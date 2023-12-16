3 Habits All Parents Can Use in Order to Raise Securely Attached Kids

Parenting is no easy feat. Somewhere in your 20s or 30s, you’re asked to synthesize everything you’ve learned about life and start instilling it into the mind of a helpless small child.

You’re asked to do this with little sleep, slim to no preparation, and the unbearable anxiety that comes with being a parent.

No wonder people tend to feel like they’re screwing it up.

“As you begin your Wholehearted journey, the greatest gift that I can give to you is to live and love with my whole heart and to dare greatly. I will not teach or love or show you anything perfectly, but I will let you see me, and I will always hold sacred the gift of seeing you. Truly deeply seeing you.” — Brené Brown, The Wholehearted Parenting Manifesto

Today I’m hoping to alleviate some of your confusion with the latest research and practical tips on raising securely attached kids and building them up to be the best people they can be.

Here are three ways I’ve discovered to foster secure attachment for your children, while hopefully not losing your head in the process:

…

1 | Be responsive

I read an article recently from Psychology Today where they talked about securely attached kids and specified this — “Helping a child develop a secure style is about your child, not a generic child.”

There’s no one size fits all cure to your child’s anxieties or avoidance of situations. Because of this, you need to figure out what your specific child needs in order to feel safe and perceive your trustworthiness.

“There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child.” — Henry Ward Beecher

Alan Sroufe, one of the leading researchers on attachment theory, explains how behaviors like responsiveness allow your children to be confident in their ability to get what they need from you, emotionally and physically.

They’re not playing a slot machine hoping to get your attention, but instead know that they can get the care and concern they need from you when they need it.

…

2 | Be overly communicative

Tell your child what you’re doing. Give them the lay of the land. Make it clear what’s going to happen and what they can expect. This will help to teach your child that while things aren’t perfect, life is predictable in many ways.

This will relieve anxiety, allow for transitions to go much better, and show that you care about them and their understanding of what’s happening in their life.

“If I had to make a general rule for living and working with children, it might be this: Be wary of saying or doing anything to a child that you would not do to another adult, whose good opinion and affection you valued.” — John Holt

In the same way that coating your baby’s environment in words that they don’t even understand yet, speaking truths, explanations, and confidence-inspiring words will help your child to grow both cognitively and emotionally as they figure out the world.

This past week I was at my childhood church camp with old family friends, many of whom have children now. Watching them taught me what a classroom never could about parenting.

The way that these parents talked to their three, four, and five-year-olds like they were real humans who could understand them was inspiring and impactful.

When the parents treated their children like logical and reasonable tiny humans, the kids responded. They were some of the least anxious, free-roaming, but affectionate kids I’d ever met.

They knew the boundaries that they needed to respect, the confidence they could have in their parents, and the way the world worked according to how their parents had communicated about it with them. It was beautiful.

…

3 | Celebrate communication with them

The catch here is that this has to be all communication. Whether it’s them telling you that they won their video game or that they were in a car accident, praise them for reaching out to you in any and all situations.

If you do this at a young age, it will build into a great relationship with your adolescent children later on.

The logic is simple — if you want your kids to tell you things, you have to create an environment where they’re rewarded for doing it, where they feel the need and want to share with you.

“When parents offer their children empathy and help them to cope with negative feelings like anger, sadness, and fear, parents build bridges of loyalty and affection.”

― John M. Gottman, Raising An Emotionally Intelligent Child

When they confess, when they explain, when they tell stories or share about their day, when they complain, there needs to be some sort of inherent reward for bringing those things to do.

They have to know that you hear them, that you want to hear them, and that you’re looking forward to hearing from them again, whether the news is good or bad.

…

Parenting isn’t rocket science — but like rocket science, it takes patience, sight of the end goal, and occasional attention to detail. You’ve got this. Just remember that they’re little humans, a little lost, a little confused, and experiencing the world and childhood for the first time.

Grace abounds — and so do second chances with your kids. They’re quick forgetters and eager to love. Best of luck.

Kindly, Katie

—

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash