3 Fantastic Reasons To Consider Ignoring the Myth That “The One” Exists

Do you ever sit and have daydreams about your soulmate bumping into you at a coffee shop, you hit it off and live happily ever after?

It’s like a scene from a movie; when you least expect it, you’re swooped off your feet by the perfect person and never look back.

I hate to crush your dreams, but the reality is you’re holding yourself back by holding on to this dream.

Don’t panic. The core of this message is not that you will be single forever or locked in a dead-end marriage that you regret.

In your childhood, you learn about the fables of Santa Claus, the Easter bunny, and the Tooth Fairy. “The One” falls right in line with these mystical beings.

The truth is, you will be able to find a person who holds all the characteristics you want in a partner, and on top of that, you will find somebody to spend the rest of your life with, but there are reasons not to put all your eggs in one basket.

…

80/20 rule

The truth is that there is no perfect person that exists for you.

The good news; is there is a perfect person for you that exists.

The lesson of the 80/20 rule is that when you find somebody capable of being 80% of your dream, then accept the 20% that is not.

There isn’t a perfect person who can meet your every want, meet your emotional needs, and never disagree with you every single day for the rest of your life.

There is someone who can build a life with you, be a supporting and loving partner, and resolve issues with you.

Looking for perfection leaves you bypassing prospects that can turn into your 80% over time.

Applying the 80/20 rule will change your perspective on evaluating your partner and how much stability they create in your life. We are supposed to believe that if someone does not check all of our boxes, to leave.

Perfection does not exist; after all, you’re not perfect either. You are perfect for someone.

…

Soul mates don’t exist, or do they?

Do you believe that destiny and fate will bring you face to face with the person of your dreams?

You’re not crazy for thinking it; I used to believe in it too. I don’t think there is one singular person that the theory applies to, though.

You won’t meet your soulmate because whatever higher power you believe exists made you bump grocery carts.

You will meet because your lifestyle and energy attract someone who has the same interests.

Your soulmate will be the person who intertwines with your attachment style and love language.

Yes, there are a limited amount of people who are perfect for you, but it is not one person and one person only.

You are going to meet people that are a horrible match for you. You’re going to meet people who might be a good match, but your positions in life at the time did not align. You will meet people that would be a good match but are unavailable to you.

My point is not to crush your dreams of finding the love of your life. My point is that your life is not a scene out of a romcom.

…

Don’t stay stagnant

Whether you just went through a breakup, have a busy schedule, or are having trouble dating, don’t stay stagnant.

For some reason, people believe that if perfection does not exist, wait until it does.

Breakups hurt for many reasons. Outside of the psychology of separation, one of the core reasons is that many people feel that they’re losing a potential lifelong partner. So it is hard to move on.

When you move on, you look to correct your past by enforcing it on your next partner. An innocent person must now be perfect for you and heal your past wounds they didn’t create.

“The one” is not someone who takes on your traumas and lifestyle and molds themselves into what you need at the time.

Have you or a friend remained stagnant because moving on was difficult? More so, when you did move on, how demanding did your checklist for prospects become?

The moral of this story is that sometimes you don’t meet the one because you don’t allow a space in your life for the one to exist.

…

The next step

Don’t give up on your dreams of finding the perfect person or your soulmate if you believe one exists.

Reframe your thinking, however.

Think about this; what if in every job you applied for, you meet 90% of the requirements, but no one gave you a chance because you did not fill 10% of the duties. (it kind of feels like that these days haha)

You have to take a chance on someone who wants to apply to be with you. You have to hope they can grow and mold into someone who is a perfect fit for you.

On the flip side, you have to recognize that as you’re imperfect, it takes effort on your end to be perfect for someone as well.

You get caught up in the thought that somebody needs to be where you are emotionally through your years of life and experience. They have to be perfect in the relationship day-to-day. They have to make a certain amount of money. They have to get along with friends and family.

It might not be your laundry list, but it exists for many people.

Be patient, don’t lose your faith, and don’t be scared to give somebody a chance. The person that is perfect for you is out there.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***