3 Boundaries Every Fearful Avoidant Must Set for a Healthy Relationship

If you have taken the time to dig into attachment theory and the fearful avoidant attachment style, I want you to play a guessing game.

I want you to guess what the boundaries are for the fearful-avoidant.

The point here is that over time you learn that boundaries, similar to attachment style, are less personal to you than you think.

I am not saying that at the risk of sounding naive and skipping over the fact that we have boundaries that are personal to our experiences.

I want to create the connection that we share needs with others based on our attachment style, and they come with boundaries that support them.

That was a roundabout way of saying that it is ok to have needs as you transition in your attachment-style journey and to reaffirm that you are not alone.

In this case, the boundaries that align with your attachment style accomplish a few things. They help you avoid your triggers, self-soothe, and communicate your (current) needs to your partner.

Understanding your boundaries is one piece of the puzzle. The other is learning how to enforce them, but know that your boundaries are part of a transitional period, and you should work with your partner to implement them.

More and more and more

Have you ever listened to someone tell a story and felt like they set the scene, gave you every detail, and overshared?

It almost goes until you want to tell them to stop talking so much.

The fearful-avoidant feels the exact opposite.

Ok, so I am exaggerating a little bit.

Fearful avoidants take time to trust people. Your actions and words build a history of trustworthiness in their mind. The key word here is builds.

The fearful-avoidant likes full transparency and detailed explanations of events. The thing to understand here is that leaving fewer questions in their mind than before you answer is the key to success.

What do I mean by that? When fearful avoidants don’t have the details to gaps in a story, they will fill them in for you. If you follow my writing, you have seen this statement over and over. Don’t forget it.

As the fearful-avoidant, you need to be transparent with your partner and let them know what a healthy level of communication and sharing looks like to you.

Your need for detail does not give you the right to badger your partner until you have exhausted every detail.

You have to create a healthy level of room for self-soothing in your mind that is also attainable.

Look in the mirror

When I talk about boundaries, it is not only about the ones you set for others.

Remember, I write for people transitioning and looking to grow out of their current attachment style.

Boundaries accomplish a second goal; forging us to check ourselves and promote inner growth.

How does the fearful-avoidant do this?

Fearful avoidants are private people.

Taking time to trust someone is paired with slowly sharing the details of your life.

Take a deeper dive into that thought, and you will see it is somewhat contradictory.

You want to take time to develop trust within someone but also want to slowly introduce the pieces of you that would build their trust in you.

On the surface, that might sound like it makes sense, but the reality, your fear is controlling that desire for the slow pace.

Yes, to some degree, you are being cautious and aware you are not overwhelmed with anxiety about what you share.

Deep down, you are scared that what you share will change someone’s opinion of you or that they won’t care about what you share.

The truth is that being vulnerable and expressing yourself is scary. You have to consider that this is a new partner who should accept you and cannot be the victim of your past experiences exposing yourself.

At some point, the fearful-avoidant wants intimate details of their partner. Don’t ask for something you’re not giving back.

Release the valve

Every attachment style aligns with a view of themselves and one that they have of others.

The fearful-avoidant has a negative view of themselves and a negative view of others.

Let’s take a look at this article to put it into context.

The fearful avoidant’s slow approach to trusting others aligns with the negative view.

The view that sharing the intimate details of their life will lead to shame explains the negative self-view.

How does that translate to setting a boundary?

You place an unreasonable amount of pressure on yourself and your partner.

You feel overwhelming pressure and revert to where you feel comfortable; trusting yourself. You know, alone.

Realizing that this is your default view, you have to set action items giving your partner a structure to follow.

We have to change this view to positive: positive.

Do you want to have an avenue to express yourself? What does that look like in action?

“I want to be able to express myself “ is different than “I would like it if we had an intentional time when we share pieces of our lives without judgment.”

You need to put action items in place because you communicate something as you receive it in your mind. Then you think it’s directly expressing to someone else because of your understanding.

What makes sense to you is not clear to someone else.

I will say this one million times. Remember, I write for people looking to transition from their attachment style and grow into the person they want to be.

Yes, your past matters, but it does not define you.

There is always time for change.

