3 Barriers That Stonewall Us From Getting Our Relationship Needs Met

We’re only as needy as our unmet needs. — John Bowlby

Many of us probably grew up in a less-than ideal situation. No one’s childhood was perfect, and if they claimed it was, I’m calling b.s. on it. Our parents and caregivers did the best they could with the hand they were dealt. But, at the end of the day they parented us from their perspective and from their own lived experiences.

Was it the right way?

Maybe. Maybe not.

While we likely had our needs for warmth, food, and shelter met with consistency, other needs may have slipped through the cracks such as feeling heard, seen, valued, or worthwhile. As kids, we don’t pick up on these nuances. Instead, we get defensive. Or reactive. Or angry. Acting out is common when a child or adolescent isn’t getting their needs met, but may not understand “why” they’re angry or rebellious.

It’s only over time that our unmet needs begin morphing into our adult patterns we’ve learned for survival, including the thoughts we hold about ourselves. If we’re operating from a position of survival mode, chances are we aren’t seeing our patterns, which keeps us hooked in the cycle.

Our unmet needs in childhood → internalized beliefs about ourselves in adulthood.

Overt signs that a child isn’t getting their basic needs met include criticizing the child (“You need to lose weight.”); making unhealthy comparisons (“Why can’t you be more like your brother/sister?”) and manipulating the child as a pawn to prevent the parents’ own fears of abandonment, while instilling the same fear in their child (“If you move out, you’re never welcome back in this house again”). These toxic messages overtly plant the seed that the child isn’t worthy of love, respect, or acceptance which can prevent them from reaching autonomy. If an adolescent or young adult is handed ultimatums that they better not move out “or else”, how are they supposed to learn to care for themselves?

They can’t. What is learned instead is self-betrayal.

Subtle signs are common, too. These messages usually come across as “good intentions” while the covert message flies under the radar. We may hear “just be positive”, “get over it”, “stiff upper lip”, “stop being so dramatic”, or “ move on”, while the underlying messages can wind up overshadowing our lives down the road.

Today we hear: “Just be positive”; tomorrow we don’t know how to feel outside of toxic positivity.

Today we hear: “Get over it”; tomorrow we’ve learned to stuff our problems and run from them.

Today we hear: “Stiff upper lip”; tomorrow we shame those in our lives for feeling sad, hurt, or depressed because it triggers our own inability to cope.

Today we hear: “Stop being so dramatic”; tomorrow we’ve learned to chase drama and chaos because they allow us to “feel” anything other than numb.

Today we hear: “Move on”; tomorrow we’ve learned that happiness is something we’re supposed to chase in order to find.

It’s these subtle messages that can do the most damage because of how they’re learned — they’re said during times of stress or when vulnerabilities are on the line, where the messages get reinforced and strengthened over the years.

They don’t allow for examining vulnerable emotions, or to approach life from a place of authenticity. We learn life as being consistently inconsistent, and our caregivers as predictably unpredictable. We learn that emotions = pain, and that vulnerability is something to be avoided at all costs.

Fast-forward into our adult lives, and there is often a longstanding history of how these negative messages play out as self-betrayal.

Barriers That Stonewall Our Unmet Needs

Harry Stack Sullivan was an interpersonal psychiatrist whose theory of Self is based on the belief that how we interact with others, especially those closest to us, determines how we see ourselves, and our sense of security. Our basic needs help shape our behavior; if our needs are being met, we become secure with our sense of Self, and in our relationships.

On the flip-side, if our needs haven’t been consistently met early in our lives, our sense of Self divides (“splits”), in order to care for its own needs. As Sullivan is quoted, …”The self divides, of necessity becoming its own caregiver, and much effort becomes invested in security operations”.

We wind up vacillating between wanting connection — or even going overboard in people-pleasing — while also pushing away out of self-preservation since we learned to rely only on ourselves.

Enter: the push-pull relationship dynamic.

Our intimate relationships are where this pattern can be seen the most.

You Distrust. Trust issues always get a bad rap. Yet, there’s usually a valid explanation for why a person struggles trusting those in their life. When trust is an issue, the culprit is that our safety and security needs went unchecked, or were only intermittently met in childhood.

The fact is, we need to feel safe and secure all the time, not intermittently; otherwise what is being taught is distrust and inconsistency. If we weren’t able to rely on our caregivers as reliable, predictable, and trustworthy, this breeds distrust in a child. Because this happens covertly, the subtle message being taught is to distrust ourselves.

In our adult relationships, distrust can show up with control issues, infidelity, discards, or other forms of self-sabotage. Relationships are often based on push-pull dynamics that “challenge” each partner’s investment, or whether they’re trustworthy. Instead of authentic connection, relationships turn into competitions to see test the other person’s breaking point.

This pattern of disconnection taught is based on our inability to trust our own judgment. We wind up welcoming those into our lives that prove untrustworthy, which only reinforces our distrust in ourselves. When safety and security needs go unmet early in life, the outcome is often “chasing” dysfunction and chaos because distrust and inconsistency were conditioned as normal. We may find ourselves cycling from one toxic relationship to another, where the red flags aren’t seen as red flags because they feel comfortable.

You Feel Overwhelmed. Feeling overwhelmed is usually the result of overdoing it: putting others’ needs before our own, or having learned to seek other people’s approval in order to feel valued. This is how people-pleasing takes hold and can spiral us down a rabbithole. If we feel overwhelmed, live in anxiety, or feel that we have to always put others before ourselves, we’ve learned self-betrayal.

Self-betrayal is the outcome of when our basic needs for self-love, personal space, and time alone to focus on ourselves have gone unmet, and morphed into the need for approval. And, along with it: codependency. Maybe we grew up in a situation where we were parentifed and wound up caring for our parents or siblings which left little time for ourselves. Maybe we were scolded and shamed in childhood or told we’re selfish or spoiled for wanting time alone, so we gave up ever having time to ourselves. Or, maybe we asked our S.O. for space and time to reflect on our own needs, and received a discard instead.

These messages become deeply ingrained where we wind up foregoing our needs to make sure everyone else’s needs are taken care of.

The pattern of disconnection here surrounds the unmet need for approval and validation. When our need for feeling valued is dismissed in childhood, the outcome is feeling overwhelmed — to perform, to please, to put everyone before ourselves.

Which, leaves us feeling empty. And exhausted.

You’re Distracted. We don’t usually feel distracted. Distracted isn’t an emotion, but the outcome of trying to numb, avoid, or “run” from painful emotions or trauma. Distractions fall in line with anything from body obsessions (extreme or dangerous dieting/purging, compulsively working out, self-medicating, workaholism, “retail therapy” with shopping sprees, sex/kink, gaming, relationship addiction, or other addictive behaviors). Distractions are grounded in behavioral addictions or compulsions that are used as a way of trying to numb more vulnerable emotions.

When we distract ourselves by doing things, we’re using a bandaid to cover up emotional vulnerability. This is at the root of all addictions — regardless of what the addiction is. The reason many continue struggling with addictive behavior is because the root of the addiction (the emotional component) hasn’t been dealt with, and healed.

The pattern of disconnection associated with distraction surrounds unmet needs to feel unconditionally accepted, to allow ourselves to be vulnerable, and to stop fearing abandonment, engulfment or rejection. When this pattern is in play, the core wound is often associated with attachment. When these wounds are felt…boom, distract ourselves. While distractions work in the moment, we constantly have to up the ante in more distractions in order to continue pushing away our vulnerabilities and fears.

In time, this stops working. And with it, those who use distractions to run from themselves can hit a breakdown or “collapse”.

All patterns of disconnection boil down to unmet or inconsistently met needs for love, affiliation, safety, trust, autonomy, and belonging. In this sense, the disconnection is with our sense of Self. The only way to reconnect with ourselves, is to disconnect from the bullshit, the toxicity, and the unhealthy adaptations we’ve learned as “survival mode”.

