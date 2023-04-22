27 Ways to Strengthen Your Marriage and Build Life-Long Love

“Let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but not make a bond of love: Let it be rather a moving sea between the shores of your soul.” — Kahlil Gibran

Let there be enough space in your marriage for each partner to grow.

…to pursue individual interests

…to explore different passions

…to learn and expand

…to differentiate

…to miss each other.

When couples separate and reunite, a sense of longing and belonging fuses the relationship.

Share your explored passions and interests but maintain a sense of belonging to yourself too.

Here Are 27 Ways to Strengthen Your Marriage:

1. Stop Blaming Your Spouse

“When you blame others, you give up the power to change” — Robert Anthony.

Blaming Your Spouse makes you feel like the victim and blinds you to the choices that are in your power to make.

2. Stop Taking Your Spouses Reactions Personally

“There is a huge amount of freedom that comes to you when you take nothing personally.” — Don Miguel Ruiz.

You’re not the only one allowed to feel feelings. They have that right too!

3. Ask Yourself About Your Own Happiness, Not Your Spouses’.

“Emotions are contagious. We’ve all know it experientially. You know after you have a really fun coffee with a friend, you feel good. When you have a rude clerk in a store, you walk away feeling bad.” — Daniel Goleman.

As you increase your happiness, your spouses’ happiness will also naturally increase. This is because happiness can be highly contagious.

4. Confront Yourself, Not Your Spouse

“Those who spend their time looking for the faults in others usually make no time to correct their own.” — Art Jonak.

Look in the mirror. Turn your complaints about your spouse around and point them at you. How do you exhibit those traits or behaviors toward yourself or your spouse?

5. Find the Kernel of Truth in What Your Spouse is Saying

“Cherish criticism, for it will place you on the true heights.” — Rabbi Sholom Dovber.

Look for truth in what your spouse is saying. If you look right, your brain can find an unseen truth that you can unlock and grow from in a unique way.

6. Get Out of Your Spouses’ Head

Don’t try to read other people’s minds. Don’t try to make other people read yours. Communicate.

No analyzing, unsolicited suggestions, and little jabs. Taking ownership of your own growth will help your spouse grow more than anything you could say. And as much as you think you KNOW what they are thinking, I promise that unless they said the exact words, you’re not as telepathic as you feel.

7. Don’t Make Your Relationship Problems the Cause of Your Unhappiness

“The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives.” — Russel M. Nelson.

Your relationships aren’t the cause of your unhappiness; how you think about your relationships is the cause of your unhappiness. That, or you need a nap and a Coke.

8. Turn Every Relationship Issue Into Your Own Growth

“Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck.” — Mandy Hale.

Turn it around, look in the mirror, and ask yourself, what is one thing you could learn from this about yourself — the learning of which would allow you to show up better next time?

9. To Solve a Conflict, Try Doing Something 180 Degrees Different Than What You’ve Tried Before

“My philosophy is to ‘kill the monster while it’s little.’ It’s much more difficult to interrupt an emotional pattern once it’s full blown.” — Tony Robbins.

Sometimes, to break an old pattern, you have to actually break that pattern and try something completely new. For example, imagine how your spouse might respond differently during a conflict if you wear an inflatable sumo-wrestler suit!

10. Learn to Get Your Sense of Self From Yourself (Self-Validation)

“The [person] who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet.” — Mohadesa Najumi.

This is called self-validation and is the cornerstone of growth. Look to yourself to make you feel good about who you are. Your partner can only support that feeling; s/he cannot create it. You need to create your own well-being and high self-esteem.

11. Choose Only the Most Important Dissatisfactions to Express

“Shadows of dispair are dispelled by rays of hope, sorrow yields to joy.” — Thomas S. Monson.

Studies show that healthy relationships generally have five positive interactions with every negative one. It has more to do with keeping things light and fun rather than demeaning one another.

12. Wait to Act on Negative Emotions

“Give your negative emotion a space to be there without judgement, allow it to teach you something, and then move on.” — Sharon Pope.

Before acting out on a negative emotion, stop and change your physiology (body chemistry). Going for a walk, taking a nap, exercising, and taking five deep breaths can have a surprising impact on your viewpoint.

13. Actively Notice the Good Things Your Partner is Doing

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle.

Write them down. Take time to let that feeling of appreciation grow inside of you.

14. Own Your Projections

“Everyone is a mirror image of yourself — your own thinking coming back to you” — Byron Katie.

What you don’t like in your partner is likely to be a projection or mirror of what you don’t like in yourself. Find out what it is and confront yourself.

15. Share Your Deeper Truths with Your Spouse

“Daring greatly means the courage to be vulnerable. It means to show up and be seen. To ask for what you need. To talk about how you’re feeling. To have the hard conversations.” — Brene Brown.

You know your deeper truths and the best parts of yourself — let that out as often as possible. Feel good about yourself regardless of how your spouse. Remember, what they say to you has more to do with their own self-perception than your personality.

16. If You Can’t Regulate Your Emotions, Curb Your Behavior

“The moment we begin to laugh at our problems, we change chemically.” — Richard Bandler.

Set standards for how you want to show up on the good and bad days. At the very least, list five things you will do on a bad day to care for yourself.

17. Stop “Awfulizing” Things

“We can only see what our brain’s filter allows through.” — Eben Alexander.

Your brain will filter and distort all incoming information to fit your narrative, so tell it a good story. Accept reality for what it is, and then positively change your thoughts.

18. Take Constructive Time Out’s

“If you’re in a bad mood, go for a walk. If you’re still in a bad mood, go for another walk.” — Hippocrates.

Take a break when your time with your spouse becomes hypercritical or abusive. If you’re in the middle of an argument, promise to come back and follow through on that promise. It’s likely that simply taking care of yourself will allow you to get into a more mature and caring space.

19. Enjoy Your Own Space

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focussing on what excites you.” —Oprah Winfrey.

Create your own space. Read a book that is uniquely interesting to you. learn a new hobby, make your own plans, and enjoy a walk alone.

20. Self Sooth in Healthy Ways

“Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” —Hermann Hesse.

Self-soothing is the opposite of numbing. Rather than trying to push out your emotions with a t.v. show or social media, carve out time to experience positive emotions. Human beings don’t need an absence of emotion. They need increased positive ones to balance out the negative.

21. Care About Your Spouse’s Feelings Without Losing Yourself in the Process

“A solid sense of self develops from confronting yourself, challenging yourself to do what’s right, and earning your own self-respect.” — David Schnarch.

Move into higher levels of holding on to your personality while making space for your spouse. After all, your personality made them wildly attracted to you in the first place. It’s about empathy, not about giving up your personality.

22. Think About Your Actions More Than Talking Out Feelings

“Pay less attention to what men say. Just watch what they do.” — Dale Carnegie.

Actions change things, and change can powerfully impact your results! Negatively talking about your emotions may feel productive, but it actually leads to avoiding change and feeling stuck in the long run.

23. Learn to Talk as Friends

“Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self.” — Dean Jackson.

While your spouse talks, listen. Get curious and ask questions that you really want to know the answer to. This may take some practice, so have fun with it!

24. Ask Yourself How Your Emotions Are Affecting Your View

“A wild person with a calm mind can make anything.” — Eric Maisel.

Focus on improving your emotions, and your viewpoint will change.

25. Don’t Expect Your Spouse to “Make it Easy” for You

“Don’t expect others to do your work for you.” — William Safire.

That’s not their job. Their job is to grow in their own way.

26. Get Curious About Your Own Negative Thoughts

“It is not required to feel regret in order to completely abandon some kind of behavior that isn’t serving you. You could feel curious instead.” — Jody Moore.

Be curious, not judgemental. Stop attacking and confronting yourself. Instead, lean into curiosity and self-forgiveness

27. Be the Partner You Would Like to Have

“Become the kind of person you would like to marry.” — Douglas Wilson.

Set goals for the things you would like, and become that person yourself.

Ready to Break the Script?

