercari can help you recover some of the money. But there are other platforms to consider as well:

Bonanza: If you’re selling something unusual or quirky, Bonanza is a great platform. It has a high ratio of shoppers to sellers, making it a lucrative option for unique items.

If you’re selling something unusual or quirky, Bonanza is a great platform. It has a high ratio of shoppers to sellers, making it a lucrative option for unique items. Local Selling Platforms: LetGo, OfferUp, Close5, and Facebook Marketplace focus on local sales. With over 20 million active monthly users on LetGo alone, these platforms can be a goldmine for decluttering.

LetGo, OfferUp, Close5, and Facebook Marketplace focus on local sales. With over 20 million active monthly users on LetGo alone, these platforms can be a goldmine for decluttering. Consignment Stores: TheRealReal and ThredUp will take your merchandise and pay you a percentage of the sale price when it sells. Poshmark, on the other hand, allows you to post and set the price yourself.

TheRealReal and ThredUp will take your merchandise and pay you a percentage of the sale price when it sells. Poshmark, on the other hand, allows you to post and set the price yourself. Tech Reselling: For old tech items, platforms like Decluttr, USell, Gazelle, NextWorth, and Swappa can offer competitive prices.

When selling, remember to:

Act quickly: Items, especially tech or fashion, depreciate over time. Sell them as soon as you decide they’re not keepers. Maintain your items: In this new world of reselling, taking good care of your possessions can increase their resale value. Present them well: Good photos and descriptions can make a significant difference in attracting buyers.

Decluttering is not just about creating a tidy space but also about transforming your life. It’s about making space for new experiences, reducing stress, and improving your overall quality of life.

So, start your decluttering journey today and make space for new experiences, reduced stress, and improved quality of life.

