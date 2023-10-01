3 Crucial Dating Mistakes Men Are Making and How to Reverse the Logic

There is something that is becoming too common in today’s dating market.

Everyone is complaining without a solution.

Dating is as hard as it’s ever been, or there is no one good out there, and I’m going to die alone.

It might sound like a joke, but that logic slowly creeps into your subconscious. It is showing itself in your approach to dating.

No, dating does not function like it did for your parents. Neither does the newspaper, the taxi service, or the cell phone.

A truth that has become more widespread, but we have turned to a “what can you do for me society.”

Somehow, we are perfect, and someone has to come into our lives and fit into our gameplan.

It’s time to kill that frame of thinking and implement some pillars in our lives, creating a path for success in the dating market.

Think about it like this. What sector of your life do you get to implement negative views and have high standards while doing little work to accomplish your goal?

I am waiting for the crickets to stop.

Let’s look at some common mistakes I see and how to move past them.

Blues clue

One thing I have done recently is open up my Instagram for Q&A. I welcome you to do so and feel free to ask me anything you want.

Don’t be shocked when I turn around and answer questions while also challenging your beliefs. My mission is not to attack you but to have a truthful, non-PC conversation.

While I talk to men, one truth has stood out overwhelmingly. When I ask people what they want, they don’t have a readily available answer.

Imagine going out to look for a job and being clueless about your career path, and you’re walking around applying for jobs to say you did it, expecting a good outcome.

Wild.

You are doing that in your dating life, also. I see men all over dating without intention or a list of morals and values they look for and wonder why they are disappointed.

The next thing I ask is why they want that type of woman. Again, I get a 50:50 hit on an honest answer.

Get up and tell yourself the truth about what you want and why you want it.

I’ll give you an example. I like women who are olive or brown without having to tan. I am an ass guy. I also have an acronym for the traits and characteristics I value. S.A.C.K. Selfless, accountable, caring, and kind. I think that will produce a wife/mother material woman, and yes, kids are a dealbreaker because I want my legacy to continue.

When I don’t see those traits, I walk away.

Know what you want and why you want it. Be honest.

Field of dreams

I have written about this before, and I will do it again.

There are too many men out here who think they lack confidence. You lack practice and skill building.

I tell men to take advantage of every opportunity to interact with a woman. No, not just the women you are attracted to.

The real issue is that you are not used to the presence of women and feminine energy.

Then, when you are in the presence of a woman you are attracted to, you freeze up.

On top of that, you create this story about how great of a person she is because she’s attractive.

Think about how foolish that sounds in practice. Tighten up.

When you are in front of a woman on a first date or a social interaction, that lack of practice shows.

After that, you overcompensate, and now you look like someone who is not genuine.

Fall back

No cute intro here, guys. When in doubt, fall back.

This pairs with the previous bullet point.

I see it way too much. You meet a girl, invest way too much too early, and you’re devastated when it falls apart.

I am not telling you to have ten women on speed dial and become a player.

I am telling you to remain reserved and, when in doubt, fall back.

I see men get consumed by their dynamic with a woman they are dating casually or seriously.

When in doubt, fall back. Put the phone down and limit the space in your mind you let a new or old dynamic have over your mind.

A woman should not be your first or second priority. I do not mean that in a disrespectful sense, like women have no value.

They consume your mind because you have nothing else that you are chasing.

What is your purpose? What satisfies you?

A woman is a poor answer to either of those questions.

Women like to see the path forward when they meet a man. The guy consumed with her being in his life comes off as someone with nothing else going for them.

When in doubt, fall back.

