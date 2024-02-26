3 Demands You Must Stop Bringing to the Dating Market for Success

There is a common thought that is growing in the singles dating community: dating sucks.

There are two sides to this coin.

Yes, dating isn’t the same as it was decades ago, and it is not necessarily simple to date even tho we have more avenues than ever.

No, you don’t get to sit on the sidelines and twiddle your thumbs because times have changed, and you don’t want to adjust.

There is a happy medium, but you don’t get to lean on either side of the coin and start making demands of the market.

It works the same way in every aspect of your life.

You may love or hate something, but you don’t get to demand that society conforms to your frame of thinking.

On a less aggressive suggestion, there are a few approaches and frames of thought causing people to have problems dating. I am not here to hit you with the paddle of shame, but I do want to point out a few ways you can remodel the logic behind them.

Dating does not have to be stressful. Sometimes, you’re unaware of the problems you’re bringing to the table with demands.

…

1:1

We tend to believe in what we hear growing up and throughout the media: you are perfect, and the right person will come along and “love you for you.”

The truth is, that is a lie.

Before you take that the wrong way, I am not saying you are worthless and full of flaws.

The idea that someone has to come along and accept you for who you are is the first sign of negative behaviors.

The negative result of this frame of thinking is that people demand perfection from people in their dating circle without making improvements themselves.

There are even cases where people do the self-work, but they project that to mean they are higher on a pedestal.

When you demand perfection from the world around you, it removes accountability and creates a mentality where you get to stay stagnant, and someone has to come along and accept it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s no one’s responsibility to come along and adapt to someone who has the impression that they don’t have changes and improvements to make.

Another layer — a relationship is an adjustment. You are bringing two lives together. There will always be an adjustment period that requires people to change their “me for me” attributes.

…

Disney+

I mention this thought in a lot of my articles.

You have to kill the idea that dating and relationships are composed of the Disney Fairytale.

Do you hear people go on dates, and when they speak about what “went wrong,” you hear some of the most shallow or short explanations?

Dating and relationships do not work out like the movies, where you meet the perfect person, never bump into a hurdle, and live happily ever after.

I see people holding out in hopes that someone or something perfect is around the corner, and in that time, they have skipped and missed out on opportunities with amazing people.

The Disney Fairytale is an illusion and will have you sitting on the sidelines.

Do you know what happens when you find someone who completes the checklist you have in your head?

You wonder if there is something that you forgot, and you subconsciously make another list in your head that this person has to accommodate.

What happens when it doesn’t work out? The list is longer for the next person.

You hear that having an unrealistic idea of a suitable partner or dynamic is ok because “you deserve it.”

You deserve to work with someone and develop a bond that survives the test of time.

…

Time

One problem most prominent in failure in dating or relationships is that people do not define the dynamic.

The result is that there is an assumption of progress, and in turn, people want a dedication of time from someone they are seeing.

Take a step back and remember that you and the person you are dating just started seeing each other, and you had lives that existed well before the person came into the picture.

When you have not defined the dynamic, it is unrealistic to demand someone’s time.

As you move forward, remember time is not equal. There are consequences to the person you want.

Let me break that down. I am not saying that your time is worthless or more important than someone else’s, but an hour of free time spent together has a different impact on schedules comparatively.

That person giving you all the free time they have available can appear “to not care” when the reality is they’re giving you all they have.

I have witnessed people stop developing dynamics, moving along well because they have demanded time from someone since they entered their lives.

Take a break and give your person of interest time to integrate you into their lives.

Yes, someone interested in you “will make the time,” but that is another one of those fairytale lines.

Give it time to develop and think of ways to integrate each other into the other person’s life rather than making it sound like a demand because you’re in the picture.

It is a surefire way to kill someone’s interest.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Johnny Cohen on Unsplash