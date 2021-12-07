25 Smart and Funny Questions To Ask on Dating Apps

We have all been there: you swipe right, they swipe right, you match. The conversation starts nicely but soon you run out of captivating things to say. Or, worse, you go down the road of asking the same old, boring questions. And that’s how you kill romance! Without it ever being born…

To save you from yourself, here are some questions that will give you a better insight of your march and show them you are truly interested in getting to know them.

Just a tip: don’t make it sound like an interview. Drop them casually, and build on top of their answers before you move on to the next question on this list.

Happy dating!

What is the best compliment someone can give you? What is your ideal Saturday night? And Sunday morning? When was the last time you challenged yourself physically? What did you do? When was the last time you laughed until you cried? What happened? Do you have an embarrassing drunk story? How would your best friend describe you? If you could time travel, which eras would be on your list? If you could have a dinner with any 4 people, dead or alive, who would you invite? And what would you eat? What’s one thing that would make your day better right now? What is the weirdest talent you have? What was your first ever job? How is/was your parents relationship? And how would you like yours to be different? How was your ideal partner when you were 18? And how are them today? What have you struggled the most with in your past relationships? What do you love the most about being in a relationship and what do you fear the most? What is your favorite song to sing while driving? What’s the most embarrassing story that you’re willing to share? What is your favorite family holiday tradition? What’s one question you wish more people asked you? What is your favorite way to spend a day off? When was the last time someone made you really happy? And what did they do? Have you ever read a book that changed your life? What’s the best decision you made in your life? What was the scariest moment of your life and how did you handle it? If money didn’t matter, what would you be doing with your life now?

