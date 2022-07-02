3 Clear Signs Your Childhood Trauma Is Sabotaging Your Relationship

In my childhood years, I’ve only seen bad relationships. I’ve seen women being cheated on and men being used. There’s not a single story where couples truly love and respect each other — for the long term.

Those years have left permanent scars in my heart.

So when I hit 20 and finally out of my hometown, I had to unlearn everything, especially when it came to my love life. I was lost and had no clue.

If you’re like me, who came from a broken home family, you probably know those feelings. And surprisingly, years later down the road, those traumas still haunt you.

It makes you fall in love with the bad people, but it also makes you sabotage the good ones.

…

You don’t think anyone could stay and genuinely love you.

This thought comes from the many examples you’ve seen throughout your childhood years. People come and go as they like leaving you and your sibling feeling abandoned.

In my memory, at least, I always felt lonely. When my abusive dad passed away, my mom had to start over and was always outside looking for money. She worked so hard to keep both of us in school.

And several years later, she married a new man who’s just plain bad for all of us. He didn’t truly care, and there was so much drama with them around the house day in and day out.

Seeing it all happen in my eyes made me think that man just doesn’t stay. I used to see them as a monster or something which only stays when you still have things to offer.

So it’s no surprise I took that mindset into my dating life. I didn’t know my worth and perhaps didn’t even know my self-esteem was so low that I thought I didn’t deserve a good man.

That thought is so unfair because you do deserve someone who can love and respect you — and someone who stays during your low times.

You don’t have to be extraordinary or a perfect human being in order to have a good relationship with someone.

But the childhood trauma could fu*k up your mind and make you think it’s not for you.

…

You think more of bad scenarios rather than the good.

You always think about breakups. You’re so prepared mentally and emotionally for the “what if things go south.”

It doesn’t matter how good the current relationship is, you always feel like it’s needed to have a backup plan. So when something bad happens, you aren’t going to be that hurt.

In fact, you question it a lot when things seem to be “too good and stable” in your relationship. You get used to seeing troubles and fights and all other toxic behaviors that people in your past did.

So to see something that’s healthy just feels strange to you.

I remember the first year being in my current relationship, I felt scared, and my anxiety went up so often because things were stable — so much different from my other past relationships.

In a healthy relationship, people want to work things out no matter how “stuck” they seem. There’s no unnecessary drama, and they know which fights are worth the energy.

Unfortunately, your brain still doesn’t get used to all that, and thinking about the bad scenarios seems to be a lot normal.

…

Your trust issue is taking over your logic.

Trust issue has got to be the main cause why so many relationships ended.

When you’ve seen enough examples of toxic couples in your childhood, it’s hard for you to still have faith that a healthy one exists.

So you start accusing your partner, thinking a lot about whether they’re seeing someone else behind your back and even snooping on their phones to find proof.

I’ve known a person who sabotaged their own relationship by hiring a stranger to keep an eye on their partner while she’s out of town for work.

Although she knew her partner didn’t have any cheating history whatsoever, she still did it.

Their relationship ended horribly with a divorce, and they’ve been only married for a year. It’s crazy how trust issues can take over one’s logic sometimes.

But just like everything else, there’s a reason behind it all. And instead of throwing those false accusations at your partner, it’s better to question those feelings first.

…

The Bottom Line

We all have a different way of coping with pain and eventually resolving them.

It took me long hours sitting with my therapist, endless daily journaling, and heartbreaks along the way to be better at making a decision in my love life now.

Your way might be different, and it’s your job to find which one that works best.

However, as long as you’re highly aware that this childhood trauma is within you and you’re willing to work on it, I promise you things can get better over time.

Your relationship will be much healthier, and you’re able to catch yourself when you’re about to sabotage it.

—

