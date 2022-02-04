29 Popular Inspirational Quotes for Students To Stay Focused

By Bernz JP

Life as a student is not as rosy as it seems. All those late nights spent in the library or the many hours spent doing research can have a toll on a student. It gets worse when you do not get the grades you feel you deserve. However, you should not give up on your quest to getting an education.

Why Do Students Need to Be Inspired and Motivated?

When students are motivated, they are more enthusiastic about learning and studying. They tend to enjoy their school more, and this can reflect positively on their grades. According to a study.com article, motivation affects the choices students make. Motivated students are also more goal-oriented, and they have a positive overall outlook in life after graduation.

Below Are Some of the Most Popular Motivational and Inspirational Quotes for Students:

Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential.

– John Maxwell

Your journey to success will also depend on you knowing your potential and believing in it. This will help in motivating you to prove to yourself that you can do it.

Some people dream of accomplishing great things. Others stay awake and make it happen. –

Anonymous

If you are dreaming of getting better grades, then stop dreaming and start making it happen.

Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

– Joshua J. Marine

Life is full of challenges and accepting these challenges should be a part of your daily living.

Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.

– John Wooden

Failing in some subjects does not make you a failure. Focus on what you can do, and work at being greater in it.

The pain you feel today is the strength you will feel tomorrow. For every challenge encountered, there is an opportunity for growth.

Pulling out endless sleepless nights studying is tiring, but in the end, it is worth it. Every chance you have to educate yourself is an opportunity to grow in whatever field.

Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.

– Og Mandino

Are you determined to succeed, not just in your studies but also in your professional career after school? Great! The secret to making it is never accepting failure in your studies.

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

— Malcolm X

While some billionaires have made it in life without college degrees, most of them are avid readers. It is their ability to keep learning that prepares them to face the future and still concur it.

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who want to get things done and those who don’t want to make mistakes.

– John Maxwell

It is only by making mistakes or failing for that matter, that you will learn and get better at your studies. Regardless of how many mistakes you make, do not give up. Your focus should be on learning and passing on your exams.

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going.

– Beverly Sills

You will not get those high grades by sleeping through the night while your peers are sweating it in the library. If your goal is graduating with honors, then there is no shortcut to that honors.

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.

—B.B. King

While your property can be stolen or you can lose it, your education will always be yours regardless of where you are.

People who succeed have momentum. The more they succeed, the more they want to succeed, and the more they find a way to succeed. Similarly, when someone is failing, the tendency is to get on a downward spiral that can even become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

– Tony Robbins

Once you have passed your exams, you will have the motivation to keep pulling those sleepless nights. Nothing tastes better than success, and once you have tasted it, the harder you will work at your studies to get that honors degree.

Aim for success, not perfection. Never give up your right to be wrong, because then you will lose the ability to learn new things and move forward with your life. Remember that fear always lurks behind perfectionism. – Dr. David M. Burns

This is to show you that you do not have to be the first student in your class. You do not have to lose hope if you do not get the first-class honor. Aim to succeed in your course and career path, rather than being a perfectionist. If you aim to be perfect in everything you do, then the fear of not being perfect will always be lurking behind you, and it will bar you from succeeding.

The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

– Vidal Sassoon

Do not expect to do well in your studies without putting in some work. Study hard

Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours per day that were given to Helen Keller, Pasteur, Michelangelo, Mother Teresea, Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Albert Einstein.

– H. Jackson Brown Jr.

We all have 24-hours in a day; it only depends on how we use them. Focus on spending the better time of your day studying and learning as much as possible.

Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.

– Henry Ford

When you fail in school, take it as an opportunity to start anew. At least this time you will know what led to your first failure and you can avoid it.

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

— BB King

Most of the people who have changed the world have an education. For example, Albert Einstein, the brains behind the theory of relativity was a theoretical physicist, and Elon Musk is an engineer. Who knows, you might be the next economist of this generation.

To be successful, you must accept all the challenges that come your way. You can’t just accept the ones you like.

– Mike Gafka

Accept every challenge that comes your way, whether you like it or not. This is the only way you will learn and become better at school.

The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited.

– Plutarch

Remember that education is the only way for you to ignite your brain, and not just fill it.

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.

– Thomas A. Edison

Regardless of whether you scored a fail in the previous semester, do not give up. For you to get that distinction, is to keep studying harder, do more revisions, ask your teachers as many questions as possible, and keep trying.

A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”

– Albert Einstein

This is an excellent quote from the brains of the man behind the relativity theory. Considering that his theory was once disapproved, but he never gave up. He kept working hard in his field, got his theory finally approved, and he changed how people view the world of science and physics. So, never give up, no matter how many mistakes you make.

Keep on going, and the chances are that you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I never heard of anyone ever stumbling on something sitting down.

– Charles F. Kettering

Learning is never done without errors and defeat.

– Vladimir Lenin

Would you like me to give you a formula for success? It’s quite simple, really: Double your rate of failure. You are thinking of failure as the enemy of success. But it isn’t at all. You can be discouraged by failure, or you can learn from it, so go ahead and make mistakes. Make all you can. Because remember that’s where you will find success.

– Thomas J. Watson

Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.

– Pele

No one has made it in life by accident. They all worked hard for it, and so should you. Work hard in school, and you will get those grades you so desire.

“The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.

— Dr. Seuss

Read as many books as possible- even those outside your area of specialization. This is the only way for you to know more than you do, and the higher your chances of going to more places.

Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else.

– Les Brown

You are only responsible for your life- not your siblings or your parents. Therefore, accept the responsibility of getting those grades and making it in life, because you owe yourself that.

He who asks a question is a fool for five minutes; he who does not ask a question remains a fool forever.

— Chinese Proverb

Do not shy a bout asking questions in class. You will only be a fool for five minutes, but once you get your answer, you will no longer be a fool.

Just know, when you truly want success, you’ll never give up on it. No matter how bad the situation may get.

(Unknown)

If you want to make it in school and achieve that grade you want, keep on working to reach that specific goal.

If you’re a student, staying focus on your studies is sometimes a struggle. Distractions are everywhere that sometimes you need to inspire yourself to get back on track with your homework and other school activities. Reading the inspirational quotes in this article is a wonderful start to get you going and excited about your educational goals once again.

Photo credit: iStock