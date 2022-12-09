3 Habits to Get Rid of Now

No, not every habit needs to be highly productive.

But some habits just shouldn’t make it to 2023.

Being Overly Nice

I’m nice to most people I meet. This helps me create new and quality connections more easily. But some people take advantage of nice guys or gals.

In my teens and early twenties, I used to be nice to everyone. This seemingly benign habit caused major problems like having a poor self-image, and severe introversion.

Conversely, my severe introversion made me overly nice on the rare occasions when I mustered the courage to say hello to someone.

It was a viscious cycle.

Being overly nice made a hostage of other people’s perceptions of me. Some of my acquaintances were rude and abusive. Being in their company drained me of my energy.

The one thing that this attribute of mine did teach me is to be empathetic toward others.

While I am no longer my past self, I do meet people pleasers, in my workplace. They are too agreeable and get swamped with work very quickly. They end up working long hours with few rewards. It hurts their paycheck.

There is value in being pleasant without being a total pushover.

Voice your thoughts when you have a better approach to solving a problem. Authenticity is a key virtue that must not be lost to avoid confrontations.

Feeding The Procrastination Monster

To me, procrastination isn’t linked to laziness.

I’m a champion of putting things off. I will do the dishes, take out all the trash, clean my desk, and wash my car to avoid doing what I need to do.

That way, I can argue with myself saying that I was busy getting other stuff done. I just didn’t have the time or energy to do this very important task.

I have discovered that for me procrastination usually is caused by 2 reasons: fear of failure, and the hard-to-identify — having overly abstract goals.

When I delay for either of these reasons, it’s like feeding a self-sustaining loop.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is how I got stuck with several deliverables and only a few days to complete them every quarter when I first started my corporate career.

Setting concrete goals and identifying and prioritizing tasks have helped me overcome this problem to a great extent.

It’s funny how only a short while before I actually started my corporate career, things were different for me. When I was looking for jobs as a new grad, I had clearly defined goals that I was committed to. I set up a sustainable system to help me achieve them and with consistency, I reaped the rewards.

In general, the most successful periods of my life have always been marked by clearly defined goals that I was committed to.

If you are a rudderless ship, don’t be surprised if you don’t get anywhere.

As a general rule, I find that the first few minutes of any difficult thing are the hardest. So I “just dive in” and give the task 10 good, genuine, whole-hearted minutes. If I can’t make much progress after that, I stop.

There is value in just starting and not overthinking things.

Not Capping Your Food Budget

I made a significant financial mistake in the Summer of this year.

I spent way too much on eating out.

It was convenient. The food arrived in neatly packed boxes. I didn’t need to go shopping, prep, cook, or clean up.

But there’s a reason why my co-workers with families would bring out their brown bags at lunchtime. Eating out destroys your finances.

It’s not that I have given up on eating out. I still do it every now and then. But it’s typically when I am meeting people. At that point, it’s an investment in the relationship.

So start by checking your food spending. I hit $800/month over the summer. My housemate hit $2500/month during the same period. Avoid making the mistakes we made. Be a smart grocery shopper. Get crazy and pack your lunch.

…

As 2023 approaches, let’s aim to go into it with positive momentum.

If you are in a wishy-washy relationship, set a deadline to decide whether to stick with it or end it. If your job feels like hell, move on.

Challenge the status quo. Do not fear the change you so badly need. And if your job already makes you resentful, what do you have to lose?

Recapping: 3 bad habits to fire before the new year

Being a people pleaser. Be kind but not a walkover. Authenticity attracts the right people into your life. Putting things off. Identify your “why”, set incremental goals, and commit to them. Mindlessly spending on food.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***