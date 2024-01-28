25 Vegetarian Casserole Recipes Even Meat-Eaters Will Love

Delicious and healthy vegetarian casseroles that even meat-eaters will love. These simple vegetarian casserole recipes are perfect if you’re a tried and true vegetarian or simply trying to eat less meat.

Few things are easier or tastier than a good casserole. Casseroles make an easy meal prep item to have on hand during those busy weeks and they freeze like a dream! Common vegetarian ingredients like broccoli, mushrooms, kale, macaroni noodles and proteins like cheese and tofu can be easily transformed into hearty and filling weeknight meals. I’ve compiled some of my favorite vegetarian casserole recipes below, many of which are also vegan, dairy-free and easily made gluten-free with a minor substitute. I hope you enjoy this collection of true comfort food!

❓What is a casserole?

A casserole is simply a dish made of a mixture of a variety of ingredients that are combined, then slowly cooked in an oven.

❓Should you freeze a casserole before or after you cook it?

For best results, freeze a casserole prior to baking to maintain the best textures. However, if you’ve already cooked a casserole, you most definitely can freeze it and maintain the leftovers for longer.

❓How do you freeze casseroles?

Line a freezer-safe casserole dish with parchment paper or aluminum foil, assemble your casserole ingredients over the lining, then pop the container into the freezer until set. Remove the container from the freezer then lift the solid casserole and place it into a freezer-safe container with an airtight lid.

❓How do you cook a frozen casserole?

Remove a frozen casserole from the oven and allow to thaw at room temperature for a few hours before cooking according to recipe instructions.

🥘 25 Vegetarian Casseroles

Baked Zucchini Casserole – Recipes by Peas and Crayons

This cheesy baked Zucchini Casserole is out of this world amazing! This rockin’ vegetarian gratin recipe yields approx. 8 side dish sized servings.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cheesy Butternut Squash Casserole (Gluten-Free, Vegan Option)

This super comforting Butternut Squash Casserole is filled with Mexican spices and some cheesy goodness for one delightful and versatile vegetarian dish certain to please the pickiest of palates! Gluten-free, with a vegan option, too!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Pizza Potatoes Casserole (Vegan, Gluten-Free Allergy-Free) – Strength and Sunshine

This easy recipe for Pizza Potatoes is just 3 main ingredients! This pizza potato casserole is vegan, gluten-free, allergy-free, & baked right in a skillet!

GRAB THE RECIPE

The Best Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe – Little Sunny Kitchen

A traditional sweet potato casserole with a smooth, creamy filling, and a pecan and brown sugar streusel topping is perfect for a classic thanksgiving meal.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Instant Pot Frittata Breakfast Casserole – Peas and Crayons

Instant Pot Frittata Breakfast Casserole is crazy delicious and loaded with healthy veggies. This tasty casserole is easy to make and an excellent make-ahead option as well. I kept things vegetarian with bell peppers, onion, spinach, and cheese but it can easily be made with sausage or bacon if you’…

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegan Madras Curry Tofu Casserole – One Pot Dinner – Vegan Richa

Dinner just got easier with this Madras Curry Tofu Casserole! A simple one-pot meal with baked tofu in a flavorful Indian gravy!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Quinoa Casserole | The Endless Meal

This Mediterranean Quinoa Casserole is loaded with bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta. It’s an easy to make vegetarian & gluten-free recipe.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Green Bean Casserole – Salt and Lavender

This green bean casserole is made almost from scratch (but uses classic French’s fried onions) and is sure to be a hit on Thanksgiving!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeño Popper Casserole – Peas and Crayons

Totally unconventional and wildly delicious, this Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeño Popper Casserole is an easy cheesy veggie gratin with a kick!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegan French Toast Casserole – Running on Real Food

A delicious, vegan French toast casserole that can be made a day in advance and baked the morning of an easy holiday breakfast.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Lemon Chickpea and Rice Casserole (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergy-Free) – Strength and Sunshine

A super easy dump-and-bake meal for the family! This Lemon Chickpea and Rice Casserole is a healthy, hearty, vegan, gluten-free, & allergy-free dinner idea!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Cheesy Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Casserole Recipe – Peas and Crayons

This Cheesy Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Casserole channels all the flavor of our favorite Italian lasagna recipe with a low-carb gluten-free twist!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Jiffy Corn Casserole – Salt and Lavender

This easy Jiffy corn casserole recipe is the perfect side for everything from weeknight dinners to special occasion holiday meals!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Mexican Breakfast Casserole – Foolproof Living

Add some Mexican flavor to your breakfast with this veggie-packed, gluten-free and easy to make savory and vegetarian Mexican Breakfast Casserole. Ready in less than an hour and can be made ahead.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Roasted Veggie Enchilada Casserole – Cookie + Kate

This roasted veggie enchilada casserole recipe is a hearty, vegetable-packed dinner loaded with fresh Mexican flavors! It’s a great gluten-free main dish.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

GRAB THE RECIPE

Hearts of Palm One Pot Pasta Casserole – Conflicted Vegan

This fishless Hearts of Palm Casserole has that seafood taste you crave and uses only 6 pantry friendly ingredients.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegan Black Bean Quinoa Casserole – Veggies Save the Day

This vegan Mexican-inspired casserole loaded with seasoned black beans, quinoa, and non-dairy cheese is easy to make and a family favorite.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Creamy Cauliflower and Brussels Sprout Casserole – Peas and Crayons

Cozy up with this delicious Creamy Cauliflower and Brussels Sprout Casserole! It makes a perfect side dish for Thanksgiving and holiday dinners galore.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie – Evergreen Kitchen

A mouth-watering vegetarian take on Shepherd’s Pie (Cottage Pie). This cozy dish has a saucy layer of vegan ground and veggies, piled high with silky smooth mashed potatoes. Make this cozy dish for your family or friends – it’s always a crowd pleaser!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole – Vegan Richa

Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked on top!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Mediterranean Vegetable Casserole with Chickpeas – The Fiery Vegetarian

This Mediterranean vegetable casserole is a rich, garlicky, and easy hands-off vegetarian recipe full of chickpeas, zucchini, and mozzarella!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Roasted veggie quinoa casserole – Spabettie

This roasted veggie quinoa casserole is a plant based comfort food dish. Fresh and flavorful, and a hearty entree that suits most diets.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegan Casserole with Chickpeas & Butternut Squash – Watch Learn Eat

This creamy vegan chickpea and butternut squash casserole is the perfect side dish to satisfy everyone at your holiday table! And it’s GF too!

GRAB THE RECIPE

Vegan Mexican Rice Casserole in 30 minutes! – My Pure Plants

30-minute Mexican-style Vegan Rice Casserole recipe with the meatiest vegan ground beef, black beans and sweet corn in a spicy tomato-based sauce.

GRAB THE RECIPE

Pumpkin Casserole – V Nutrition and Wellness

This Pumpkin Vegetable Casserole is a great way to put a veggie-filled dish on the table… it’s so tasty that no one will even realize how healthy it is!

GRAB THE RECIPE

📋 More Vegetarian Recipe Collections

33 Budget-Friendly Vegetarian Meals

45 Vegetarian Air Fryer Recipes

40 30-Minute Vegetarian Meals

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood