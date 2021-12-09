Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 3 Core Traits of Highly Attractive Women

3 Core Traits of Highly Attractive Women

How to get attractiveness that lasts a lifetime.

by Leave a Comment

 

Suppose today you woke up with an itch to be more attractive; what’s the first thing you would do? A simple Google search. The internet is awash with the secrets of becoming attractive. Plastic surgery is a 66 Billion dollar business.

Here’s what’s interesting; Women account for 92% of cosmetic procedures compared to their male counterparts (8%). Clearly, becoming attractive is way up there in our list of priorities. Yet, many attractive people are unhappy, lonely, intensely emotional, and incapable of nurturing happy relationships.

Why?

The problem is, we’re directing our energy towards the wrong thing. Real attractiveness isn’t physical. It’s the positive energy we radiate in our own lives and those around us. Thankfully, we can begin to reverse this by loving and accepting ourselves as we are and learning how to spread the same energy to those around us.

I’ve studied women who draw others to themselves and have identified three core habits that make them attractive. Here they are.

. . .

They Ask Themselves This One Crucial Question.

I grew up with a strong mother who always wiggled her way out of every obstacle with positivity. At times I was sure she’d crumble. But not mama. Because I watched her rise, I’ve been able to rise every time too. When the time came to leave her nest, I had enough nuggets of wisdom to last a lifetime.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There’s one particular lesson that anchored me when my life was dangling over a cliff. I can still see the earnest look on her face as she said,

“Whenever you find yourself at a crossroad, don’t ripple in the wind wishing you had a better outcome. Instead, ask yourself, ‘What’s the next best thing?’ Dust yourself off and go do that.”

Essentially, that was a 101 lesson on not allowing yourself to feel like a victim finding strength no matter what. It’s a trait all highly attractive women exhibit. They know there’s beauty in not allowing ourselves to feel powerless and not waiting for someone else to lift us up but by looking for a solution ourselves.

One of my favorite authors Cherly Strayed says,

“We don’t have the right to feel helpless. We must help ourselves. After destiny has delivered what it delivers, we are responsible for our lives.”

Tough stuff happens to people all the time. But only a select few refuse to let them dictate how their lives unfold. Attractive women are purposeful, resourceful, and self-driven. They look for answers from themselves first before reaching out to others.

If you’ve ever been at a fix and needed to get out fast, you know that ideas have a way of rising from the deep and floating to the surface of your mind. That’s how powerful your brain is. That’s one secret highly attractive women use to navigate life’s variable winds.

. . .

They Harness the power of Boundaries.

One thing that makes a woman attractive is her ability to enforce their boundaries and still be nice. Enforcing personal boundaries is a tough business. You risk breaking relationships, ending romantic relationships, and even making enemies. It’s a thin line to walk in because we have an inherent need to be liked.

And yet, any woman who knows herself — highly attractive women do — understands that boundaries are healthy and the only way to create a space for herself and others to maintain a sense of identity and feel whole.

But it goes a little deeper than this.

This type of woman is attractive not only because she upholds her own boundaries but also because she respects — even expects — others to reinforce their own. She knows this is particularly important when dealing with those around her.

It’s tempting to swoop in and tell people what to, what not to do, and how to live their lives. We’re constantly doing this with our friends, kids, and partners. A highly attractive woman knows that boundaries equal respect. And respect is the one thing everyone needs in life.

She knows how to wish people well without getting emotionally entangled in affairs that have nothing to do with her.

And she does this without casting a judgmental eye. So, is it surprising that people are drawn to her? Not at all. Few things make people feel valued and seen, like respect. Many relationships crumble because people don’t know how to stay in their lane. But this woman does.

. . .

Speaking of Lane…

I once heard Oprah say at an interview:

“I stay in my lane…”

The interviewer wanted to know how she succeeds in almost all her endeavors. To which Oprah said she knows and sticks to her lane. We’re living at a time when we can do anything we wanted to. Hence why we’re swift to ride any passing wave.

We jump into things we’re not informed about, equipped, or prepared for, only to get burned in the end. However, there’s something incredibly powerful about a woman who knows where she stands in life. She makes our heads turn because she doesn’t do what everyone else is doing. In fact, she’s comfortable doing what everyone else isn’t doing.

“Some people run towards the storm when everyone else is running away from it” — T D Jakes

. . .

Final Thoughts:

Ladies, there’s nothing wrong with changing your body if that’s what makes you happy. But real attractiveness boils down to the energy you operate in, in your own life. It’s about your level of well-being, happiness, and contentment in life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s also about the energy you radiate to others, like respecting their boundaries and making them feel valued and “seen”. In the end, physical attractiveness is fleeting. But the internal kind can last a lifetime.

Aim for that.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project

.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex .. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day Here’s What Happens When You Find The One

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leah Njoki

I write to help you overcome your self-limiting beliefs and become the best possible version of yourself.

Eight and a half years ago, God in His infinity mercies, bestowed
me the honour of travelling the world. I joined Emirates
Airlines. As cabin crew for one of the best airlines in the world, I
set foot in over 80 countries. I struck up friendships with
colleagues drawn from a myriad different cities and continents.
I intermingled with customers from all walks of life. I
discovered a diversity of cultures, cuisines, values and way of
life.

My world has never been the same.

I am thrilled to share my life experiences with you as we forge
ahead to scale the wall of life. I ride on the wings of hope and
excitement that as I share the tales of the crackling flames that
have leaped through my life, I will enrich yours. That you will
believe in yourself enough to let your light shine though. That
you will see the Spark within you and it’s potential to ignite a
flame in your life.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares2

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x