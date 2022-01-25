3 Common Cultural Myths About Love

Love is a universal idea that transcends cultural barriers. With that said, some cultures perceive and talk about love differently. This can lead to different perspectives on the definition of love and how it expresses itself in society.

Yet, love often becomes associated with myths rooted in culture and not necessarily reality.

This post will examine three myths about love to see just how far from the truth they are.

1. Existence of the “One Person” for Everybody

There’s a popular misconception regarding love that “the one” is out there for every person. People often believe that there is only one person in the world who can make them happy, and if they don’t find that person, they will be miserable forever. However, this isn’t true.

Love develops over time, and it takes work from both people involved to make it last. There is no one perfect person in the world who will sweep you off your feet and make everything magically fall into place. If someone tried to do that with you, they probably wouldn’t be worth your time in the first place.

Don’t get me wrong. There is no doubt that certain people can profoundly affect us and evoke extreme feelings, but that doesn’t mean they are suitable for us. Love isn’t something that happens to people; it is made, not born.

So don’t go looking for “the one.” If you do your best to make someone happy, and they do their best to make you happy in return, then you’ve already found the person you were meant to be with.

2. Love at First Sight

It is a common belief that love at first sight exists. Some people say it’s an instant attraction to someone; others say it’s just lust or infatuation. Is this possible? There are many studies done on the subject, and they all come up with different conclusions. For example, one study says that when you see someone for the first time, there are specific visual cues in their appearance that make them look like your “type.” This might cause you to feel attracted to them when in reality, they could be anyone (not necessarily your type). Another theory behind love, at first sight, is called “chemistry,” which refers to the idea of feeling connected with another person almost instantly because of similar interests or personality traits.

Well, if you think that, “I will see that individual and know it’s them. Some mysterious signals will notify me that they are the one I have been waiting for throughout my life.”

Then you are wrong because Being in love entails spending time getting to know someone. Because finding your soul mate and a person with whom you can connect on a mind-and-soul level is the goal of love, it is impossible to fall in love at first sight because you can’t know whether a person’s values, views, or opinions align with your own simply by looking at them.

3. Love Is Another Name for Sacrifice:

Sacrifice is often seen as giving up on something highly valued, but it turns out this definition can be misleading. For love to demand or create such a situation where you have no choice but give up what we hold dear, true self-sacrifice would take place — which doesn’t happen in reality!

Sacrificing what you love will never be the price of a relationship. Love doesn’t demand or create any situation where your most prized possessions are given up, so it can never really happen in this context either!

Never, under any circumstances, would a caring spouse ask you to give up something close to your heart, such as a longstanding friendship. When it comes to keeping the relationship alive, they have your back. It’s OK to compromise and adjust to make the relationship work, but sacrifice is not acceptable.

A loving partner will never ask you to settle for less. They will encourage you to go after what you want and need in your life, even if it means leaving the relationship behind. They would never plan a future with someone who isn’t willing to put everything on the line for them, as this would mean settling for less.

A loving partner will never define you by their needs, demands, and expectations. It is OK to have a common interest, but it must be a shared value, or else one ends up getting used as a doormat to satisfy the other’s needs at the expense of your self-esteem and self-respect.

